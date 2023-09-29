Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Eddie Jones led Australia to the 2003 World Cup final

2023 Rugby World Cup: Australia v Portugal Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Dates: Sunday 1 October Kick-off: 16:45 BST Coverage: Full commentary across BBC Radio 5 Live and text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Eddie Jones says he is "100% committed" to his job as Australia head coach with the country facing an early World Cup exit this weekend.

The Wallabies take on Portugal on Sunday with Jones naming his "best 23" for their final Pool C match.

Australia will be eliminated at the pool stages for the first time, even before facing Portugal, if Fiji beat Georgia with a bonus point on Saturday.

"Obviously it's been a tough old week," said under-fire Jones.

"There is no lack of desire, no lack of work ethic, no lack of spirit in the team. They are a great bunch of boys.

"We are just not good enough at the moment, but if we keep working the way we are, we will be,"

Former England head coach Jones was named Australia boss in January but has overseen seven losses from his eight matches since.

Australia started their World Cup with a convincing win over Georgia but they were next defeated 22-15 by Fiji before suffering a record 40-6 loss to Wales.

"It's not really about me, it is about the team. My only job is to get the team prepared as well as I can," said Jones.

"I am 100% committed to the job. I love coaching and I love the challenge. That's the reason I came back to Australia, because I wanted to make a difference."

Jones has changed both centres with Izaia Perese and Lalakai Foketi coming in for Samu Kerevi and Jordan Petaia.

Fraser McReight is recalled to the back row at openside with Tom Hooper moving to blindside and Rob Leota dropping to the bench.

Prop James Slipper will clock up an Australian record of 21 World Cup appearances, eclipsing the mark set by former scrum-half George Gregan 16 years ago.

"I've always gone into every World Cup where you pick the best 23 for each game, and this is the best 23," added Jones.

The Australian led England to the World Cup final in 2019 and also took Australia to a home final in 2003.

The Wallabies are two-time winners, lifting the Webb Ellis Cup in 1991 and 1999.

"If there needs to be a fall guy for the World Cup, then it is obviously me," continued Jones. "When you become a head coach for a team, you take on that responsibility.

"The playing group has been absolutely fantastic, I couldn't ask any more from them. So, therefore if there needs to be someone responsible for the performance, it's me."

Australia XV: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Perese, Foketi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper; Frost, Arnold; Hooper, McReight, Valentini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa'amausili, Leota, Kemeny, Fines-Leleiwasa, Gordon, Vunivalu.