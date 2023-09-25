Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

McInally missed out on initial selection for the Scotland squad despite playing against Italy in a World Cup warm-up

Former Scotland full-back Chris Paterson says Stuart McInally should be "so proud" of his career and that it is "gutting" the hooker's playing days have been ended by injury.

McInally announced in April he would retire after the World Cup but missed out on selection initially.

An injury to Edinburgh team-mate Dave Cherry then saw McInally drafted into the squad, but a neck injury has now ended his hopes of featuring at the World Cup.

"It is so gutting," said Paterson.

"I feel so sorry for him not to get that final bow. It's horrible and it's all happened to one of the best guys you could ever meet - a brilliant bloke. But it just sums up sport.

"Knowing Stuart, I think he was pretty emotional with how it happened and coming to terms with it.

"The players in the squad were pretty emotional about it too. That's the influence he has had and the type of person he is.

"When he sits back, he can be so proud of what he's achieved. He's a special player."

Having come through the Edinburgh ranks as a back row, McInally's career took off after switching position to hooker.

He captained his country at the 2019 World Cup in Japan and ends his Test career on 49 caps.

McInally may well have played some part in the game against Romania on Saturday, given coach Gregor Townsend could rest some players who played six days prior in the match against Tonga, and with the crunch game against Ireland the following weekend.

"Yes, he would have wanted to get to 50, but it's just a number," Paterson told the BBC Scotland Rugby Podcast.

"I got injured [during] my 100th cap, and I was angry on my 101st cap because I [only] got on for seven minutes against South Africa. We won at Murrayfield and I felt as if I was just put on to get off 100 caps.

"Nobody was injured. I didn't add anything to the game. I felt it was a wee bit token and it probably was.

"I don't think not getting to 50 will really bother Stuart McInally because as a player you think you have to deserve what you get."

Meanwhile, McInally took to social media to thank "everyone who has contributed to my career", including the supporters.

"When I was at school, I had a dream - to play rugby for Scotland," he said on Instagram. "That dream came true and I've had the time of my life.

"Like all sportspeople, my story contains a mixture of highs and lows. On reflection, the good times have, overwhelmingly, outweighed the struggles and I wouldn't change my journey.

"It was a privilege to end my career being part of the 2023 Scotland Rugby World Cup squad and, for now, my rugby story is over. It's time to start the next one."