South Africa 49-18 Tonga: World champions edge towards quarter-finals with bonus-point win

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments4

Handre Pollard playing for South Africa against Tonga at the 2023 Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup: South Africa v Tonga
South Africa: (49)
Tries: Reinach, Moodie, Fourie, Kriel, Le Roux, Van Staden, Smith Cons: Pollard 4, Libbok 3
Tonga: (18)
Tries: Tameifuna, Inisi, Pellegrini Pen: Havili

South Africa are on the brink of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after a bonus-point victory over Tonga.

The Springboks scored three first-half tries through Cobus Reinach, Canan Moodie and Deon Fourie against a much-improved Tonga.

The vital fourth try came through Jesse Kriel before Willie le Roux, Marco van Staden and Kwagga Smith went over.

The game between Scotland and Ireland next Saturday will decide the final order of Pool B.

More to follow.

Line-ups

South Africa: Willie Le Roux; Grant Williams, Canan Moodie, Andre Esterhuizen, Makazole Mapimpi; Handré Pollard, Cobus Reinach; Ox Nche, Deon Fourie, Vincent Koch; Eben Etzebeth, Marvin Orie; Siya Kolisi (captain), Duane Vermeulen, Jasper Wiese.

Replacements: Marco van Staden, Steven Kitshoff, Trevor Nyakane, Franco Mostert, Kwagga Smith, Jaden Hendrikse, Manie Libbok, Jesse Kriel.

Tonga: Salesi Piutau; Fine Inisi, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Anzelo Tuitavuki; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Semisi Paea.

Replacements: Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini, Afusipa Taumoepeau.

Referee: Luke Pearce (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 22:02

    Really good game by both teams and Pearce and assistants were excellent.
    How it should be.

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:02

    For those wondering, there is a weird scenario where South Africa would still not qualify. The scenario: Scotland win by more than 20 points, gaining a try bonus with Ireland also gaining a try bonus will send them out...

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 22:00

    Job done for the boks, plenty to improve on, hopefully result next weekend goes our way. Tonga gave it a good go, hugely impressive physically. Some good try's. Boks had to work hard. Tonga need to work on the basics but definitely potential and hopefully they do build from this and improve.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:00

    “Head contact so definitely fouls play. Looking at yellow card”
    “It’s Etzebeth”
    “Agree, penalty only”

    Tom curry must be well miffed…!!!

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 22:01

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      …to be fair it does represent progress from the referees, Kriel’s headshot didn’t even incur a penalty!!!

