Close menu

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales revel in renaissance in France as quarter-finals loom

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Versailles

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments83

Wales scored three tries against Australia in record 40-6 win in Lyon
Wales scored three tries against Australia in record 40-6 win in Lyon

The Wales renaissance in France has been one of the stories of the 2023 Rugby World Cup so far.

When France and New Zealand kicked off the extravaganza on 8 September in Paris, you would have had long odds on 16 days later Wales becoming the first team to officially achieve quarter-final qualification.

That is exactly what has happened following the 40-6 demolition of Australia on one special night in Lyon.

Bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal laid the foundations, but the whipping of the Wallabies has ensured world rugby will sit up and take notice of Warren Gatland's side.

How has this happened to a rugby nation that has been in turmoil?

Self-belief and hard work

Warren Gatland has won 17 games during five World Cups, the most by any head coach in the tournament's history
Warren Gatland has won 17 games during five World Cups, the most by any head coach in the tournament's history

Gatland has now achieved four World Cup quarter-finals with Wales. Perhaps the last few weeks in France could be classed as one of his greatest achievements.

Is it up there with the two global tournament semi-finals, the Grand Slams or taking Wales to number one in the world for the first time in 2019?

This assessment would be based on from where he has taken this squad. They were at almost rock bottom, they had lost to Georgia in November 2022 and had seen a head coach in Wayne Pivac sacked.

The squad who threatened to strike in February 2023 before the England game because of contractual issues, with then captain Ken Owens declaring Wales had become the laughing stock of world rugby, is strongly represented in France.

Fast forward eight months, Gatland has lifted them to the World Cup knockout stages with relative ease.

His ability as a motivator is well known. His style is clear messaging. Simple, yet effective. Tell the players enough times they are working harder than anybody else at the gruelling training camps in Switzerland and Turkey and they will believe him.

Inform the media Wales will shock people and do something special at the World Cup and the players will be inspired by such public sentiments.

Gatland also employs the carrot and stick approach. He works the players hard, but knows when to tell them to relax and enjoy themselves.

Wales this week returned to their Versailles training base following the Wallabies walloping and have had three days off to relax. They will switch off, but know what to expect when they return.

Settled side

Nick Tompkins and George North have been Wales' most consistent centre partnership in the last four years
Nick Tompkins and George North have been Wales' most consistent centre partnership in the last four years

When Gatland returned to Welsh rugby in December 2022, he had no idea what his best side was. He admitted as much.

There were 26 starting changes during the 2023 Six Nations as Wales only won an away game against Italy and finished fifth in the table.

There was no further evidence during the World Cup warm-ups of any cohesion as he gave everybody a chance to prove they should be in his 33-man squad.

Gatland has come across, whether by accident or design, a settled side that started the wins against Fiji and Australia.

Back row and centre combinations, an Achilles heel for Wales since the 2019 World Cup, have emerged as if they have been playing together for years.

Captain Jac Morgan, Aaron Wainwright and the imperious, fit-again Taulupe Faletau have proved an immense back-row trio, while Nick Tompkins and George North have proved a revelation in the Welsh midfield.

There have also been no scandals in a serene build-up and few injury concerns, with fly-half Dan Biggar expected to be fit for the knockout stages after suffering a pectoral injury against Australia.

Youth and experience

Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies scores a try
Wales scrum-half Gareth Davies scored World Cup tries against Australia in 2019 and 2023

When Wales lost Alun Wyn Jones, Justin Tipuric and Rhys Webb to international retirement and hooker Owens to injury in the summer, there appeared to be an experience vacuum.

Gatland knew he had established players like Test centurions North, Faletau and Biggar at his disposal, while Liam Williams, Dan Lydiate, Leigh Halfpenny and Gareth Davies are playing in their third World Cups.

Josh Adams and Adam Beard have recently won 50th caps and lock Will Rowlands has proved a colossus.

Scrum-half Davies is a man reborn after being left out of two international campaigns before returning for the global tournament.

Pivac took him to South Africa in the summer of 2022, but Davies was left holding tackle bags and did not feature in the three Tests. He was overlooked for the next autumn internationals and Six Nations, but brought back in by Gatland.

The Scarlets scrum-half proved he is a World Cup animal against Australia when he scored an eighth tournament try, a record for his position in the the history of the competition.

You also have developing youth, epitomised by the selection of co-captains Jac Morgan, 23 and Dewi Lake, 24.

Hooker Lake has so far been a fringe figure on the field, but his time will come and he is an important vocal presence around the squad.

Morgan has been a revelation after starting all three games and playing every minute. He has produced sublime moments like flick passes and a range of kicks to set up tries, alongside the hard work associated with a typical foraging flanker.

Morgan leads the individual tackles chart with 44, while Wales top the team tally with 506.

"Jac is phenomenal," said Wales forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys.

"Captaincy has not changed him one iota. He's one of these guys where nothing fazes him, he is just the same kid through the week.

"He's brave and had such an impact on the group. He's a huge figure for us."

Jac Morgan has played 14 internationals for Wales
Jac Morgan has played 14 internationals for Wales

Band of brothers, family first

Backs coach Alex King was the first to publicly coin the "band of brothers" phase with regards to this group. Every squad claims to be tight, but you sense this one is more than just a soundbite.

Anybody who witnessed wing Adams delivering a rousing pre-match speech at the news conference for the Australia match will believe they will fight for each other.

There was a lump in his throat as he spoke and the hairs stood up on the necks of people who witnessed it in the Lyon auditorium.

Post-match you had Beard belting out an Atomic Kitten song to commemorate his 50th cap with the backroom staff and squad all joining in.

Gatland's mantra has always been family first. If the players are happy at home, they will be happy at work. This World Cup is no different, with his wife Trudi and assistant to the team Caroline 'Caz' Morgan central to this policy.

"In our meeting room before the Australia game where we have food, there was a big family event going on with all our kids, families and wives," said Humphreys.

"You can hear them all laughing and joking and having a good time. We reiterate we do this for them, that's what it's about. Right down to the bones, it's incorporated in everything we do."

Fly-half Gareth Anscombe scored 23 points against Australia after coming on as a replacement for Biggar.

"The management have done a great job in connecting us with our families," said Anscombe.

"Gats [Warren Gatland] spoke about them pre-game against Australia and he hit the nail on the head. It was about putting in a performance worthy of the sacrifices our families make.

"When you get those moments on the field after the game and you can see the happiness of your family, that's what it's about."

Wales in team huddle
Wales enjoyed a record winning margin against Australia in Lyon

What next?

Firstly, Wales have to take care of Georgia on 7 October in Nantes. Gatland's side need two match points to top Pool C which would be either a win, draw or loss with two bonus points.

There is also a chance Gatland's men could be crowned group winners before that, should Fiji falter against Georgia next Saturday.

For all the plaudits about Wales' revival, they have not beaten any of the world's top five sides yet. They have not had to because of the favourable and much-maligned World Cup draw.

That will continue to benefit Wales into the quarter-finals, when they are likely to face Argentina on 14 October in Marseille, with England and Fiji in line to face each other in the same city 24 hours later.

Heavyweights South Africa and France and Ireland and New Zealand are likely to battle out the last-eight matches taking place in Paris.

So beat the Pumas and Wales will potentially book a Friday night semi-final showdown on 20 October against the Irish or the All Blacks at the Stade de France.

How many would have said that a couple of months ago? We wait to see how far this Wales renaissance can last. For now, Wales and their supporters are just enjoying the ride.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by Seyval, today at 19:25

    Top 5 team is something in name only. Wales were No1 in rankings for a year - it meant absolutely nothing. Their only reward for a really successful spell a few years back was to get a so called easy draw. Easy draw my a**e - Australia, Fiji and Georgia - 7,8 9 and 10 all in the same group! The so called Top 5 were not Top 5 when the draw was made - end of. The sporting wheel always turns!

  • Comment posted by hairyted rises again, today at 19:25

    Wales Have to be considered the best of the tier 35 nations

    • Reply posted by Seyval, today at 19:26

      Seyval replied:
      You're on the wrong forum mate!

  • Comment posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 19:20

    Good tournament so far for Wales but have they played any decent teams yet? Let’s see how they do in the knockout games before deciding.

    • Reply posted by Seyval, today at 19:26

      Seyval replied:
      Fiji are a decent team - just ask England!

  • Comment posted by Rebel with a cause, today at 19:19

    Credit to Gatland for pushing the Welsh hard with their training and fitness, along with tactical nous, it makes you wonder if he had quiet words with AWJ and Tipuric to step aside to bring in new talent. He's also made a wise choice in selecting Morgan as their captain, Biggar is obviously highly competitive but gets a bit highly strung with the refs.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 19:16

    Great to see both England and Wales do well. After receiving such criticism from the media and being written off completely, saying neither team will qualify. Good on them!!!

  • Comment posted by Rememberthename, today at 19:15

    The comment in the last few paragraphs about not beating a Top 5 side yet is the most telling.

    Yes it’s been a great turnaround but looking fwd to seeing how far they’ve come vs a top side.

    That looks like a likely semi final against Ireland or New Zealand.

    • Reply posted by Leave me B, today at 19:22

      Leave me B replied:
      Even Argentina would be somewhat impressive for them, them having beaten Wales 33-11 in Cardiff a couple years ago, with a single-score win to Wales last year.

      I think Argentina might have enough to win this time.

  • Comment posted by Globetrotter, today at 19:12

    Renaissance... erm excuse me but a controversial win over Fiji and a good win against the most demoralised Wallabies ever is NOT a world beating team suddenly. Rose tinted glasses are making it sound like they've just beaten the Boks and Ireland which they haven't and they won't!! Good luck to them but lets keep this all a little more grounded and realistic??

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 19:06

    Not sure it's a renaissance yet. Wales won't win WC but have given themselves a decent chance of a semi final. Which considering the recent form if they get there it can be considered a renaissance. Have done well in what looked to be a tricky group, so deserve credit for that.

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:07

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Maybe wales won’t win. Will sa? Will they have 7/1 again…
      😉

  • Comment posted by Thegreatpoobar, today at 19:05

    match stats seem to be in Australia's favour yet Wales got a barrow full of points.

    Looks like Wales took on England's game plan plus an attacking option and executed it perfectly.

    • Reply posted by topsher, today at 19:10

      topsher replied:
      Wales played Wales' game plan.
      Teams should play to their strengths, anything else would be folly.
      And Australia actually didn't look bad in the first 20 minutes or so against Wales: they were beaten into submission

  • Comment posted by richiehart2012, today at 19:04

    England supporter here... very happy for Wales and to see them turn a corner, not so long ago they were really struggling, it's great to see! Not that any Welsh person would ever say the same about England hahahahaha...

    • Reply posted by Sweep, today at 19:09

      Sweep replied:
      I’m welsh, but will be supporting england in their qtr in marseille and their semi final in paris, the best is yet to come from that team, its all about the rugby

  • Comment posted by Leave me B, today at 19:04

    Really hope France win it.

    But would be incredible if Wales, Fiji or Samoa won it for the first time.

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 19:08

      neilkd21 replied:
      Wales out of that bunch have the best chance. Samoa won't get out group. Fiji, yes have looked exciting but they will get taken apart by France, Ireland, boks or all blacks.

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 19:03

    Wales were always nailed on to smack oz, called it a week before. However, they’ve beaten a team at their lowest ebb and scraped past Fiji with a controversial win.

    Gatland knows this but the confidence boost helps…and would help a lot more if they were to get England in the QF and smack them too - which they would…!!!

    • Reply posted by Leave me B, today at 19:11

      Leave me B replied:
      How can you be so confident Wales would beat England? Pre-WC games are not a good indicator (though of course England beat Wales in their last encounter despite not playing very well). Would have been a good game I'm sure, I'd have liked to see that QF but won't happen now.

  • Comment posted by Stewart E, today at 19:01

    Wales have been excellent so far this world cup; tactically, they're spot on and they showed this by squeezing the life out of Aus by dominating them at scrum, ruck and maul and preventing them scoring for 65 minutes. Good luck to them in the quarter finals

  • Comment posted by Mark Williams, today at 18:52

    You know the song - “As long as we beat the English” - well this time, we will always remember smashing the Aussies all over the pitch, whatever happens next. I think we can beat Argentina and then it will all come to an end probably. Very very happy with what we have achieved. It is already good enough given the poor build up.

  • Comment posted by provyd, today at 18:47

    I’ll call it a renaissance once they can beat a Top 5 team.

  • Comment posted by Piers Catchfire, today at 18:46

    Only the press (and Jason Roberts) are talking them up, winning the group is already an achievement given where they were.
    Gatland will keep them grounded.

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 18:51

      TARW replied:
      Who is Jason Roberts ? I have never heard of him.

  • Comment posted by JBM, today at 18:45

    Ireland v Fiji Final

    • Reply posted by Sweep, today at 18:48

      Sweep replied:
      As a welsh supporter i’d still say this england team will beat Fiji by 20 points, payback time or the English renaissance

  • Comment posted by Manxie, today at 18:41

    "renaissance"?? Who are these people that right this nonsense. Yes, they played good rugby against a poor Australian team and the victory against Fiji was strong, but there is still huge issues behind the scenes in WRU that still need to be fixed! Semi-final would be a great achievement considering the last few years but my these headlines are ridiculous. Is this the BBC or a tabloid website?

    • Reply posted by TARW, today at 18:55

      TARW replied:
      We will take the recent performances as a step down the right road. The people at the top of the WRU are changing. Let's look at the positives that is the way forward, small steps eventually get you there

  • Comment posted by Sweep, today at 18:41

    I’m going to see Wales v Ireland and England v South Africa, the boys have done better than anyone expected, lap it up boys and enjoy the ride

    • Reply posted by ziggy played guitar, today at 19:22

      ziggy played guitar replied:
      Not sure those games are scheduled. Maybe next year?

  • Comment posted by Indiscriminate, today at 18:41

    That article doesn’t reflect the outlook of any Wales fans I know. We know we’re not at the top table, but after the last couple of years and given many people predicting we wouldn’t get out of the group, it’s just nice to be competitive

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured