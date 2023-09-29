Jersey's final home game was against Exeter in the Premiership Cup on Saturday

Jersey's minister responsible for sport has denied claims by Jersey Reds director of rugby Harvey Biljon that the island's government pulled out of a deal to keep the club afloat.

Reds announced on Thursday that they were to cease trading.

Biljon told BBC Channel Islands that Jersey's government was "the secret investor" and "were part of a business plan to allow Jersey Reds to continue".

But Lucy Stephenson said the government decided not to give any more funding.

"I strongly refute any claim that the government somehow 'pulled out' of any kind of deal with Jersey Reds - it was asked for another grant on top of the £370,000 provided in July and August, which ministers declined to provide," Stephenson said in a statement.

Championship side Jersey announced on Thursday that they were to cease trading after an investor pulled out of a funding deal because of uncertainty over the future of the second tier of English rugby.

The government gave £370,000 to the club over the summer of 2023 to keep it going, having previously given the Reds £575,000 between 2019 and 2022.

Jersey Reds players and staff were told on Thursday morning that the club would not be able to make September's payroll, which was due on Friday.

It means the reigning Championship champions - who have been in the second tier since 2012 - face being liquidated.

"What I have found and I'm frustrated about is the fact that this decision was made over a week ago, and with waiting until the day before payday to give us the information has not given us the opportunity to possibly go and put a rescue package in place," Biljon said.

The Reds director of rugby, who had been celebrating a decade in the role, said the government's decision not to fund the club will have repercussions not just on sport in the island, but Jersey's economy as well.

"I am confused, because what I do know is that during the winter months Jersey Reds will have 10,000 bed nights, 9,000 flights, and that's before you go on to the hospitality, restaurants, bars and taxi drivers," he said.

"All of that will have a huge impact on the island."

Deputy Stephenson, as well as being the assistant minister for economic development, tourism, sport and culture, is one of four States of Jersey members in the constituency in which Jersey Reds are based.

"This is clearly a period of heightened emotions for everyone, and my thoughts are with the people most closely affected: the players, support staff and their families," she said.

"Our immediate focus is on supporting them. I will ensure that government's position is articulated clearly and openly in the coming days."