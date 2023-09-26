Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland forward Deirbhile Nic a Bháird will miss the WXV3 campaign through injury

Deirbhile Nic a Bháird will miss Ireland's forthcoming WXV3 campaign in Dubai after suffering an injury during a training game at the weekend.

The Munster number eight, who can also play hooker, is unavailable for selection for the three-game series.

Ireland will face Kazakhstan, Colombia and Spain in October.

The 30-strong group includes six players coming into their first senior squad and comprises 17 forwards and 13 backs.

Women's interprovincial champions Leinster are represented by 15 players, with the remainder of the squad made up of five from Munster, four from UK based clubs and three apiece from Ulster and Munster.

New additions Clara Barrett, Ruth Campbell, Megan Collis, Eimear Corri, Sarah Delaney and Katie Whelan will have the opportunity, alongside Fiona Tuite, to earn their first international cap.

Sevens players Béibhinn Parsons and Eve Higgins are part of the squad.

New Ireland head coach Scott Bemand is enthusiastic about his side's prospects for the tournament and beyond.

"Since joining the program a month ago, there has been a significant amount of work gone in to enabling this group of players to perform on the world stage," said Bemand.

"The playing group has been brilliant, embracing a new culture and training identity that will lay the foundations for future success.

"We know what we're going after and I'm excited to see them bring it to life in WXV."

Bemand took over from previous head coach Greg McWilliams in July and must choose a new captain for the side after second row Nichola Fryday retired from international rugby at the age of 28.

Ireland had a disappointing Six Nations campaign earlier in the year as they lost all five of their fixtures to pick up the wooden spoon.

The WXV3 campaign will see them face Kazakhstan on 13 October, Colombia on 21 October and Spain on 28 October.

Ireland squad: Forwards: Aoife Wafer (Leinster), Brittany Hogan (Ulster), Christy Haney (Leinster), Dorothy Wall (Munster), Edel McMahon (Exeter Chiefs), Eimear Corri (Leinster), Fiona Tuite (Ulster), Grace Moore (Saracens/IQ Rugby), Linda Djougang (Leinster), Maeve Og O'Leary (Munster), Megan Collis (Leinster), Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury), Niamh O'Dowd (Leinster), Ruth Campbell (Leinster), Sadhbh McGrath (Ulster), Sam Monaghan (Gloucester-Hartpury IQ Rugby), Sarah Delaney (Leinster).

Backs: Aoibheann Reilly (Connacht), Aoife Dalton (Leinster), Aoife Doyle (Munster), Béibhinn Parsons (Connacht), Clara Barrett (Connacht), Dannah O'Brien (Leinster), Eve Higgins (Leinster), Katie Whelan (Leinster), Leah Tarpey (Leinster), Méabh Deely (Connacht), Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster), Nicole Fowley (Connacht), Natasja Behan (Leinster).

