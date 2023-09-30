Close menu

Wales 38-18 USA: Hosts warm up for WXV1 with comfortable win

By Bethan ClementBBC Sport Wales at CSM Stadium Colwyn Bay

Jasmine Joyce of Wales takes on Sarah Levy of USA
Jasmine Joyce returned on the wing for Wales after GB Sevens duty
Women's international friendly: Wales v USA
Wales (19) 38
Tries: Butchers, Bevan, Neumann, Callender 2, Harries Cons: Bevan 4
USA (3) 18
Tries: Levy, Tafuna, Stathopolous Pen: Cantorna

Wales warmed up for the inaugural WXV1 tournament with a dominant six-tries-to-three win against USA in Colwyn Bay.

Wales scored three tries in each half, with Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan and Lisa Neumann touching down before the break. Alex Callender added a brace and Sioned Harries went over late on.

Sarah Levy, Freda Tafuna and Paige Stathopolous crossed for the visitors in poor conditions.

Scrum-half Bevan kicked four Wales conversions.

More to follow.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (Capt), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Sioned Harries, Meg Davies, Lleucu George, Nel Metcalfe.

USA: Bulou Mataitoga; Tess Feury, Kate Zackary (capt), Mata Hingano, Sarah Levy; Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters; Catie Benson, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Hallie Taufoou, Rachel Ehrecke, Freda Tafuna, Georgie Perris-Redding, Rachel Johnson

Replacements: Paige Stathopoulos, Monalisa Tupou, Charli Jacoby, Erica Jarrell, Tahlia Brody, Taina Tukuafu, Meya Bizer, Eti Haungatau

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistant referees: Lauren Jenner (FIR) Clodite Benvenuti (FIR)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)

