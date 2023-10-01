Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Dewi Lake has played only 51 minutes at the 2023 Rugby World Cup having started the game against Portugal

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off :14:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales against Georgia in their final Pool C game in Nantes on Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe will start at outside-half with Dan Biggar left out of the matchday 23 despite having returned to training after injury.

There are six changes to the side that beat Australia with Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell also starting.

Co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three games.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees-Zammit will have started all four matches.

Wales need just one losing bonus point to qualify as Pool C winners to set up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan in Marseille on 14 October.

Lake, who missed the victories against Fiji and Australia, but led them to a bonus-point 28-8 win against Portugal, replaces Ryan Elias.

Lock Jenkins partners Will Rowlands, with Adam Beard having just returned to the squad in France following the birth of his third child.

Flanker Reffell is set for his first start of the tournament, while scrum-half Tomos Williams and wing Dyer come in for Gareth Davies and Josh Adams respectively.

Unexpected selection

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named the team earlier than scheduled ahead of the squad leaving their Versailles base for Nantes on Thursday.

It was announced during an open training session held in front of local children.

"It was logical that we announced it today," said attack coach Alex King.

"It takes all the questions out and gives certainty to the boys. We are really excited for Saturday."

Biggar is recovering from a pectoral injury suffered against Australia and was training on Monday with a tailored individual fitness session. Anscombe starred after coming on as a replacement with a 23-point haul

"He [Biggar] is just getting his recovery in after the slight injury he got against Australia," said King.

"He's at the recovery stage, and it is just important he gets back ready for selection for the quarter-final.

"Gareth was great when he came on early.

"Guys on the bench have got such an important role to be ready to go straightaway. You have got to know your role and be ready to step in at any moment, and that is the strength of this squad."

Scrum-half Gareth Davies was the only one of the 33-man squad not training but King insisted he was just managing his work load.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Rowlands, D Jenkins, Wainwright, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, H Thomas, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Grady.