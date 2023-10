Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales v Georgia
Venue: Stade de la Baujoire, Nantes
Date: Saturday 7 October
Kick-off: 14:00 BST

Hooker Dewi Lake will captain Wales against Georgia in their final Pool C game in Nantes on Saturday.

Gareth Anscombe will start at outside-half with Dan Biggar left out of the matchday 23 despite having returned to training after injury.

There are six changes to the side that beat Australia with Rio Dyer, Tomos Williams, Dafydd Jenkins and Tommy Reffell also starting.

Co-captain Jac Morgan is rested after starting the first three games.

Number eight Taulupe Faletau and wing Louis Rees-Zammit will have started all four matches.

Wales need just one losing bonus point to qualify as Pool C winners to set up a quarter-final against Argentina or Japan in Marseille on 14 October.

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Dyer; Anscombe, T Williams; G Thomas, Lake (capt), Francis, Rowlands, D Jenkins, Wainwright, Reffell, Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Smith, H Thomas, Tshiunza, Basham, G Davies, Costelow, Grady.

