Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Tonga South Africa: (49) Tries: Reinach, Moodie, Fourie, Kriel, Le Roux, Van Staden, Smith Cons: Pollard 4, Libbok 3 Tonga: (18) Tries: Tameifuna, Inisi, Pellegrini Pen: Havili

South Africa are on the brink of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a bonus-point victory over Tonga.

The Springboks scored three first-half tries through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie against a much-improved Tonga.

The vital fourth try came through Jesse Kriel before Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over.

The game between Scotland and Ireland next Saturday will decide the final order of Pool B.

Line-ups

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

Tonga: Salesi Piutau; Fine Inisi, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Anzelo Tuitavuki; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)