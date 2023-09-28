Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicolas Sanchez will earn his 100th Argentina cap against Chile in Nantes

Rugby World Cup Pool D: Argentina v Chile Venue : Beaujoire Stadium Date : Saturday, 30 September Kick-off : 14:00 BST Coverage : BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra, plus text updates on the BBC Sport website and app.

Argentina head coach Michael Cheika has made 11 changes to his starting line-up for their historic Rugby World Cup meeting with Chile on Saturday.

It is the first time two South American nations have met at a Rugby World Cup.

Marcos Kremer, Guido Petti, Eduardo Bello and Juan Martin Gonzalez are the only four players to retain their places from the 19-10 win over Samoa.

Argentina are fourth in Pool D, competing with Japan and Samoa to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Debutants Chile have already been eliminated, while England are top of the pool and will seal first place by avoiding defeat by Samoa in their final group game.

After facing Chile, two-time World Cup semi-finalists Argentina face Japan in their final pool game on 8 October.

Argentina have four points from two games, one fewer than Japan or Samoa but without having played Chile, who are going into their final pool game having lost the previous three.

If either Japan or Samoa win both of their remaining matches with bonus points, they will go through to the last eight. Anything less opens the door for Argentina, who will eye a bonus-point win against their South American rivals.

Six players in Argentina's starting XV are aged 30 and older, including Agustin Creevy and Nicolas Sanchez.

Creevy will equal Mario Ledesma as Argentina's most capped Rugby World Cup player in his 18th match, and will become the fourth oldest player to feature at the tournament at 38 years and 199 days.

Sanchez, meanwhile, will earn his 100th Argentina cap, only the second player to do so.

Chile head coach Pablo Lemoine has made eight changes to his XV. He has also named Nicolas Herreros and Augusto Sarmiento on the bench, with neither having featured at the tournament so far.

Line-ups

Argentina: Martin Bogado, Rodrigo Isgro, Lucio Cinti, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Juan Imhoff, Nicolas Sanchez, Tomas Cubelli; Joel Sclavi, Agustin Creevy, Eduardo Bello, Guido Petti Pagadizabal, Pedro Rubiolo, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Marcos Kremer, Facundo Isa

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Mayco Vivas, Francisco Gomez Kodela, Matias Alemanno, Joaquin Oviedo, Lautaro Bazan Velez, Santiago Carreras, Juan Cruz Mallia

Chile: Inaki Ayarza, Santiago Videla, Domingo Saavedra, Matias Garafulic, Jose Ignacio Larenas, Rodrigo Fernandez, Marcelo Torrealba; Javier Carrasco, Augusto Bohme, Matias Dittus, Santiago Pedrero, Javier Eissmann, Martin Sigren, Clemente Saavedra, Raimundo Martinez

Replacements: Tomas Dussaillant, Salvador Lues, Esteban Inostroza, Augusto Sarmiento, Alfonso Escobar, Ignacio Silva, Nicolas Herreros, Francisco Urroz

Match officials

Referee: Jaco Peyper

Touch judges: Ben O'Keeffe and Craig Evans

TMO: Marius Jonker