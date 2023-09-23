Close menu

Welsh men's and women's club rugby results

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Welsh rugby

Welsh club rugby results 2324 September, 2023

Men's National Leagues

Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership

Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West

Saturday, 23 September

Indigo Group Premiership Cup

Aberavon 20 - 10 Pontypool

Bridgend 35 - 13 RGC

Cardiff 38 - 15 Newport

Neath 19 - 40 Ebbw Vale

Pontypridd 27 - 30 Merthyr

WRU Championship Cup

Beddau 17 - 36 Cardiff Met

Cross Keys 28 - 31 Bargoed

Crymych 10 - 38 Narberth

Llangennech 39 - 26 Ystalyfera

Maesteg Quins 39 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn

St Peters 23 - 48 Bedwas

Trebanos 33 - 27 Tata Steel

Treorchy 12 - 41 Rumney

WRU Division 1 Cup

Abercwmboi 36 - 10 Rhiwbina

Abercynon 45 - 29 St Josephs

Abergavenny 10 - 47 Brynmawr

Aberystwyth w/o v Burry Port

Bala 17 - 42 Nant Conwy

Bedlinog 42 - 19 Ynysybwl

Birchgrove P - P Kidwelly

Builth Wells 27 - 18 Waunarlwydd

Cambrian Welfare 59 - 12 Barry

Dowlais w/o v Risca

Glynneath w/o v Yr Hendy

Gorseinon 15 - 22 Gowerton

Llanelli Wanderers 32 - 19 Kenfig Hill

Llangefni w/o v Dolgellau

Morriston 37 - 31 Felinfoel

Mountain Ash w/o v Blaenavon

Nelson w/o v Monmouth

Penclawdd 24 - 14 Brynamman

Pontarddulais 29 - 44 Nantyffyllon

Porth Harlequins w/o v Pontypool United

Pwllheli 17 - 22 Llandudno

Rhydyfelin 24 - 16 Aberdare

Ruthin 27 - 31 Wrexham

Tondu 30 - 28 Bridgend Athletic

Ynysddu w/o v Talywain

Ystradgynlais w/o v Whitland

WRU Division 2 Cup

Aberavon Green Stars w/o v Carmarthen Athletic

Caerleon 6 - 16 Caldicot

Cowbridge 23 - 27 Caerphilly

Fishguard 27 - 34 Lampeter Town

Garndiffaith 25 - 17 Blackwood

Loughor 29 - 23 Mumbles

Nantgaredig 25 - 40 Aberavon Quins

Penarth 38 - 15 Croesyceiliog

Pencoed 20 - 26 Swansea Uplands

Pentyrch 32 - 50 Cwmbran

Pill Harriers 25 - 22 Oakdale

Porthcawl 32 - 11 Milford Haven

Resolven w/o v Pontyberem

Treharris 19 - 26 Abertillery B G

WRU Division 3 Cup

Aberaeron 25 - 28 Laugharne

Abercarn 17 - 20 Blaina

Abertysswg 34 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale

Baglan 27 - 17 Llangadog

Bangor 10 - 36 Newtown

Betws 33 - 10 St Davids

Bryncethin w/o v Taibach

Bynea 26 - 27 Llandybie

Cardigan w/o v Bryncoch

Cefn Cribwr 34 - 60 Abercrave

Chepstow 20 - 27 CRC Caerdydd

Colwyn Bay w/o v Abergele

Cwmafan 36 - 22 Furnace United

Cwmllynfell w/o v Pembroke Dock Quins

Fairwater 24 - 18 Fleur De Lys

Llangwm 13 - 31 Cwmgors

Llanhilleth 15 - 48 Nantyglo

Llanybydder 7 - 50 Llandeilo

Nant Conwy II 46 - 17 Dinbych

Nantymoel 24 - 21 Haverfordwest

Neath Athletic w/o v Tregaron

New Dock Stars 29 - 21 Neyland

Old Illtydians 32 - 42 Rhymney

Pembroke 27 - 14 Trimsaran

Penygraig 21 - 15 Machen

Penygroes 7 - 45 Cefneithin

Rhyl & District 29 - 29 Shotton Steel

Shotton won on try count.

St Albans 26 - 45 Cardiff Quins

Treherbert 26 - 20 Pontyclun

Tumble 33 - 14 Tonmawr

Tylorstown 18 - 29 Canton

Wattstown 25 - 11 Llandaff

Welshpool 33 - 3 Bro Ffestiniog

WRU Division 4 Cup

Caerau Ely 35 - 17 Hafodyrynys

Crickhowell 0 - 55 Newport Saracens

Crumlin 15 - 16 New Panteg

Ferndale w/o v Whitehead

Glyncorrwg w/o v Crynant

Gwernyfed 16 - 13 New Tredegar

Llandaff North 16 - 10 Bettws

Llantwit Major 45 - 14 Brackla

Maesteg w/o v Alltwen

Pontrhydyfen 0 - 28 Briton Ferry

Pontycymmer w/o v Bedwellty

South Gower 34 - 13 Glais

St Julians HSOB 34 - 29 Blackwood Stars

Tonna w/o v Pontardawe

Tonyrefail w/o v Old Penarthians

Ynysowen 20 - 16 Cefn Coed

WRU Division 5 Cup

Abersychan 19 - 15 Hirwaun

Bala II w/o v Pwllheli II

Beaufort 0 - 47 Deri

Bro Gwernant w/o v Llangefni II

Cardiff Saracens w/o v Cardiff Internationals

COBRA II w/o v Wrexham II

Colwyn Bay II w/o v Llanidloes

Cwmtwrch 32 - 15 Pontyates

Dinas Powys w/o v Girling

Dinbych II w/o v Holyhead

Flint 22 - 52 Rhosllanerchrugog

Hartridge P - P Sully Sports

Llandrindod Wells 21 - 39 Pontllanfraith

Menai Bridge 14 - 79 Caernarfon II

Mold II w/o v Rhyl & District II

Ogmore Vale w/o v Brynithel

Old Tyleryan 26 - 28 Magor

Penlan w/o v Cwmgwrach

Penybanc 43 - 36 Fall Bay

Porthmadog w/o v Dolgellau II

Ruthin II w/o v Machynlleth

Seven Sisters w/o v Banwen

Tredegar Ironsides w/o v Cwmcarn United

West Mon 5 - 32 Hollybush

Whitchurch w/o v Trefil

