Antoine Dupont was hurt in a tackle by Johan Deysel which resulted in the Namibia captain being sent off

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Italy Venue: OL Stadium Date: Friday, 6 October Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC radio commentary and text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app.

France captain Antoine Dupont has been cleared to return to action after an operation on a fractured cheekbone.

Dupont suffered the injury during a 96-0 win over Namibia at the Rugby World Cup on 21 September.

France face Italy next on 6 October and, if they secure a top-two spot in Pool A, will play a quarter-final on 14 or 15 October.

"Antoine has been cleared to resume progressive physical activity," said the French federation.

"This activity will take place under the supervision of the French national team's medical staff."

Dupont was forced off in the 46th minute against Namibia after Johan Deysel made a head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

Deysel was banned for five matches for the challenge.

France have won their first three pool matches and avoiding defeat by Italy in Lyon will confirm a quarter-final spot, while a fourth victory would send the hosts through as Pool A winners.

Forwards coach William Servat has said there is "no doubt" that Dupont could recover to play in the quarter-finals.

Servat added that he expected the Toulouse scrum-half, 26, to return to training on Sunday.