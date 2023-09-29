Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicolas Sanchez is set to win his 100th cap for Argentina against Chile

Rugby World Cup 2023: Pool D - Argentina v Chile Venue: Stade de la Beaujoire, Nantes Dates: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 14:00 BST Coverage: Listen to the first half on BBC Radio 5 Live and follow uninterrupted radio & text commentary on BBC Sport website and app

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika says the Pumas are treating every match "like a final" as they prepare for their "historic" encounter with Chile in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday.

Cheika's side will reach the knockouts if they defeat Chile this weekend and beat Japan in their final Pool D match.

Chile are winless after three games at this year's tournament.

Saturday's match will see two South American sides face each other for the first time at a Rugby World Cup.

"As we said after the first game [against England], every week is a final," said Cheika, who makes 11 changes to the side which beat Samoa last time out.

"Now it depends on how they cross the white line on Saturday, the moment when everything we talk about in these press conferences must be demonstrated. I have a lot of confidence."

Argentina winger Rodrigo Isgro and full-back Martin Bogado are set for their World Cup debuts, while fly-half Nicolas Sanchez will win win his 100th cap.

Hooker Agustin Creevy is set to equal Mario Ledesma's record as Argentina's most-capped player at a World Cup - both tied on 18 matches.

'For South America it's important'

Chile make eight changes to the starting XV beaten by England, and assistant coach Emiliano Caffera wants his side use their final World Cup match as a "learning experience".

"For South America it is important," he said. "It is the first match between two teams from the region. I wish we didn't have to face each other.

"But it's going to be good to face Los Pumas and finish the World Cup with them.

"Let it be a learning experience and let us leave with our heads held high."

Forwards coach Andres Bordoy added: "It's going to be a beautiful game to play in. Two South American countries - it's going to be historic."

Chile hope to emulate Uruguay

Caffera believes the current direction of Chilean rugby reminds him "of the path taken by Uruguayan rugby".

Uruguay had won just one of their past eight World Cup matches coming into this tournament, but have since impressed with victory over Namibia and fine performances in defeats to France and Italy.

"We need to maintain this level of preparation over time, as Uruguay did," added Caffera. "We have to [regularly] be in the World Cups. We have to grow as Uruguay grew.

"Today, times are different. It took Uruguay 15 years, playing in Rugby World Cup and with players in good leagues, some of whom are now in great teams.

"Uruguayan rugby is more competitive than Chilean because it has a stronger club root."

Argentina v Chile line-ups

Argentina: Bogado, Isgro, Cinti, De la Fuente, Imhoff, Sanchez, Cubelli; Sclavi, Creevy, Bello, Pagadizabal, Rubiolo, Gonzalez, Kremer, Isa

Replacements: Ruiz, Vivas, Gomez Kodela, Alemanno, Oviedo, Bazan Velez, Carreras, Cruz Mallia

Chile: Ayarza, Videla, Saavedra, Garafulic, Ignacio Larenas, Fernandez, Torrealba; Carrasco, Bohme, Dittus, Pedrero, Eissmann, Sigren, Saavedra, Martinez

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lues, Inostroza, Sarmiento, Escobar, Silva, Herreros, Urroz

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Match facts

Argentina v Chile head-to-head

Los Pumas have a 100% win record over Chile

These teams have never met each other in a World Cup

In the last four meetings between the two sides, Argentina have scored 50 or more points against Chile

Argentina

Argentina are ranked ninth in the World Rugby standings

They have only won three out of the their past six World Cup pool fixtures

If they fail to reach the knockout stage, it will be back-to-back World Cups without getting past the pool stage

Chile