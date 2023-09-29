Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Scotland need a bonus-point win against Romania

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool B: Scotland v Romania Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: 30 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland & 5 Live Sports Xtra plus updates on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland are targeting a vital bonus-point win against Romania at the Rugby World Cup to set up a Pool B shootout with Ireland.

Gregor Townsend's side bounced back from the opening 18-3 defeat by South Africa with a 45-17 win against Tonga.

With the Springboks strong favourites to beat Tonga with a bonus-point on Sunday, Scotland need to take the maximum five points in Lille to give themselves the best chance of reaching the knockout stages.

That would leave them needing to beat Ireland in their final match while denying Andy Farrell's side a bonus-point in Paris on 7 October.

Townsend has made 13 changes for the Romania match, with Kyle Steyn and Chris Harris the only players retaining their spots.

The Romanians have lost both of their games heavily so far, first going down 82-8 to Ireland before losing 76-0 to South Africa.

Team news

With Finn Russell rested for this match, Ben Healy will make his first World Cup appearance at fly-half for Scotland, having switched allegiances from Ireland.

There are also first World Cup starts for tighthead prop Javan Sebastian and blindside flanker Luke Crosbie. Captain Jamie Ritchie is out after failing a head injury assessment during the Tonga match.

Experienced second-row Grant Gilchrist captains the side on what will be his 67th cap.

Romania, meanwhile, have made 10 changes to the team thrashed by South Africa. Number eight and captain Cristian Chirica is one of only five to keep their places.

Second row Adrian Motoc, scrum-half Grabriel Rupanu, centre Jason Tomane, and full-back Marius Simionescu are the others.

Former Tonga sevens international Taliauli Sikuea makes his World Cup debut on the wing.

View from the Scotland camp

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We go a lot on what players have done for us in the past and players have been training well, we know the players are in really good physical shape, but the best way to influence selection is going out there and play well.

"The things we'll be looking for in terms of playing well is sticking to process, showing huge effort, being really physical and helping the team win. We're looking to get better than we were against Tonga. This group has the opportunity to do that now."

Scotland second row Grant Gilchrist: "This weekend is crucial, it's vital, it's the only thing we can control at the minute. Without five points this weekend, we can't even talk about the next weekend.

"If we look more at the performance, we want to set a higher bench mark than we did against Tonga, that's what we spoke about this week. We want a better performance, that really launches us into next week, if we can do that we put ourselves in the best position to then kick on again."

Line-ups

Scotland: Smith, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn, Healy, Price; Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian, Skinner, Gilchrist (capt), Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn, Jones.

Romania: Simionescu, Lama, Tomane, Tangimana, Sikuea Conache, Rupanu; Savin, Irimescu, Gajion, Motoc, Iancu; Rosu, Ser, Chirica (capt).

Replacements: Bardasu, Hartig, Burtila, Iftimiciuc, Stratila, Surugiu, Boldor, Onutu.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Assistants: Angus Gardner (Australia) and James Doleman (New Zealand)

TMO: Brendon Pickerill (New Zealand)

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland have won 11 of the 13 meetings between the sides

Romania's two victories came in Test matches in 1984 and 1991

Scotland have won all three meetings between the sides at the World Cup, the last coming in 2011

Scotland

Scotland are ranked fifth in the world

Scotland beat 48 defenders against Tonga, their most ever in a World Cup match

Romania