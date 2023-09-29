New Zealand 96-10 Italy: All Blacks move to cusp of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals
|Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Italy
|New Zealand: (49) 96
|Tries: Jordan (2), A Smith (3), Telea, Savea (2), Retallick, Papalii, Coles (2), McKenzie, Lienert-Brown Con: Mo'unga (9), McKenzie (4)
|Italy: (3) 17
|Tries: Capuozzo, Ioane Con: Allan, Garbisi Pens: Allan
Superb New Zealand scored an incredible 14 tries and hit 96 points against Italy in Pool A to move to the cusp of the World Cup quarter-finals.
Knowing a defeat would see them eliminated, the All Blacks raced into a pulsating 49-3 half-time lead.
They ultimately ran out 96-17 victors with scrum-half Aaron Smith scoring a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.
The All Blacks will guarantee a spot in the knockouts with a win over Uruguay in their final pool match on Thursday.
Italy must beat hosts France in their next match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.
The All Blacks' win sees them jump up to second in Pool A, level on points with Italy who they now have a superior head-to-head record over.
Tonight we saw what the levels are between the bottom of the six nations and the all blacks, who sit at the pinnacle of the game.
The French are beautiful runners, the Irish are clever and efficient, the Boks athletic and dominant, and the Fijians are instinctive talents.
But the all blacks combine all of those facets with an absolutely ruthless scoring attack and always have done. It’s what sets them out from the rest of world rugby.
Their attack alone could win this RWC.
From a poor performing team against France, these are now potential tournament winners.
Italy coach Kieran Crowley:
"We're not going out there trying to keep the score down, we're going out there to try to win the game.”