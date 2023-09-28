Sam Monaghan (left) and Edel McMahon (right) were previously team-mates at Wasps

New Ireland coach Scott Bemand has appointed Sam Monaghan and Edel McMahon as co-captains for next month's WXV tournament in Dubai.

The duo, whose appointment is initially for the Dubai competition, take over following Nichola Fryday's retirement.

"They are the right people for the job and the right people for developing their leadership skills within the group," said Bemand.

Former England attack coach Bemand was named as new Ireland coach in July.

Bemand filled the vacancy left by Greg McWilliams' departure following last season's Six Nations when Ireland lost all five of their games.

"By the time we get to a 2024 [World Cup] qualification process, we want to know what leadership groups look like and what captaincy looks like," added the Ireland coach.

"We've got a bit of time now where we can grow that."

Co-captains 'honoured' by appointment

Bemand added that the captaincy would be reviewed following the Dubai tournament, saying that the duo could remain in place for next year's Six Nations.

Monaghan and McMahon were previously team-mates at Wasps and both described their appointment as an "honour".

"We have a really clear goal and some good momentum over the past two weeks with the direction we are heading both off and off the pitch. We can't wait to get to Dubai," added Monaghan.

The co-captains are among the four English-based players named in the 30-player squad for the games against Kazakhstan, Colombia and Spain on 13, 21 and 28 October.

While the Dubai competition will have a development element with seven uncapped players - Clara Barrett, Ruth Campbell, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Sarah Delaney, Katie Whelan and Fiona Tuite - included, Bemand insisted that Ireland would be aiming to win the tournament.

"International rugby has a massive performance focus. Having a winning identify will be important for that," said the Ireland coach.

"We're not shying away from that. I guess the opportunity that we've got with (A), some of the teams that we're playing, it allows us to compete, to learn what our training and playing identity is.

New Ireland coach Scott Bemand described the injury sustained by number eight Deirbhile Nic a Bháird as "significant

"But it also allows us to discover who's next? What talent is coming through the Irish pathway. I think some of the girls that we've named in the squad will go on to become big, big players for us as early as next year.

"It kind gives us the opportunity to unearth and develop......bring them inside the circle."

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird will miss the Dubai competition after suffering what Bemand described as a "significant injury" during a recent training game which could potentially put her in doubt for the Six Nations which starts in late March.

"It will take her out for a while. We'll know more in the next few weeks," said Bemand of the number eight's unspecified injury.

Leinster number eight and lock Hannah O'Connor was among the notable omissions from the squad but Bemand insisted that her Ireland days "are certainly not over".

"She's not the only experienced player to miss out. That fits with the strategic angle for the tour. We know what Hannah can do. I've coached against her a lot of times. Going forward, she'll have a part to play. What we want to do is create the space for this new talent coming through."

IRFU keep to 'tap' more GAA talent after Wall move

Sevens stars Beibhinn Parsons and Eve Higgins have returned to the squad for the Dubai tournament and Bemand is optimistic that he will be able to call on sevens players for next year's Six Nations despite the team's qualification for the Paris Olympics.

"We know we've got a certain number of players in the country and a real strong relationship between Sevens and XVs is going to be really, really important.

"New Zealand have shown that it's possible. So for us working together to grow Ireland women is going to be a big thing."

Meath gaelic footballer Vikki Wall joined Ireland's Sevens programme in early August with a view to bolstering their Olympic squad and according to the IRFU's head of women's performance Gillian McDarby "is making great progress".

"Vikki is in the Sevens programme now since the start of August so she is a contracted player," added McDarby.

With Hannah Tyrrell also having shone in both codes, McDarby added that the IRFU is keen to further explore GAA talent with university competitions being set up up to help aid this.

"That hopefully will kick off in March or April 2024 and we've set up stalls in freshers weeks as well. It's just been seen. Getting the exposure out there," added the IRFU's head of women's performance.

"If we can tap more gaelic players to attract them to come into system, absolutely……that's what we want to do.

"We want to give them the opportunity to go to the Olympics or a World Cup at XVs."