Lowri Norkett chose to play on the wing in the same position as her late sister Elli

Wing Lowri Norkett has decided to retire from professional rugby and has withdrawn from Wales' squad for WXV1 in New Zealand.

Norkett, 28, said she had made the "difficult decision" having achieved her aim of honouring her late sister Elli's legacy.

Elli died in a car accident at the age of 20 in 2017, having won four Wales caps.

The elder of the two sisters, Lowri went on to win five caps.

"My motivation to play rugby for Wales was always about paying tribute to my little sister, Elli, and leaving a legacy to her and her memory in the famous red shirt," said Norkett.

"I cannot deny this has been a very difficult decision for me.

"There have been ups and downs and highs and lows but my abiding memory will be of the people here who shared my journey and helped me honour Elli.

"I feel I have done that. It wasn't easy and was hard work, nothing is ever easy as an elite athlete, but I am satisfied that I did what I set out to do."

Lowri Norkett, a former Welsh netball international, played rugby league for Wales before becoming a Wales rugby union Test player.

She made her Test debut against Canada in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 2022.

In March 2023 she was one of 25 players given full-time Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) contracts prior to the Women's Six Nations championship and earlier this month was named in Ioan Cunningham's training squad for the new WXV1 competition in October.

"I got married recently and that does change your priorities and a new job opportunity has presented itself and it is a new and exciting challenge," added Norkett.

"It offers a level of financial security that is hard for me to ignore and I have decided to change paths earlier than I had planned.

"I would like to thank all my family, friends, team-mates, coaches and staff for all the support and time they have given me in allowing me to honour Elli. I couldn't have done it without you.

"I wish Hannah Jones and all the squad all the best in the WXV in New Zealand and I know you will do us all proud."

Wales head coach Cunningham, said: "Lowri's journey has been inspirational and unique and she achieved everything she said she would.

"How many of us achieve that and can walk away saying we did what we set out to do?

"Her story is one of the most inspirational of any sportsperson, let alone rugby player.

"To set yourself a target of honouring your late sister by taking up her sport, play her position and represent your country.

"It was an honour to award Lowri her cap out in Canada and she fully deserved to wear the number 14 that day. We wish her all the best."