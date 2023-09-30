Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Bryony Cleall's try against Trailfinders added to the two she scored against Saracens last weekend

Ealing Trailfinders' first Allianz Cup match ended in defeat as they were beaten 31-21 by Harlequins.

Amy Layzell dotted down twice against Trailfinders, who will make their debut in the women's top flight - which has been rebranded for the 2023-24 campaign - in November.

A second bonus-point victory extends Quins' lead to three points in Pool B.

Meanwhile, Saracens bounced back from their defeat by Quins last weekend to beat Loughborough Lightning 33-25.

Meg Davey opened the scoring for Loughborough, but Saracens levelled the scores with a penalty try before Sophie Tansley extended their lead just before the break.

Sydney Gregson, Grace Moore and Leanne Infante's tries after half-time proved enough despite Loughborough's best efforts to fight back.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Warriors Women had seven different try scorers against Leicester Tigers in a 45-25 victory.

Former Harlequins fly-half Ellie Green scored her first try for Warriors and added 10 more points with five successful conversions.

Exeter Chiefs play Bristol Bears at Sandy Park on Sunday as the Chiefs continue their bid for a third consecutive Allianz Cup trophy.

Several England and Wales players have been missing from the opening two rounds of fixtures with the Red Roses playing a two-Test series against Canada, while Wales hosted the USA in an international friendly.