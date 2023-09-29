Close menu

New Zealand 96-10 Italy: All Blacks move to cusp of Rugby World Cup quarter-finals

Last updated on

New Zealand's Aaron Smith celebrates his try
New Zealand scrum-half Aaron Smith scored his first Test hat-trick
Rugby World Cup: New Zealand v Italy
New Zealand: (49) 96
Tries: Jordan (2), A Smith (3), Telea, Savea (2), Retallick, Papalii, Coles (2), McKenzie, Lienert-Brown Con: Mo'unga (9), McKenzie (4)
Italy: (3) 17
Tries: Capuozzo, Ioane Con: Allan, Garbisi Pens: Allan

Superb New Zealand scored an incredible 14 tries and hit 96 points against Italy in Pool A to move to the cusp of the World Cup quarter-finals.

Knowing a defeat would see them eliminated, the All Blacks raced into a pulsating 49-3 half-time lead.

They ultimately ran out 96-17 victors with scrum-half Aaron Smith scoring a hat-trick after just 33 minutes.

The All Blacks will guarantee a spot in the knockouts with a win over Uruguay in their final pool match on Thursday.

Italy must beat hosts France in their next match to reach a first World Cup quarter-final.

The All Blacks' win sees them jump up to second in Pool A, level on points with Italy who they now have a superior head-to-head record over.

All Blacks at ruthless best

New Zealand's place in the knockouts had been in doubt, with their match against Italy essentially a winner-takes-all affair.

But, since their opening day defeat to France - their first ever World Cup pool-stage loss, the All Blacks have thrashed Namibia 71-3, and have now hit more than 90 points against tier one nation Italy.

It was the biggest win at this year's World Cup and New Zealand's largest victory at the tournament since they beat Portugal 108-13 in 2007.

Ian Foster's side started brilliantly as Will Jordan fabulously dived over in the corner, running on to Beauden Barrett's superb crossfield kick.

Italy struck back with a penalty but Smith, Mark Telea and Ardie Savea all crossed in four frantic minutes to give New Zealand a bonus point and a 28-3 lead after 21 minutes.

And those scores made the result seem inevitable. Smith crossed twice more for his hat-trick before Savea added his second try to complete the first-half scoring.

After the restart Brodie Retallick, Dalton Papali'i, Dane Coles and Damian McKenzie all crossed to give the All Blacks a 75-10 lead after 66 minutes.

Jordan and Coles then both added their second scores of the match before Anton Lienert-Brown registered New Zealand's final try five minutes from time.

The result was a humiliation for Italy, while it re-established New Zealand's reputation as one of the tournament's favourites.

More to follow.

