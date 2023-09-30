Close menu

Scotland 84-0 Romania: Graham scores four tries as Scots set up Ireland decider

By Tom EnglishBBC Scotland in Lille

Darcy Graham scores a try for Scotland against Romania
Darcy Graham took his tally of Scotland tries to 24
Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool B: Scotland v Romania
Scotland (42) 84
Tries: Watson, Price, Graham 3, M Fagerson, Harris, Smith, Healy, Darge Cons: Healy 11, Horne
Romanis (0) 0

Rampant Scotland ran in 12 tries to thrash Romania 84-0 and set up a potential Pool B shootout with Ireland at the Rugby World Cup.

Darcy Graham scored a hat-trick of first-half tries, with Hamish Watson, Ali Price and Matt Fagerson also crossing before the break.

Chris Harris, Ollie Smith, Ben Healy, debutant Johnny Matthews, Rory Darge and Graham added scores in the second period, with Healy and George Horne maintaining a perfect record with the boot.

The Scots ended five points shy of their biggest ever World Cup win over Ivory Coast in 1995.

With South Africa strong favourites to beat Tonga with a bonus point on Sunday, Scotland needed to take the maximum five points in Lille to give themselves the best chance of reaching the knockout stages.

Gregor Townsend's side are likely to need to beat Ireland and deny Andy Farrell's side a bonus point in Paris next Saturday.

Satisfying for Scots but uncomfortable for rugby

Scotland could only beat what was in front of them but this utter annihilation was a mild training run compared to what's coming down in the line against Ireland in Paris next weekend. It was a rugby Test in name only. It was satisfying for the Scots but deeply uncomfortable for the game as a whole.

Townsend's team will make that journey in good heart and with a bucket of tries in the bank, as was expected. Romania are an underfunded, underplayed side with a squad of seriously average players, but throw indiscipline into the mix and an almighty drubbing is the result.

Getting three yellows in the opening half, two of them for head-to-shoulder incidents, none of which were upgraded to red by the secret society in the bunker, hardly helped their cause. Scotland should have scored more. Had they brought up a century then they would not have been flattered.

They had a good attitude from the get-go. Watson set the tone early on with some lusty carries and it was the flanker, playing for game-time against Ireland, who started the rout. Ollie Smith and Cam Redpath made the initial line breaks and Watson appeared out wide to finish once the Romanian defence narrowed.

Healy's kicking was immaculate all night and he banged over a tricky conversion. Even at that point, Romania were blowing. How they suffered thereafter, though.

Before he started scoring, Graham threw in an assist when he scampered into space and fed Price. It was slick and way too much for Romania. Healy put over the extras and it was 14-0 after 18 minutes.

On the down side for Scotland, Ireland will have looked at dropped balls, missed touch finds and a couple of iffy lineouts with interest, but mostly it was one-way traffic. Graham hit a nice angle off a Price pass and darted away for his first and Scotland's third.

Yellows but surprisingly no reds for Romania

Three converted tries to nil, all Romania needed now was to start losing men to the bin, which they duly did. The hooker, Robert Irimescu, hit Healy high and walked. "Not a high degree of danger," said referee Wayne Barnes in explaining why the yellow did not become a red.

Soon after, they went down to 13 when Florian Rosu came in at the side of a maul that was trundling towards his own line. Scotland punished them quickly, the excellent Harris teeing up Graham for his second. That was the bonus point in the bag.

Relentless pressure and a two-man disadvantage wore Romania out. Fagerson ploughed over just before the break and Graham completed his hat-trick in the dying seconds of the half, Harris terrific again.

In between those scores, a third Romanian disappeared to the bin. Full-back Marius Simionescu's shoulder collided with Smith's head. That yellow stayed yellow even though it was difficult to find mitigation with a telescope.

The tries kept coming in waves. Harris deserved his score early in the new half after a crossfield kick from the impressive Healy. Smith ran a loose Romania kick back at them from his own half and went all the way to the line. Then, Healy scored. That was Scotland beyond the 60-point mark.

Matthews came on and the hooker with a remarkable try tally did what everybody probably expected him to do. A lovely break from deep by Blair Kinghorn and a simple offload from George Horne put the big man in and he ate up the ground to the line.

Minutes later, the try-scoring hooker morphed into a try-assisting hooker when he gave the pass that saw Darge go through. That was 77-0, but Romania were not quite out of their misery. Graham stepped his way in for his fourth and it was an 80-pointer.

Romania looked like men who were praying for the final whistle. Scotland looked hungry for more and ready for a trip to Paris, another rugby world, for sure, but they go there in hope.

The Pool B table

Line-ups

Scotland: Smith, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn, Healy, Price, Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian, Skinner, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Kinghorn for Smith (59), Jones for Harris (65), Horne for Price (55), Sutherland for Bhatti (59), Matthews for Ashman (59), Nel for Sebastian (59), Cummings for Gilchrist (59), Darge for Watson (66).

Romania: Simionescu, Lama, Tomane, Tangimana, Sikuea, Conache, Rupanu, Savin, Irimescu, Gajion, Motoc, Iancu, Rosu, Ser, Chirica.

Replacements: Onutu for Tangimana (57), Surugiu for Rupanu (61), Bardasu for Irimescu (59), Burtila for Gajion (57). Not Used: Hartig, Iftimiciuc, Stratila, Boldor.

Sin Bin: Irimescu (30), Rosu (31).

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistants: Angus Gardner (Australia) and James Doleman (New Zealand)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

  • Comment posted by Rebelyell, today at 22:05

    Wayne Barnes was really good he's got to be the best in the world pity they're not all like him greq5 win tonight

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:15

      flib replied:
      I thought Barnes could make the Harlem globetrotters look pedestrian with the way he intervened for minor technical faults around the breakdown yet ignored some blatant forward passes, offsides etc

      One thing that most fans aren’t appreciating due to games being relatively one sided so far is how much the refs are going to impact the knockouts.

      After Dicksons performance earlier it’s worrying.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:02

    Darcy graham, pocket dynamo, cuts the best lines

  • Comment posted by david, today at 22:13

    Hamish Watson should start next week, will be an animal at the breakdown

  • Comment posted by Jim Morrison, today at 21:58

    Pleased with the over all performance tonight. Very glad to see Darcy Graham getting his scores. The real test comes next week when the opposition is a few octaves higher. That’s when the whole team will need to step up and consolidate against the Irish while using tonight as a foundation of confidence. So to next week we go with hope

    • Reply posted by Londonwelshmongrel, today at 22:07

      Londonwelshmongrel replied:
      Yep Jim ... break on through to
      the other side..otherwise the end

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:03

    Ireland game should be interesting at least!

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:23

      flib replied:
      I just can’t see how Scotland compete with Ireland playing this rigid gameplan about running everything. Townsend has gone back to wanting to play “the fastest rugby in the world” yet it didn’t work when he tried it in the lead up to and during 2019 RWC and it hasn’t worked in big test matches more recent either.

      Scotlands inaccuracy against Romania (!) as well should be confirmation of this.

  • Comment posted by lex, today at 22:07

    Wow that was a close one.

  • Comment posted by lejski, today at 22:00

    Congratulations to Scotland but these games which are effectively over after 20 mins are a turn-off for the neutrals.

    • Reply posted by Ron E Pickering, today at 22:03

      Ron E Pickering replied:
      What does gender have to do with it? Non-sinbinery rights matter

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 22:06

    Scotland stuck in no man’s land. Much stronger than the bottom teams and not strong enough for the top two.

    • Reply posted by Slimpossibility, today at 22:10

      Slimpossibility replied:
      That’s normally called third

  • Comment posted by ljs, today at 22:18

    Catch ball
    Run forward with ball in hand
    Score tries
    Win matches.

    It is that straight forward.

  • Comment posted by Neil, today at 22:18

    I can’t imagine any Scottish supporter is disappointed by tonight. Ireland at a different level - no s!!! Sherlock. I don’t remember them playing a perfect game against Romania either. Bring it on

    • Reply posted by Gaz, today at 22:21

      Gaz replied:
      Both scotland and Ireland will field their strongest teams for the next match between them and the team that wins deserves to go through.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 21:58

    Scotlands World Cup in numbers:

    Ranked #5
    Pooled with #1 & #2
    4 head shots on Scotland players
    3 yellow cards issued
    0 red cards issued

    Quite the world rugby masterpiece

    • Reply posted by Jim Morrison, today at 22:01

      Jim Morrison replied:
      Excellent post. Well summarised

  • Comment posted by CremantduIsleworth, today at 22:00

    I estimated 82-0. I thought they might miss one conversion. Can't fault Scotlands efforts, but are these kinds of mismatches really good for the game?

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:08

      flib replied:
      Unfortunately there is a lot to criticise about tonight’s game and how it is a worrying sign for how rugby hasn’t got things right since the 2000s, but I suspect not many want to hear about that.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:09

    Scotland left 4 or 5 tries not scored, at least.

    • Reply posted by Scottish, today at 22:14

      Scottish replied:
      That could be our undoing

  • Comment posted by RedKat, today at 22:19

    Why is the table showing Scotland in third place? They've played the same number of matches as SA and have the same number of points but they have a better points difference.

    • Reply posted by flib, today at 22:20

      flib replied:
      SA beat them. It’s done by head to head before points difference. So SA are ahead.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:14

    You do wonder what a player needs to do to a scottish player to get sent off. I believe it is still legal to shoot a scot in Cardiff with a bow and arrow. Is there a similar medieval rule still active in rugby fields?

    • Reply posted by tinflaps, today at 22:21

      tinflaps replied:
      Totally agree! Two direct contact with the head from distance with force. Mental.
      What’s also seriously annoying is the lack of replays in the coverage. It’s like they’re scared to show any replays on the big screen incase another head contact is shown by accident.

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 22:21

    The Boks are ahead of Scotland in the table

    a - because they're better than them

    b - South Africa beat Scotland in their pool match (see above)

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 22:23

    I’ve worked out that if SA win by at least 24 points tomorrow with a bonus point they are definitely through. There’s no way Scotland and Ireland can then both go through. Something to watch out for…

    • Reply posted by press OK, today at 22:30

      press OK replied:
      Have you checked the following unlikely / dodgy event

      Scotland have a big bp win against Ireland
      But Ireland also get a losing bp by scoring 4 tries

      I think the tiebreak for 3 way head to head is points diff so Scotland could finish 1st.

      But then to decide 2nd and 3rd it's decided on head to head so Ireland

  • Comment posted by Gooney, today at 22:03

    Good win, but will have to be better next week, especially up front where we have to match Ireland........as we can't win without any decent ball

  • Comment posted by lennox67, today at 22:14

    Good win for Scotland and great to see the Mish back.
    Wayne Barnes was first class !

  • Comment posted by Mike Mullen, today at 22:23

    Have to say it, whoever created these groups should be fired.

