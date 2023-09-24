Close menu

Wales 40-6 Australia: Warren Gatland's side hammer Wallabies to seal World Cup quarter-final spot

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Lyon

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugbycomments426

Nick Tompkins celebrates his try
Nick Tompkins celebrates scoring a try in a game he had billed as the biggest of his career
Rugby World Cup Pool C: Wales v Australia
Wales (16) 40
Tries: G Davies, Tompkins, Morgan Cons: Biggar, Anscombe Pens: Anscombe 6 Drop-goal: Anscombe
Australia (6) 6
Pens: Donaldson 2

Wales became the first team to reach the 2023 World Cup quarter-finals as they celebrated a record win over Australia in Lyon.

Gareth Anscombe kicked 23 points and tries from Gareth Davies, Nick Tompkins and Jac Morgan sealed a last-eight place with a game remaining in Pool C.

Australia managed just two penalties from Ben Donaldson.

Eddie Jones' side are on the brink of becoming the first Australia team to suffer pool stage elimination.

The woeful Wallabies were humbled by Wales, who are celebrating a fourth consecutive World Cup quarter-final qualification under Warren Gatland as head coach.

This display must rank as one of Wales' finest performances under the New Zealander and the result beats their previous record win against Australia, a 28-3 triumph in 1975.

Captain Morgan was again outstanding, while number eight Taulupe Faletau showed his class.

The only negative for Wales was a worrying injury that forced talismanic fly-half Dan Biggar off in the first half, but his withdrawal allowed Anscombe to excel with six penalties, a conversion and a drop-goal.

A victory over Georgia on 7 October in Nantes will officially ensure Wales finish as group winners but only two match points will be required.

That would set up a probable quarter-final against Argentina, Japan or Samoa in Marseille the following weekend, with England clear favourites to win Pool D.

Australia's fly-half Carter Gordon is tackled by Wales' number eight Taulupe Faletau
Australia's fly-half Carter Gordon is tackled by Wales' number eight Taulupe Faletau

A Welsh revival

A few months ago, very few people would have backed Wales to achieve quarter-final qualification so easily and so quickly.

Yet the army of Welsh fans that dominated the Lyon streets and OL Stadium this weekend are starting to believe again.

Welsh rugby was in disarray when Gatland returned for a second stint at the helm after replacing Wayne Pivac in December 2022.

They managed only one win in the 2023 Six Nations, a tournament in which players threatened strike action over contractual issues before that was averted.

Gatland regrouped and put his faith in youth following some high-profile retirements including Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric.

Brutal training camps in Switzerland and Turkey in the summer helped the players form a formidable bond and Gatland predicted his side would shock people by doing something special in France.

They started with maximum bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal and completed the job of getting out of the pool with this devastating display against an average Australia side.

Pone Fa’amausili of Australia looks dejected at full-time
Australia are facing the prospect of failing to qualify from the World Cup pool stages for the first time

Australia in turmoil

The Wallabies have not officially been eliminated from the tournament but now need a series of results, including potentially Wales defeating Georgia and Georgia beating Fiji, to have a chance of progressing.

Welsh rugby has been like a soap opera for the last 12 months but all the pre-match drama and turmoil came within the Australia camp, with Jones clinging on to his job after this embarrassment.

Jones was booed when he appeared on the big screen throughout the game, with Wales' wonderful showing compounding his misery.

There was an Australian outcry following a first defeat to Fiji in 69 years in Saint-Etienne last weekend, with former Wallabies wing Drew Mitchell criticising Jones and questioning why he had not taken the experienced Michael Hooper and Quade Cooper to France.

World Cup-winning centre Tim Horan called this potentially the biggest game for Australian rugby in the professional era. Australia have qualified for the knockout stages in all nine previous World Cups since the tournament started in 1987.

Since Jones returned to Australian rugby this year to replace Dave Rennie, Australia have lost seven out of eight games, with the only win coming in their World Cup opener against Georgia.

In the build-up to this fixture, Jones held a combative press conference where he defended his policy of building towards the 2027 World Cup and insisted he had "no doubt" Australia would beat Wales.

On the morning of the match, the Sydney Morning Herald reported Jones had held a secret Zoom interview last month about becoming the Japan coach next year, despite having signed a five-year deal with Australia.

Jones denied those reports but Rugby Australia chief executive Phil Waugh was addressing the reports publicly less than four hours before kick-off, so preparation was not ideal.

Wales spring into action

You wondered whether Australia would be hampered by the controversies and they were exposed by a textbook move off the training park for the opening Wales try.

Centre Tompkins fed captain Morgan with the flanker producing a superb inside pass to supporting scrum-half Davies, who emulated his World Cup try of four years ago against Australia.

Gareth Davies scores the game's opening try
Gareth Davies scores the game's opening try

The Wallabies responded with a series of attacks that resulted in a Donaldson penalty, while his opposite number Biggar suffered what looked like a pectoral injury and was replaced by Anscombe.

Australia celebrated a scrum penalty as Donaldson, starting at 10 instead of the dropped Carter Gordon, reduced the deficit to one point.

Anscombe hit the post with his first penalty attempt before slotting over a successful kick.

Australia turned down a kick at goal in front of the posts and lost the line-out which followed, with Morgan launching a huge 50:22 attacking kick to change the momentum. The ensuing pressure set up a penalty with Anscombe slotting over the simple kick.

A superb Josh Adams high-ball catch set up the chance for Anscombe to further extend the lead, while wing Louis Rees-Zammit was denied a try after being held up over the line.

Wales started superbly in the second half with Anscombe kicking another penalty before producing a deft chip for Tompkins to chase and score. Anscombe converted and then added a fifth penalty.

Australia had brought on Pone Fa'amausili at half-time for James Slipper, but the Wales scrum started to dominate and Anscombe's boot continued to punish the Wallabies.

Morgan sealed the win with a try from a driving maul to take Wales to 40 points.

The smile from Gatland captured on the big screen at the end said everything about an epic evening in Lyon.

Line-ups

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt), Faletau.

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, Basham, T Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Leota, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa'amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

Match officials

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Touch judges: Luke Pearce (England) & Christopher Ridley (England)

TMO: Tom Foley (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

440 comments

  • Comment posted by Simon, today at 22:20

    Wales were as brilliant as Australia were poor. I've never seen an Australian team get out-muscled, out-thought and out-played as comprehensively as this.

    Brilliant result for Wales, thoroughly deserved and by far the better team. 👍

    • Reply posted by neilkd21, today at 22:27

      neilkd21 replied:
      Yeah spot on, excellent performance by Wales. That's hands down the worst Aussie team I have seen. The just don't even look like a team, didn't have a clue.

  • Comment posted by 4QStarmer, today at 22:18

    Wales were fantastic, well done boys

    The look on Eddie Jones' face, absolutely priceless.

    Don't worry Eddie we have an opening at the club for an assistant coach to the u8 D team

    • Reply posted by Sally the Salamander, today at 22:20

      Sally the Salamander replied:
      I can't wait to hear the pathetic excuses the Aussie fans come up with - I bet they'll be up there with the ones they came out with after they failed to win the Ashes this summer.

  • Comment posted by Bendigeidfran Bach, today at 22:20

    The psychological scars Australia have left me with as a wales supporter are so deep that at 35-6 with 10 mins left on the clock, I was still worried Kurtley Beale would score the winner to steal it at the end.

    • Reply posted by Marcus77, today at 22:23

      Marcus77 replied:
      Lol. I know what you mean. I started to relax at about 72 mins on the clock.

  • Comment posted by U DO MY EDIN DZEKO, today at 22:18

    SMASHED.

    Very professional performance. Actually quite sad to see such a poor, clueless Australia side.

    • Reply posted by Leave me B, today at 22:19

      Leave me B replied:
      Indeed but hey ho, well done Wales.

  • Comment posted by theTramp, today at 22:19

    Well, I wasn't expecting that. We're not going to win the world cup, but that performance will live long in memory. A happy Welshman tonight.

    • Reply posted by Rememberthename, today at 22:21

      Rememberthename replied:
      Why not? Who knows

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 22:18

    Wow! What a win for Wales! I'm no fan of Wales; and to be fair they've been low par in the last couple of years, but great credit to them - they blew Australia away tonight. Well done Cymru 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by Sheppie66, today at 22:28

      Sheppie66 replied:
      It's been building over the last few months, decent performances against England in the summer, and apart from the last 15 minutes against Fiji, remember we were 18 points up, have been pretty much in control here, never really looked like losing tonight, that said, Australia were abysmal, but some of the credit should go to Wales for throttling everything they did.

  • Comment posted by SteveNeath, today at 22:18

    Ah poor Eddie, you were so confident of beating us but karma is a b**** and that’s payback for insulting Wales when you were the English coach.
    You were beaten so badly, that the fans of both sides stopped booing you after the hour mark out of pity 🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by 00353, today at 22:20

      00353 replied:
      Well said !

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 22:19

    Well done Wales. Awesome result. Never looked like losing. Good luck in quarter finals.

    • Reply posted by Hopalongprop, today at 22:20

      Hopalongprop replied:
      Thanks Obsen & good win for Scotland earlier too

  • Comment posted by KickGilbert, today at 22:18

    Incredible performance! Not saying we’ll win the World Cup - I’m realistic… but to see us play like that after the shambles we were in less than a year ago.. as for Jac Morgan - Wales’ Tournament poster boy!

  • Comment posted by Welsh Gaz, today at 22:18

    Fantastic result! Who would have seen that coming?! Cymru am byth!

    • Reply posted by StanislavPetrov, today at 22:19

      StanislavPetrov replied:
      "I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.
      Thanks for the motivation Eddie. Sorry your comment didn't age too well, lol!

  • Comment posted by MadDragon, today at 22:18

    Just sitting here waiting for the usual suspects to find a way to twist that into a gifted victory for Wales. Unbelievable performance! Cymru Am Byth!

    • Reply posted by kevin, today at 22:20

      kevin replied:
      have read a few angry scots on their site tonight moaning and anti welsh.

  • Comment posted by Leave me B, today at 22:19

    Australia most disappointing team of the tournament by a long way.

    Congrats to Wales - toughed out their group. Looking forward to their QF.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 22:33

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 22:19

    Well played Wales against the worst Aussie team ever ...Eddie Jones hang your head in shame

    • Reply posted by Leave me B, today at 22:22

      Leave me B replied:
      Yeah, but sad but then all teams go through their ups and downs, don't they.

      Anyway, solid by Wales, some nice incisive running and did it without Biggarmouth on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Hopalongprop, today at 22:19

    Fantastic! Thought it was going to be close against Australia but Wales dominated the game. What a result - can't believe it. Anscombe great control at 10 & this really was Nick Tomkins' best game for Wales. Most of all hats off to the pack who were outstanding

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 22:23

      blues1959 replied:
      Absolutly spot on Hopalong, probably Argentina in quarters, so anything could happen! Warren did promise something special

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 22:18

    Wales very good, the ozzies poor. Wales first side through to the quarter finals. Well done Wales.

  • Comment posted by Insert Name Here, today at 22:18

    One of the most complete performances from a Welsh side in a decade. Set piece, defence, attack, all impressive. Calm, composed and controlled. Outstanding from Anscombe, Tompkins and Adam Beard. Impressive stuff.

  • Comment posted by neilkd21, today at 22:19

    Well done Wales, disciplined and played good rugby. Aussies, worst I have ever seen them. Clueless, passionless and didn't have a plan A never mind B. Shows how ridiculous it was to get rid of Rennie for EJ. They at least looked united under him, under EJ it's clear something is wrong.

  • Comment posted by magpie105, today at 22:19

    Well played Wales, from an England fan. To all those English fans that for years said we were stupid to even think of getting rid of Jones because he was a genius at World cups….please explain what just happened

  • Comment posted by atty, today at 22:20

    Welsh defence like Fort Knox. Absolutely brilliant display by the boys in red. Dominated the Aussies in every single aspect of the game, made them look like a tier 2 nation. Can’t remember last time I saw the Aussies play so poorly. Well done Wales! (From a neutral)

  • Comment posted by Eric CartPerson, today at 22:18

    There are few more enjoyable moments in sport than watching Australia lose. Thanks Eddie!!

    • Reply posted by irishcath, today at 22:28

      irishcath replied:
      Why be mean about the Aussies?

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Elsewhere on the BBC

Featured