Carys Cox (right) will make her Wales debut along with Nel Metcalfe who is named among the replacements

Women's international friendly: Wales v United States Venue: Parc Eirias, Colwyn Bay Date: Saturday, 30 September Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Follow live on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales welcome back Alisha Butchers and Donna Rose for Saturday's Test match against USA in Colwyn Bay.

The pair missed the 2023 Six Nations while recovering from long-term knee injuries.

Double Olympian Jasmine Joyce also returns to the side for the first time since the Rugby World Cup.

Carys Cox will make her debut on the wing, while full-back Nel Metcalfe is in line for a first senior appearance from the bench.

Cox impressed for Worcester Warriors last season, while Metcalfe was one of the Wales Under-20 players who trained with the senior squad this summer.

Carys Phillips starts at hooker ahead of Kelsey Jones, while Robyn Wilkins takes the 10 jersey following the retirement of Elinor Snowsill.

Hannah Jones will once again captain the side from centre, with vice-captain Bethan Lewis starting at number eight in place of Sioned Harries, who is among the replacements.

Meg Davies provides scrum-half cover on the bench with Ffion Lewis recovering from a long-term knee injury. Natalia John will not feature having hurt her calf in training, with both injured players ruled out of the new WXV tournament which takes place in New Zealand next month.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham said: "This will be a real Test for us against USA and we will find out where we stand after a really tough pre-season. The USA beat us last time out and beat the Wales U20s in the summer.

"We have worked hard all summer and the benefits of a proper preparation time have proved really invaluable, but there is no substitute for playing a Test match.

"As coaches and players, we will find out where we stand against the USA before we head to the WXV1 in New Zealand in October."

Wales: Jasmine Joyce; Lisa Neumann, Hannah Jones (Capt), Kerin Lake, Carys Cox; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Carys Phillips, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Abbie Fleming, Georgia Evans, Alisha Butchers, Alex Callender, Bethan Lewis.

Replacements: Kelsey Jones, Abbey Constable, Donna Rose, Kate Williams, Sioned Harries, Meg Davies, Lleucu George, Nel Metcalfe.