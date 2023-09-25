There have been great tries and plenty of them at a World Cup that has offered plenty of entertainment so far.

A total of 154 tries have been scored in 24 matches and the race to be the tournament's top try-scorer looks very competitive.

Here are the top nine scorers after week three in France.

5 tries

Henry Arundell - England

Henry Arundell's World Cup debut did not disappoint English supporters as he ran in five tries against Chile, matching the record by an England men's player in a Test.

His fourth was the pick of the bunch. Arundell received the ball on the right wing, chipped it over full-back Francisco Urroz and grabbed the high bouncing ball before tumbling over the line.

The 20-year-old is now only three tries away from equalling the record for a single tournament, which Jonah Lomu (1999), Bryan Habana (2007) and Julian Savea (2015) hold with eight apiece, but will he keep his place in the side?

4 tries

Bundee Aki - Ireland

Centre Bundee Aki is one of the World Cup's standout performers thanks to his crashing lines and crunching tackles.

After scoring back-to-back doubles against Romania and Tonga, the 33-year-old's raw strength and ability to power through defences helped Andy Farrell's in-form Ireland overcome South Africa in a barnstorming match on Saturday.

Damian Penaud

Dynamic wing Penaud is no stranger to try-scoring leaderboards, having topped the 2023 Six Nations charts with five.

His most important try in this tournament came in Pool A's crucial opening game against New Zealand, when he slid over in the corner to put his side back in the lead, in a match they won 27-13.

He sat out France's second game against Uruguay but returned to score a hat-trick in the 96-0 thumping of Namibia.

3 tries

Johnny Sexton - Ireland

At 38 years of age, Sexton is proving why he is central to Ireland's hopes of winning a first World Cup. The Leinster playmaker returned from suspension to score twice against Romania in Ireland's opening game.

But it was a try against Tonga which grabbed the headlines as it took him past Ronan O'Gara as Ireland's all-time points scorer.

Sama Malolo - Samoa

Hooker Malolo, who plays his club rugby for San Diego Legion in California, is leading Samoa's bid for a quarter-final place.

Samoa are in Pool D alongside England and Malolo's tries helped them gain a bonus point as they beat Chile 43-10 in their opening fixture. He is one of only two forwards in this list.

Louis Bielle-Biarrey - France

Exhilarating wing Bielle-Biarrey, who only made his France debut in August, has made a big impression at this World Cup. The 20-year-old missed out on the opening game against New Zealand, but against Uruguay became France's youngest player to start a World Cup match - and inevitably scored a try in a 27-12 victory.

He carried that momentum into the game against Namibia by scoring twice. His first was a pure example of French flair as Antoine Dupont kicked a perfect cross-field kick to Bielle-Biarrey to score in the corner; his second was just as good but this time he ran from his own half, outpacing everyone on the pitch to score. A star in the making.

Makazole Mapimpi - South Africa

Mapimpi was one of the try scorers as South Africa beat England 32-12 in the 2019 final and he has continued to excel at this tournament.

The Springboks winger is one of four players to score a hat-trick at this World Cup, capitalising on perfect positioning to run in three simple tries as Romania were defeated 76-0.

Tadhg Beirne - Ireland

Irish lock Beirne is the second forward on this list, having opened his try-scoring account with a double in the 82-8 victory against Romania and scoring under the posts in the 59-16 win over Tonga.

A strong support runner, two of his tries have come from two-on-one opportunities which he has pounced on with relish.

Cobus Reinach - South Africa

It took Springbok scrum-half Reinach 24 minutes to get his hat-trick against Romania. His treble is the second-quickest in World Cup history - he holds the record after scoring three after 20 minutes against Canada four years ago.

But he could find it hard to increase his tally as he battles for the number nine shirt with Faf de Klerk.