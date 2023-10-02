Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Tom Curry (right) has only played three minutes of the World Cup, after his yellow card against Argentina was upgraded to red

2023 Rugby World Cup - England v Samoa Venue: Stade Pierre Mauroy Dates: Saturday, 7 October Kick-off: 16.45 BST Coverage: Full commentary of every game across BBC Radio 5 Live and Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app

"Hugely professional" Tom Curry cannot wait to be back on the field for England at the Rugby World Cup, says team-mate Jamie George.

Curry has not played for England since his red card for a third-minute foul in their opening win over Argentina.

But Curry is available to face Samoa in their final game of Pool D.

"He's chomping at the bit when he's playing every week, so you can imagine what he's going to be like now," George said.

"We will have to rein him in over the next couple of days!

"But he has been fantastic in the way he has approached training, his mindset. He was hugely disappointed to get the red card and the ban, but he is one of the hardest-working players I have ever played with.

"He is hugely professional, and has made sure he is ready if the opportunity comes this week."

England have already reached the knockout stages following victories over Argentina, Japan and Chile in their opening three games and are guaranteed to finish in top spot of Pool D.

But after naming a much-changed team for the win over Chile and having not had a fixture last weekend, it remains to be seen which team coach Steve Borthwick picks for the game against Samoa, with an eye on a likely quarter-final against Fiji.

One player in contention to face Samoa is Owen Farrell, who is just one point behind Jonny Wilkinson in the list of England's all-time top scorers.

Farrell recently claimed he was unaware of the looming record - something George found unsurprising.

"He is so humble," George said of Farrell. "He doesn't get ahead of himself whatsoever. He doesn't do it for the personal records, he does it for the team.

"I've known Owen for a long time. I was 14 and he was 13, and there was a lot of chat about [former England international] Andy Farrell's son joining our county team. He was huge as a teenager, same size he is now.

"But credit goes to him for the hard work he has put in - he is very proud of everything he has achieved. I know his family will be very proud of him. Hopefully I will be on the field with him and I'll be very proud of him as well."