Ben Healy wins his third cap at fly-half with Finn Russell among those rested

Rugby World Cup Pool B: Scotland v Romania Venue: Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST

Grant Gilchrist will captain a much-changed Scotland for Saturday's World Cup meeting with Romania in Lille.

Kyle Steyn and Chris Harris are the only players in the XV that started last weekend's 45-17 win over Tonga.

Hamish Watson makes his first appearance of the tournament, along with Luke Crosbie, Ben Healy and Javan Sebastian.

Uncapped hooker Johnny Matthews is among the replacements, having recently been called up.

Matthews, who will deputise for Ewan Ashman, was drafted in after Stuart McInally, a late squad addition himself, picked up an injury.

Regular captain Jamie Ritchie was not available after failing a head injury assessment during last weekend's victory over Tonga.

Edinburgh lock Gilchrist makes his 67th international appearance and has led his country before, most recently on the 2022 summer tour of Argentina.

Romania lost 76-0 to South Africa and 82-8 to Ireland in their other Pool B outings.

A bonus-point win would move Scotland four points behind group leaders Ireland before the two nations meet in Paris on 7 October.

Scotland: Smith, Graham, Harris, Redpath, Steyn, Healy, Price, Bhatti, Ashman, Sebastian, Skinner, Gilchrist, Crosbie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: Matthews, Sutherland, Nel, Cummings, Darge, Horne, Kinghorn, Jones.