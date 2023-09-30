Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Handre Pollard has not played for the Springboks since August 2022

Rugby World Cup Pool B: South Africa v Tonga Venue : Stade de Marseille Date: Sunday, 1 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC radio commentary, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

South Africa fly-half Handre Pollard says his return to international rugby at the World Cup will be "a big jump" that will not be "perfect".

Pollard, 29, who was a late injury replacement to the squad, will start his first game since May against Tonga.

The fly-half has only played 30 minutes for Leicester Tigers on 15 September since sustaining a calf injury.

"My expectations for myself are just going to be to express myself and enjoy it," Pollard said.

"It was a calf injury that should have only been about four weeks [on the sidelines], but ended up being almost three months.

"It was a very frustrating time but that's the body, that's how it works. We tried our best to be fit as soon as possible but it didn't work out."

Pollard, who kicked 22 points in the final against England to help the Springboks win the 2019 World Cup, replaced injured hooker Malcolm Marx in South Africa's squad having been left out of the original 33-man party.

Previous starting fly-half Manie Libbok has struggled with his goal-kicking at the World Cup, missing two crucial attempts in their Pool B defeat by Ireland, but Pollard is confident the 26-year-old's goal-kicking "will come right".

"I don't speak to Manie too much about it because I know it is a personal thing, kicking. Once there's too many voices it can be very distracting," Pollard said.

"I am always there for him [Manie] if he needs any help, but he is in good hands and he is really looking good and confident in training."

A bonus-point win for South Africa in their final pool game against Tonga on Sunday is likely to be enough to secure their place in the quarter-finals.