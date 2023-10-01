Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia had to deliver a physical performance to overcome a dogged and impressive Portugal side

Rugby World Cup: Australia v Portugal Australia: (24) 34 Tries: Arnold, Porecki, Bell, McReight, Koroibete Con: Donaldson (3) Pens: Donaldson Portugal: (7) 14 Tries: Bettencourt, Simoes Con: Marques (2)

Australia kept their slim hopes of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals alive with a physical win over Portugal in their final pool match.

The Wallabies beat an impressive Portugal 34-14 to go second in Pool C.

But third-placed Fiji need just one point from their own match against Portugal next week to overtake Australia and advance instead.

Portugal had taken an early lead but Eddie Jones' side ran in five tries to secure a bonus-point win in St Etienne.

Australia led 24-7 at half-time and secured a fourth bonus-point try in the 47th minute.

Portugal, who missed a late penalty in a thrilling 18-18 draw with Georgia last time out, again started fast as they hunted a first World Cup win.

Pedro Bettencourt crossed over in the corner after some deft attacking to put the underdogs 7-3 up in the 11th minute.

But they were temporarily reduced to 14 men when Bettencourt was yellow carded for leading with his shoulder on a high tackle on Izaia Perese.

He survived a bunker review but while he was in the sin bin Richie Arnold, Dave Porecki and Angus Bell all crossed to put Australia in control.

Portugal's Nicolas Martins had a try in the corner ruled out after going into touch just before the break which would have cut the deficit to 10, and Fraser McReight added another Australia try after the restart to secure a vital bonus-point.

Portugal had a second try disallowed in the 58th minute when hooker Mike Tadjer lost control of the ball in his finish, but they ended strongly as Australia's Matt Faessler and Samu Kerevi were both shown late yellow cards, allowing Rafael Simoes to add a second try against 13.

Once Australia returned to 15 though they wrestled back the momentum and Marika Koroibete went over for the final score with seven minutes remaining.

More to follow.