Jasmine Joyce returned on the wing for Wales after GB Sevens duty

Women's international friendly: Wales v USA Wales (19) 38 Tries: Butchers, Bevan, Neumann, Callender 2, Harries Cons: Bevan 4 USA (3) 18 Tries: Levy, Tafuna, Stathopolous Pen: Cantorna

Wales warmed up for the inaugural WXV1 tournament with a dominant six-tries-to-three win against USA in Colwyn Bay.

Wales scored three tries in each half, with Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan and Lisa Neumann touching down before the break. Alex Callender added a brace and Sioned Harries went over late on.

Sarah Levy, Freda Tafuna and Paige Stathopolous crossed for the visitors in poor conditions.

Scrum-half Bevan kicked four Wales conversions.

More to follow.

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (Capt), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Sioned Harries, Meg Davies, Lleucu George, Nel Metcalfe.

USA: Bulou Mataitoga; Tess Feury, Kate Zackary (capt), Mata Hingano, Sarah Levy; Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters; Catie Benson, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Hallie Taufoou, Rachel Ehrecke, Freda Tafuna, Georgie Perris-Redding, Rachel Johnson

Replacements: Paige Stathopoulos, Monalisa Tupou, Charli Jacoby, Erica Jarrell, Tahlia Brody, Taina Tukuafu, Meya Bizer, Eti Haungatau

Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)

Assistant referees: Lauren Jenner (FIR) Clodite Benvenuti (FIR)

TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)