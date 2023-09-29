Close menu

New Zealand 96-10 Italy: All Blacks move to cusp of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Last updated on

New Zealand's Aaron Smith celebrates his try
New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith scored his first Test hat-trick
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Italy
New Zealand: (49) 96
Tries: Jordan (2), A Smith (3), Telea, Savea (2), Retallick, Papalii, Coles (2), McKenzie, Lienert-Brown Con: Mo'unga (9), McKenzie (4)
Italy: (3) 17
Tries: Capuozzo, Ioane Con: Allan, Garbisi Pens: Allan

Superb New Zealand scored an incredible 14 tries and hit 96 points against Italy in Pool A to move to the cusp of the World Cup quarter-finals.

Knowing a defeat would see them eliminated, the All Blacks raced into a pulsating 49-3 half-time lead.

They ultimately ran out 96-17 victors with scrum-half Aaron Smith scoring a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.

The All Blacks will guarantee a spot in the knockouts with a win over Uruguay in their final pool match on Thursday.

Italy must beat hosts France in their next match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.

The All Blacks' win sees them jump up to second in Pool A, level on points with Italy who they now have a superior head-to-head record over.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 22:05

    While Ireland will not be running scared (as they are a much better team than Italy) suddenly this potential Ireland V NZ quarter final no longer looks as straightforward for Ireland as it did a few matches ago. If NZ turn up with their A game they have every chance of making the semi finals.

  • Comment posted by Matt73, today at 22:05

    Excellent from New Zealand, but lets be honest results like that are killing rugby union. Can you imagine an international team in a football world cup losing 14-0, just does not happen. Competition makes any tournament and union still a closed shop. Tougher tests for the All Blacks and this blow out will have done them no favours

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:05

    A great response from New Zealand after a difficult spell.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    How good were New Zealand and how bad were Italy

  • Comment posted by flib, today at 22:04

    And I’m sorry to say but someone earlier in the week said Italy were closing the gap and weren’t far away from the rest of the six nations; in fact, that they were “the most skilful team” in the six nations.

    Tonight we saw what the levels are between the bottom of the six nations and the all blacks, who sit at the pinnacle of the game.

  • Comment posted by handball, today at 22:04

    SH closing the gap, obviously

  • Comment posted by Captain Pugwash, today at 22:04

    Great performance from the ABs, but jeez, did Italy stink up the place - time to go home.

  • Comment posted by Athils Thorgisl, today at 22:04

    Ouch!!! Italian players will walk off the pitch thinking, we were dreadful.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:04

    Does this result show that New Zealand are still capable of winning the World Cup

    • Reply posted by Estuary1971, today at 22:05

      Estuary1971 replied:
      No!

  • Comment posted by Your turn to U turn Rishi, today at 22:04

    I'm putting a tenner on Italy to beat France next Friday

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 22:04

    To be fair to hapless Italy, New Zealand would have hammered all but the top 4 teams tonight. Massive gulf between those 5 top teams and the rest. It was a pleasure to watch a masterclass from the ABs.

  • Comment posted by flib, today at 22:03

    NZ have the best attack in the world, bar none.

    The French are beautiful runners, the Irish are clever and efficient, the Boks athletic and dominant, and the Fijians are instinctive talents.

    But the all blacks combine all of those facets with an absolutely ruthless scoring attack and always have done. It’s what sets them out from the rest of world rugby.

    Their attack alone could win this RWC.

  • Comment posted by mark phillips, today at 22:03

    Frighteningly accurate, so natural, Italy were poor but you couldn’t help to be impressed by the ABs, the semis looking more and more likely to be the same teams as 2019, who would have thought that???

  • Comment posted by T J, today at 22:03

    Lost in first 15 mins. Italy fell off too many tackles. ABs fast, accurate and clinical

  • Comment posted by Silly Billy, today at 22:03

    OK. That's put the cat amongst the pigeons. Given Italy recent performances in the 6Ns and v Australia, that is a concerning result for everyone else.

  • Comment posted by The Time Lord, today at 22:02

    A masterclass in rugby.

    From a poor performing team against France, these are now potential tournament winners.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:02

    Italy has not been annihilated like this since the allies came into their country during the Second World War

  • Comment posted by Bluebeard, today at 22:02

    Things people said which didn’t age well.

    Italy coach Kieran Crowley:

    "We're not going out there trying to keep the score down, we're going out there to try to win the game.”

  • Comment posted by james walter, today at 22:02

    A meaningless game. Obviously Italy don,t have enough Sourh Sea I slanders playing for them.

  • Comment posted by Kiwi Bob, today at 22:02

    The quarter final will be tight. Could go either way…but feel like the All Blacks are building at the right time.

