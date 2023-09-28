Welsh rugby pre-season guide 2023

From the section Welsh Rugby

Scarlets scrum-half Archie Hughes is one of the young players hoping to make an impact in Welsh rugby in 2023-24

Cardiff, Dragons, Ospreys and Scarlets are preparing for the new season with pre-season warm-up games.

The new United Rugby Championship (URC) will begin on the weekend of 21-22 October.

The Welsh teams squads have been revamped for 2023-24 amid financial worries, but many familiar faces remain alongside rising talent.

Here is BBC Sport Wales' guide to the pre-season friendlies of the four Welsh professional sides:

Saturday, 16 September

Phil Bennett memorial game: Scarlets 33-19 Barbarians

Friday, 29 September

Cardiff v Scarlets (Cardiff Arms Park, 19:00 BST)

Dragons v Ospreys (Rodney Parade, 19:00 BST)

Friday, 6 October

Scarlets v Dragons (Parc y Scarlets, 19:00 BST)

Ospreys v Cardiff (Swansea.com Stadium, 19:00 BST)