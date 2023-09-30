Wales 38-18 USA: Hosts warm up for WXV1 with comfortable win
|Women's international friendly: Wales v USA
|Wales (19) 38
|Tries: Butchers, Bevan, Neumann, Callender 2, Harries Cons: Bevan 4
|USA (3) 18
|Tries: Levy, Tafuna, Stathopolous Pen: Cantorna
Wales warmed up for the inaugural WXV1 tournament with a dominant six-tries-to-three win against USA in Colwyn Bay.
Wales scored three tries in each half, with Alisha Butchers, Keira Bevan and Lisa Neumann touching down before the break. Alex Callender added a brace and Sioned Harries went over late on.
Sarah Levy, Freda Tafuna and Paige Stathopolous crossed for the visitors in poor conditions.
Scrum-half Bevan kicked four Wales conversions.
Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (Capt), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.
Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Sioned Harries, Meg Davies, Lleucu George, Nel Metcalfe.
USA: Bulou Mataitoga; Tess Feury, Kate Zackary (capt), Mata Hingano, Sarah Levy; Gabby Cantorna, Carly Waters; Catie Benson, Kathryn Treder, Keia Mae Sagapolu, Hallie Taufoou, Rachel Ehrecke, Freda Tafuna, Georgie Perris-Redding, Rachel Johnson
Replacements: Paige Stathopoulos, Monalisa Tupou, Charli Jacoby, Erica Jarrell, Tahlia Brody, Taina Tukuafu, Meya Bizer, Eti Haungatau
Referee: Clara Munarini (FIR)
Assistant referees: Lauren Jenner (FIR) Clodite Benvenuti (FIR)
TMO: Andrew McMenemy (SRU)