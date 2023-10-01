Close menu

Australia 34-14 Portugal: Wallabies keep slim Rugby World Cup knockout hopes alive with win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Australia players compete against Portugal at the Rugby World Cup in France
Australia had to deliver a physical performance to overcome a dogged and impressive Portugal side
Rugby World Cup: Australia v Portugal
Australia: (24) 34
Tries: Arnold, Porecki, Bell, McReight, Koroibete Con: Donaldson (3) Pens: Donaldson
Portugal: (7) 14
Tries: Bettencourt, Simoes Con: Marques (2)

Australia kept their slim hopes of reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals alive with a physical win over Portugal in their final pool match.

The Wallabies beat an impressive Portugal 34-14 to go second in Pool C.

But third-placed Fiji need just one point from their own match against Portugal next week to overtake Australia and advance instead.

Portugal had taken an early lead but Eddie Jones' side ran in five tries to secure a bonus-point win in St Etienne.

Australia led 24-7 at half-time and secured a fourth bonus-point try in the 47th minute.

Portugal, who missed a late penalty in a thrilling 18-18 draw with Georgia last time out, again started fast as they hunted a first World Cup win.

Pedro Bettencourt crossed over in the corner after some deft attacking to put the underdogs 7-3 up in the 11th minute.

But they were temporarily reduced to 14 men when Bettencourt was yellow carded for leading with his shoulder on a high tackle on Izaia Perese.

He survived a bunker review but while he was in the sin bin Richie Arnold, Dave Porecki and Angus Bell all crossed to put Australia in control.

Portugal's Nicolas Martins had a try in the corner ruled out after going into touch just before the break which would have cut the deficit to 10, and Fraser McReight added another Australia try after the restart to secure a vital bonus-point.

Portugal had a second try disallowed in the 58th minute when hooker Mike Tadjer lost control of the ball in his finish, but they ended strongly as Australia's Matt Faessler and Samu Kerevi were both shown late yellow cards, allowing Rafael Simoes to add a second try against 13.

Once Australia returned to 15 though they wrestled back the momentum and Marika Koroibete went over for the final score with seven minutes remaining.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

25 comments

  • Comment posted by U172022112003, today at 18:58

    Massive kudos to Portugal for that performance, they deserved better than the final score suggests. How Australia didn't end up with more yellows and at least a red is unfathomable.
    He's been an excellent ref so far but today (assisted by Joy Neville) wasn't his best day.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 18:58

    TMO appalling again ,an intentional elbow to head is red card all day long, the second disallowed Portuguese try should have been given as a penalty try, Thirdly a no arms tackle by the Aussies was not looked at

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 18:58

    Awful commentary team on itv 4, bigging up Portugal’s yellow to red. What did one of them mean when he said , “didn’t know what koroibete on today”. J Neville confused matters no end. Portugal should feel hard done by. More thought should go into choosing commentators!!

  • Comment posted by Archbishop of Banterbury, today at 18:58

    Portugal over Italy next six nations?

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 18:57

    The safety of portuguese players doesn't seem to matter too much

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 18:57

    Eddie’s final game?

  • Comment posted by chrischas, today at 18:57

    There should have been 2red cards.Portugal should feel really proud and cheated

  • Comment posted by Fettle-it, today at 18:57

    Great game of Rugby today. well done the Penrith Panthers for clawing back the game to beat the Broncos

  • Comment posted by Travaller, today at 18:57

    Australia now have to wait and see what happens next week. Their chances of a QF place are slim, but it is still a possibility.

  • Comment posted by beanie271193, today at 18:56

    I have to say, I have been impressed with Portugal in this tournament. They have definitely been on par with Georgia, who many have touted as potential six nation candidates. Would be interesting to have 8 nation's down the line, as the development of these two teams in particular will increase 10 fold playing top opposition more often!

  • Comment posted by Airbag, today at 18:55

    Well thank was a great game … for about 15 minutes until the head injury bunker lot got involved! (The Australian player involved didn’t even go for a HIA!?)

  • Comment posted by Sassy Knackers, today at 18:55

    Australia did enough for the win, but Portugal looked the better team out there. They’ve just made a new fan in me for their exciting playing style and positive approach to the game — but they desperately need more games to help them improve their skills. They probably could have won this game if their execution was better.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:55

    Well done Australia on the win but Portugal gave them a hell of a game and the try from Bettencourt was one of the best at the RWC thus far. This remains a high group and Fiji have matters in their own hands against Portugal, which wont be an easy game. Really impressed with Portugal today and some of the line kicking was outstanding and as good as any Tier one top four team.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 18:54

    This is why tier 2 nations should be at the world cup finals. Oh and Portugal

  • Comment posted by T J, today at 18:53

    Hats off to Portugal...never gave up. They will give Fiji a test

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:53

    Making them play the same day as the NRL Grand Final...that's cruel.

    Funny, but cruel.

    • Reply posted by Sassy Knackers, today at 18:56

      Sassy Knackers replied:
      Poor Wallabies: they can’t catch a break, can they? Oh well.

  • Comment posted by David , today at 18:52

    I take back what I said about the lesser nations playing at world cup level.
    What an outstanding performance fully deserve to be at the next world cup.
    But I think they get an automatic place anyway as they are hosting it

    • Reply posted by Johnie5, today at 18:57

      Johnie5 replied:
      :) :) Got a good giggle from that.

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 18:52

  • Comment posted by Seven Bells, today at 18:52

    Kerevi delivers a forearm smash directly to the head of an opponent, and the officials pretend it is only a misdeamour! That's a straight red. World Rugby clearly are not bothered about head injuries, only how it looks to an international tv audience. Ten minutes on the sidelines, and no more will be said. This is the scandal at this World Cup. Attacking an opponents head is forgivable!

    • Reply posted by jacdimond , today at 18:56

      jacdimond replied:
      There was one in midfield too with the other centre. That was arm to chin upright which is also a red but was deemed not four okay. I'm confused now what is and isn't a yellow or a red card. Simply don't know

