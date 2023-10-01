Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Dewi Lake returns to captain Wales against Georgia

Wales' Dewi Lake is tackled against Portugal
Dewi Lake has played only 51 minutes at the 2023 Rugby World Cup having started the game against Portugal
Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia
Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Date: Saturday 7 October Kick-off:14:00 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales against Georgia in their final Pool C game in Nantes on Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe will start at outside-half with Dan Biggar left out of the matchday 23 despite having returned to training after injury.

There are six changes to the side that beat Australia with Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell also starting.

Co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three games.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees-Zammit will have started all four matches.

Wales need just one losing bonus point to qualify as Pool C winners to set up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan in Marseille on 14 October.

Lake, who missed the victories against Fiji and Australia, but led them to a bonus-point 28-8 win against Portugal, replaces Ryan Elias.

Lock Jenkins partners Will Rowlands, with Adam Beard having just returned to the squad in France following the birth of his third child.

Flanker Reffell is set for his first start of the tournament, while scrum-half Tomos Williams and wing Dyer come in for Gareth Davies and Josh Adams respectively.

Unexpected selection

Wales head coach Warren Gatland has named the team earlier than scheduled ahead of the squad leaving their Versailles base for Nantes on Thursday.

It was announced during an open training session held in front of local children.

"It was logical that we announced it today," said attack coach Alex King.

"It takes all the questions out and gives certainty to the boys. We are really excited for Saturday."

Biggar is recovering from a pectoral injury suffered against Australia and was training on Monday with a tailored individual fitness session. Anscombe starred after coming on as a replacement with a 23-point haul

"He [Biggar] is just getting his recovery in after the slight injury he got against Australia," said King.

"He's at the recovery stage, and it is just important he gets back ready for selection for the quarter-final.

"Gareth was great when he came on early.

"Guys on the bench have got such an important role to be ready to go straightaway. You have got to know your role and be ready to step in at any moment, and that is the strength of this squad."

Scrum-half Gareth Davies was the only one of the 33-man squad not training but King insisted he was just managing his work load.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Rowlands, D Jenkins, Wainwright, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, H Thomas, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Grady.

Comments

Join the conversation

98 comments

  • Comment posted by Griff, today at 14:00

    Flibb is a wum
    Ignore the loser
    He thinks Owen Farrell’s the best player in the world…say no more.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:41

    Would be good to call up more welsh born players after the World Cup, current squad of 12 Englishman leaves me uneasy. Some good players coming through at Dragons thst May get a call up during the six nations. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇹🇴

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 13:48

      TARW replied:
      All Wales qualified no different to most nations. We will still be rebuilding through the 6n as well. We have to build a new generation. I also believe Gats has made a good start to this process

  • Comment posted by Davew, today at 13:41

    Georgia have beaten Wales at home very recently, and Wales struggled to impress against Portugal, should've lost to Fiji and had a flattering score-line to beat the worst Australian team on record - so... who knows? Paper only covers the cracks for so long

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 13:56

      TARW replied:
      Thanks for the compliments.
      We were still the better team against Fiji 2nd xv got a bonus point win against Portugal. We hammered Australia. We have done all we had to do so far. l am confident we will beat Georgia. We are bringing new younger players in and developing them. What more do you expect for goodness sake !
      If your Welsh support the team !!

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:40

    Hopefully we develop similarly to Scotland in the next few years, up our speed and become a respected rugby nation again.

  • Comment posted by ericlemagnifique, today at 13:39

    Great selection IMO, sensible to leave Biggar, Jac Morgan & G Davies out. The team need to be battled hardened for the following weekend. Argentina will be a very tough game. They'll be happy going in as underdogs and can play without the pressure we will be under. If we can match them up front then we have a very good chance of winning and going through. Come on Wales!

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:39

    This is a real high for us at the moment, after the World Cup we will have to get back to reality and avoid the wooden spoon in 2024. If we can develop better players through the u20's then we can develop a team for the future. Unfortunately our u20 came last in 2023 but I am confident we will be top 2 in 2024.

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 13:38

    Not a bad team. I would of played Halfpenny at FB. Apart from that not too far off the team I would of picked.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:42

      flibb replied:
      Leigh will be essential to us in the quarter final as we may need to kick our way to victory for what is essentially our final.

  • Comment posted by Steve Cavell, today at 13:37

    Surprised we are starting Anscombe when he seemed to tie down the 10 shirt - with Bigger - after Australia performance. A cameo off the bench maybe?

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:36

    Let's reduce our expectation and if we perform terribly in this match then hopefully we get it all out before the QF. Realistically we will be put out with a heavy defeat in the semi final so QF is our final. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇦🇷

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 13:35

    Props look a bit underpowered for a match against Georgia.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:43

      flibb replied:
      They have been hitting the gym this week, I expect them to overpower the Georgian pack after the 20 minute mark.

  • Comment posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 13:31

    Let's get the job done without losing any momentum and then on to Marseille for either Japan or Argentina.

  • Comment posted by paulmonk, today at 13:29

    Balanced side - enough stability from the Australia game and fresh names to get some match time. Wales comfortable win - with the try bonus.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:44

      flibb replied:
      I wouldn't be confident of a BP win but if we win by 10+ then job has been done.

  • Comment posted by Barrian, today at 13:28

    This side looks good enough to push on to the quarter final. More importantly I hope we can continue with the same attitude shown in the last game where there were minimal errors and a consistent level of performance.

  • Comment posted by Loki, today at 13:28

    Decent side . Hopefully Dewi will sort out the line throwing and then we can get some go forward ball off line out

  • Comment posted by kevin, today at 13:27

    Strong team and not a play the reserves similar to Portugal game. Utmost respect to Georgian team that although have several injuries but will come out and give everything. No thinking of quarters till after the game and know who we will play.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 13:26

    A strong selection, play hard, win the game early and then look to rest key players in preparation for a QF against probably Argentina.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 13:26

    Worried about this game, Georgia have had a poor World Cup and I expected more but they may have left their best for last. My prediction 17-10 to Wales.

  • Comment posted by Malone, today at 13:25

    As a Welsh rugby fan I am never over-confident, but hopefully the game plan will be - put out a team that's too much for Georgia, get the points, take off the players we need for QF. No need to go crazy, we are through and that's more than many gave us credit for, it's a great ride - hope it keeps going!

  • Comment posted by The Alternative View, today at 13:25

    Enjoyed seeing some teams not usually on UK tv

    Perhaps RWC should do as sevens and have a cup, plate and bowl semifinal and final for the teams that finish 3rd, 4th and 5th respectively.

    Do away with any third place playoffs

    Both semis and a final at same ground for each mini tournament

    Give all teams a chance to play against like quality teams and something to play for

    • Reply posted by Grumpy Phil, today at 13:33

      Grumpy Phil replied:
      Sounds like a brilliant idea.

