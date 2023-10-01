Close menu

South Africa 49-18 Tonga: World champions edge towards quarter-finals with bonus-point win

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Tonga
South Africa: (49)
Tries: Reinach, Moodie, Fourie, Kriel, Le Roux, Van Staden, Smith Cons: Pollard 4, Libbok 3
Tonga: (18)
Tries: Tameifuna, Inisi, Pellegrini Pen: Havili

South Africa are on the brink of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a bonus-point victory over Tonga.

The Springboks scored three first-half tries through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie against a much-improved Tonga.

The vital fourth try came through Jesse Kriel before Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over.

The game between Scotland and Ireland next Saturday will decide the final order of Pool B.

Gregor Townsend's side need to beat Ireland and deny Andy Farrell's team a bonus point in Paris next Saturday to qualify. If they manage it, the Springboks will top the pool.

However, a combination of a bonus-point win for Scotland and a losing bonus point for Ireland will leave all three sides on 15 points, meaning it will come down to points difference for the top spot and head-to-head for the second spot.

Tonga came into the World Cup with hopes as high as ever thanks to the recruitment of former All Blacks George Moala, Vaea Fifita, Malakai Fekitoa, Charles Piutau and Augustine Pulu following a change in World Rugby's birthright amendment rule.

But they have suffered three heavy defeats by Ireland, Scotland and now South Africa. Next Sunday's match against Romania, who have also lost all their games, will offer an opportunity to end their disappointing tournament on a high.

Pollard perfect from the boot

Jacques Nienaber made 12 changes to the Springboks' starting line-up after their 13-8 defeat by Ireland, which included the long awaited return of 2019 World Cup winning fly-half Handre Pollard.

Regular fly-half Manie Libbok has struggled with his goal-kicking so far this World Cup after missing two crucial attempts against Ireland.

Pollard, who has only played 30 minutes since May because of a calf injury, kicked all four of his conversions - the first from the touchline - to show exactly why Nienaber decided to draft in the fly-half for the injured Malcolm Marx.

But it was his half-back partner Reinach who had the first meaningful contribution of the match when his quick tap caught the entire Tonga side napping as he raced over for an early try. A moment of good fortune then gifted Moodie the second score of the evening when the ball cannoned off the shoulder of prop Vincent Koch.

The world champions had only conceded 16 points in their first three games and, despite large amounts of early possession, the Pacific island nation found out just why that green and gold brick wall is so hard to break down.

Captain Ben Tameifuna eventually powered his way over to grab a much deserved try for Tonga, after hooker Fourie scored from a maul for the world champions.

Pollard was replaced after 50 minutes by Libbok, who responded to criticism with his own touchline conversions from Le Roux's and Van Staden's tries, as the holders ran out comfortable winners.

2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B standings

Line-ups

South Africa: Le Roux; Williams, Moodie, Esterhuizen, Mapimpi; Pollard, Reinach; Nche, Fourie, Koch; Etzebeth, Orie; Kolisi (capt), Vermeulen, Wiese.

Replacements: Van Staden, Kitshoff, Nyakane, Mostert, Smith, Hendrikse, Libbok, Kriel.

Tonga: Piutau; Inisi, Fekitoa, Ahki, Tuitavuki; Havili, Pulu; Fisi'ihoi, Ngauamo, Tameifuna (capt); Fifita, Lousi; Halaifonua, Talitui, Paea.

Replacements: Moli, Koloamatangi, Apikotoa, Coleman, Vailanu, Takulua, Pellegrini, Taumoepeau.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, at 22:04 1 Oct

    Brilliant game. So much power from both sides. Really enjoyed the game.
    Good to see common sense from TMO!!!!

    • Reply posted by fred, at 22:34 1 Oct

      fred replied:
      South Africa power meet Tongan bower - as my Tongan school friend would say.
      You know it is not going to be for the faint hearted whenever SA play Tonga or Samoa.

  • Comment posted by SD, at 22:02 1 Oct

    Really good game by both teams and Pearce and assistants were excellent.
    How it should be.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 22:03 1 Oct

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Ref team were a sad disappointment…

  • Comment posted by Alan Jones, at 22:31 1 Oct

    The TMO are ruining the game judging that head collisions are all done on purpose resulting in at least yellow cards. Many collisions are unfortunate but purely accidental, punish the collisions that are purposeful but the accidental ones be deemed OK.

    • Reply posted by Alice, at 22:42 1 Oct

      Alice replied:
      Although tonight the TMO set the ref straight when he was all set to send Etzebeth off and take him out of the quarters. Restored my faith in humanity, that did!

  • Comment posted by camata, at 22:07 1 Oct

    Why only on the brink? Scotland can only catch the Boks with a bonus point win if Ireland also have one bonus point. But SCO would need a 21 point win to leapfrog SA in that scenario, by default that would lessen IRE points difference to below SA.
    So the Boks are qualified.
    I'm willing to be corrected if anyone can explain what permutation I'm missing?

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 22:10 1 Oct

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Two tier process. First team decided on pts (sco in that scenario), second on head to head (ire in that scenario).

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, at 22:00 1 Oct

    Job done for the boks, plenty to improve on, hopefully result next weekend goes our way. Tonga gave it a good go, hugely impressive physically. Some good try's. Boks had to work hard. Tonga need to work on the basics but definitely potential and hopefully they do build from this and improve.

    • Reply posted by Barofam, at 22:03 1 Oct

      Barofam replied:
      But at least the place kicking was on point tonight...7/7. Took all thr chances that came their way as well.

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, at 22:11 1 Oct

    Think todays game shows World rugby the obvious 4 guys on the pitch will make better more consistent, and most importantly more transparent decisions than the bunker system. Ditch it for the quarters
    We have seen some nonsense yellows due to refs not making decisions when they are best placed and most qualified to do so. well done Luke Pearce and his team put some faith back into the officiating.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 22:15 1 Oct

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      So who do you think is in the bunker????

      It’s referees…albeit refs that have INSISTED on anonymity and clearly aren’t rated as the best in class since they weren’t selected to be at the World Cup. That said, based on the standard at the World Cup, they are probably dire if not rated as competent as those selected!!!

  • Comment posted by ian, at 22:19 1 Oct

    Very entertaining game by 2 teams who wanted to play good rugby. Also the officials allowed them to do so. Luke Pearce was spot on tonight, so was the TMO and linesmen
    .

    • Reply posted by Mike, at 22:22 1 Oct

      Mike replied:
      Really. All those no arm tackles. South Africa is really a team I can hate more than England

  • Comment posted by Alice, at 22:29 1 Oct

    Tonga scored three tries against the Bokke tonight. Ireland could only score one.

    • Reply posted by Gaz, at 22:36 1 Oct

      Gaz replied:
      Many first team boks missing

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, at 22:02 1 Oct

    For those wondering, there is a weird scenario where South Africa would still not qualify. The scenario: Scotland win by more than 20 points, gaining a try bonus with Ireland also gaining a try bonus will send them out...

    • Reply posted by Chad, at 22:04 1 Oct

      Chad replied:
      ... 13 points

  • Comment posted by fos, at 22:11 1 Oct

    On the brink? Would someone at the bbc suggest any scenario or combination of scores in the group that put South Africa out of the top two qualifiers

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, at 22:15 1 Oct

      mrmjvc replied:
      Read the live text it's explained there.

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 22:16 1 Oct

    Today's exercise. Show your working

    If Scotland beat Ireland 50 to 28 with both sides scoring 4 tries who qualifies 1st and 2nd.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 22:21 1 Oct

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Sco 1 on pts diff
      Ire 2 on h2h v Boks
      Sa home

  • Comment posted by eyeQ, today at 00:22

    It's worth noting that SA made 12 changes and clearly did not field their strongest team agains the Tongans as compared to Ireland and Scotland. Don't think we have seen the best of SA yet... they tend to peak at the right time.

  • Comment posted by press OK, at 22:05 1 Oct

    Well played Tonga

    TMO officials saved the ref from making some bad decisions - he did seem very keen to sin bin someone

    • Reply posted by MacToatis, at 22:11 1 Oct

      MacToatis replied:
      Etzebeth should have been off.

  • Comment posted by jimbo, at 22:57 1 Oct

    From what we’ve seen so far, there are 3 teams head and shoulders above the others, then one team head above (SA), the one team better than the rest (Scotland). Do England and Wales really think they could compete with any of these??????

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 00:08

      flibb replied:
      If Scotland went to Cardiff or London then I don't think they would gain a BP win, if you want to be the best then you should be doing this but they have cemented their position as the 3rd best team in the Six nations.

  • Comment posted by adam watt, at 23:13 1 Oct

    A game which shows very blatantly tier 2 teams can compete with tier 1 teams if they get more games against them - world rugby sort it out

    • Reply posted by flib, at 23:26 1 Oct

      flib replied:
      Tonga have incredible players but have been really disappointing in terms of scorelines.

      Massive shame, really thought they could surprise one of Ireland or Scotland in the pool, especially the latter.

  • Comment posted by Amethyst, at 23:02 1 Oct

    Good game by Tonga. Just shows how good some of these teams could be if they had all the opportunities the tier 1 nations have.

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:35 1 Oct

      flibb replied:
      I think it proves just how well Ireland and Scotland did in previous weeks, especially the latter who did this with a number of head knocks.

  • Comment posted by Alice, at 22:44 1 Oct

    Deon Fourie, jou DORING!!!

  • Comment posted by bugsy, today at 02:13

    The one thing I learned from this great Tongan side, is that Willie Le Roux is a right unit of the C. (this post won't last long)

  • Comment posted by brucyboy, at 22:38 1 Oct

    the scenario 79 mins on the clock 43-28 to Scotland, Ireland are better off letting Scotland score than scoring themselves thanks to more nonsense from world rugby. Two tiered qualification system where top spot is decided by points difference and second is decided by HTH. Who actually thinks of these rules and doesn’t think of the scenarios, conceding should never leave you better off.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, at 22:44 1 Oct

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      To be fair, even if it were pts difference across all teams, a last round pool match could still deliver that scenario where the top two were playing but preferred, for some reason (suspensions, injuries etc), to play the second team in another group.

  • Comment posted by Gavin, at 22:27 1 Oct

    Ireland can decide who they play in the QF..

    • Reply posted by flibb, at 23:56 1 Oct

      flibb replied:
      And which route to the semi final they play, although it is likely the semi final will be a formality to Ireland, France, NZ or South Africa should they get there.

