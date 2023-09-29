Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Toby Fricker joined Bristol Bears from Ebbw Vale in 2019

Ospreys have signed former Bristol Bears winger Toby Fricker.

It is a return to Wales for the 28-year-old, who joined the English Premiership side from Ebbw Vale in 2019 but left Bristol last summer.

Fricker has also represented Wales Sevens and started for the Barbarians against Samoa in August.

"It's great to be playing my rugby in Wales again. My last spell went really well so I'm happy to be back here, especially for the Ospreys," he said.

"I learnt a lot during my time in Bristol and I'm looking forward to representing the Ospreys badge in the URC (United Rugby Championship) and Challenge Cup this year."

Londoner Fricker is Welsh-qualified through his father who is from Builth Wells.

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth said: "With Toby we know that we've signed an abrasive winger that isn't afraid to use his physical prowess. He's a player that knows where the try line is, and that can only be a good thing for us.

"He's put his hand up in some crucial moments for Bristol and we're hoping he can do that for us this season."

Meanwhile, young players Iestyn Hopkins, Will Hickey, Lewis Jones, Liam Edwards, Lewis Lloyd and Alex Ashton have signed new deals with the region.