Josh Bayliss played in 19 matches for Bath last season

Bath will be without back-rower Josh Bayliss until at least the end of January after he underwent surgery on a thigh injury.

The 26-year-old Scotland international suffered the injury during pre-season training.

He is back with the Premiership club undergoing his rehabilitation but is expected to be out until the new year.

Bayliss made 19 appearances for Bath last season and played in two games for Scotland this summer.