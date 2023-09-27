Close menu

Uruguay 36-26 Namibia: Second-half fightback denies Namibia first Rugby World Cup win

By Alastair TelferBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Santiago Arata
Scrum-half Santiago Arata (left) plays his club rugby at Castres in the Top 14
Rugby World Cup Pool A: Uruguay v Namibia
Uruguay: (12) 36
Tries: Amaya 2, Kessler, Arata, Basso Cons: Etcheverry 3, Berchesi Pens: Berchesi
Namibia: (20) 26
Try: Mouton, Greyling Cons: Swanepoel 2 Pens: Swanepoel 4

Uruguay beat Namibia in Lyon to record their first pool win at the Rugby World Cup and deny the African nation a first win in the competition.

Two early tries from Gerswin Mouton and JC Greyling, along with the boot of Tiaan Swanepoel, put Namibia in control at half-time.

Uruguay responded in the second half through tries by Baltazar Amaya, Santiago Arata and Bautista Basso.

Namibia prop Desiderius Sethie was then sent off to end any hope of history.

Uruguay came into the fixture as favourites after impressing against France to deny the hosts a bonus-point win before leading at half-time against Italy.

Namibia head coach Allister Coetzee rotated his squad for last week's meeting with France, which ended in a 96-0 defeat, to focus on claiming a first World Cup win for the nation on their 26th attempt in their final match at this year's tournament.

The strategy appeared to be working in the opening stages, with Mouton scoring an intercept try after just a minute. But four games in 18 days for Namibia began to take its toll in the second period, as two pieces of individual magic from full-back Amaya and Arata put Uruguay ahead for the first time.

The two scores came with prop Johan Coetzee in the sin bin, as discipline proved to be the African side's major downfall. Captain Tjiuee Uanivi was next to be yellow-carded before replacement Sethie saw his yellow card upgraded to a red for making direct head contact with an upright tackle.

The win is Uruguay's fourth in their World Cup history, with their final game of the pool against New Zealand next Thursday.

For Namibia, the wait for a first win at the tournament rolls on.

Pool A table

Line-ups

Uruguay: Amaya; Basso, Perez, Vilaseca (capt), Freitas; Etcheverry, Arata; Sanguinetti, Kessler, Arbelo, Aliaga, Leindekar, Ardao, Civetta, Deus.

Replacements: Pujadas, Gattas, Piussi, Rodriguez, Dosantos, Ormaechea, Berchesi, Alonso.

Sin bin: Dosantos (76)

Namibia: Loubser; Mouton, Izaacs, Burger, Greyling; Swanepoel, Stevens; Benade, Van Jaarsveld, Coetzee, Ludick, De Klerk, Gaoseb, Uanivi (capt), Hardwick.

Replacements: Van der Westhuizen, Sethie, Shifuka, Van Lill, Katjijeko, Booysen, Theron, Van der Bergh.

Sin bin: Coetzee (48) Uanivi (62)

Red card: Sethie (63)

Referee: Mathieu Raynal (France)

Comments

Join the conversation

36 comments

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:39

    Something very wrong with match scheduling when Namibia have to play for games in 18 days, yet teams like Scotland and New Zealand have only played two games each. It was clear today that Namibia began to get tired early in the second half and discipline wilted. That was when Uruguay drained the game from them. Why no HIA for the three head collisions? I thought Dosantos was a red all day.

  • Comment posted by Daivedover, today at 19:39

    A competitive game between two well matched sides. It may have lacked the intensity of some of the games but there was no shortage of commitment and willingness to run with the ball.

  • Comment posted by Uncle, today at 19:31

    I thought that was a hoot and far more akin to the game I used to play - chuck it around, run with it, drop it ... none of the go-to-ground/box-kick bore-fest we get from the Tier 1 nations (well, England anyway)

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 19:34

      Its only a game replied:
      Come on Uncle Buck . England are improving . Anything can happen in this World Cup

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 19:30

    Thought Raynal dealt with Uanivi's constant chat back really well.

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:27

    Loubster at Fullback for Namibia - shell of a player.

    • Reply posted by sten, today at 19:36

      sten replied:
      Was the pincer movement that made him stand out!

  • Comment posted by my username, today at 19:23

    Despite the hammerings, this was a great watch. Two competitve sides having a real go. They proved their inclusion was justified.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 19:23

    Those who says the minnows shouldn't be at the RWC gone very quiet now. One of the best games so far. Both the yellows and red correct decisions

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 19:25

      SD replied:
      I was surprised Uruguay yellow not upgraded to red though. Given what's gone before so far this RWC.

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 19:22

    Really enjoyable watch. Felt for Namibia but two cards in less than a minute after a previous yellow, they had no chance. Stupid push but the captain at the very end when attacking to give Uruguay to penalty summed it for them in the second half.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:21

    Namibia should have won that match but the Uruguay scrum is just too good

  • Comment posted by boingy, today at 19:19

    Sadly, the Rugby World Cup has become the Red (card) World Cup. Such inconsistency in applying the laws though.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:21

      Rememberthename replied:
      The Redby World Cup….. see what you’ve done there

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:19

    Don’t write Uruguay off just yet for the 1/4s

  • Comment posted by Astralcharmer, today at 19:18

    As usual the officials decided the outcome of the game

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:18

    Really enjoyable game, closely matched.
    I was hoping Namibia would get their first RWC win.

    Not sure how Uruguay yellow not upgraded to red.

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 19:28

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      There was a little dipping at the knees from the Uruguayan player, and a drop of the head from the Namibian player, but only slight, and we've seen a red with more of a dip.

      I suspect that some of it had to do with it not actually making a difference to the game.

  • Comment posted by sCrivLa, today at 19:17

    Definitely one of the best games so far.
    Both teams showed what they were about.
    Hats off to Uruguay for some great attacking play.
    Who says tier 2 nations aren't improving?

  • Comment posted by Les Behan, today at 19:13

    One of the best matches so far

    A pity about the last Namib sending off -
    that was a very rash spur of the moment tackle

  • Comment posted by OCC CP, today at 19:12

    It's baffling why a tackler can be sent to the Sin Bin for a dangerous tackle that involves head-on-head or shoulder-on-head collision, BUT the ball carrier is NOT sent for a HIA!? Surely a dangerous tackle involving a head collision warrants a medical check for the safety of the player!

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 19:09

    Really enjoyed the game particularly the second half as it was all action. Namibia were their own worst enemy with discipline you cant play any team with 13 men on the pitch. Three yellows with one upgraded to a red just drained the game from them. Uruguay looked good but that was because the Namibia defence was short two men. When will players learn how to tackle properly??

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 19:09

    Ref could easily have shown a straight red to Sethie, but you can understand why he didn't. After all, everyone thought the tackle on Ritchie was a clear red, but the bunker cabal knew better.

  • Comment posted by Dandare, today at 19:08

    Really enjoyed the game .Sometimes these lesser known teams give more depth than the more established sides

  • Comment posted by Daveyboy12, today at 19:07

    Thoroughly enjoyed that and Mathieu Raynal best refereeing performance so far .... .... congratulations to both teams too as they just wanted to play rugby

