Welsh men's and women's club rugby results
Welsh club rugby results 2324 September, 2023
Men's National Leagues
Results and fixtures for Indigo Group Welsh Premiership
Results and fixtures for Admiral National Leagues Division One: East, East Central, North, West Central & West
Saturday, 23 September
Indigo Group Premiership Cup
Aberavon 20 - 10 Pontypool
Bridgend 35 - 13 RGC
Cardiff 38 - 15 Newport
Neath 19 - 40 Ebbw Vale
Pontypridd 27 - 30 Merthyr
WRU Championship Cup
Beddau 17 - 36 Cardiff Met
Cross Keys 28 - 31 Bargoed
Crymych 10 - 38 Narberth
Llangennech 39 - 26 Ystalyfera
Maesteg Quins 39 - 17 Newcastle Emlyn
St Peters 23 - 48 Bedwas
Trebanos 33 - 27 Tata Steel
Treorchy 12 - 41 Rumney
WRU Division 1 Cup
Abercwmboi 36 - 10 Rhiwbina
Abercynon 45 - 29 St Josephs
Abergavenny 10 - 47 Brynmawr
Aberystwyth w/o v Burry Port
Bala 17 - 42 Nant Conwy
Bedlinog 42 - 19 Ynysybwl
Birchgrove P - P Kidwelly
Builth Wells 27 - 18 Waunarlwydd
Cambrian Welfare 59 - 12 Barry
Dowlais w/o v Risca
Glynneath w/o v Yr Hendy
Gorseinon 15 - 22 Gowerton
Llanelli Wanderers 32 - 19 Kenfig Hill
Llangefni w/o v Dolgellau
Morriston 37 - 31 Felinfoel
Mountain Ash w/o v Blaenavon
Nelson w/o v Monmouth
Penclawdd 24 - 14 Brynamman
Pontarddulais 29 - 44 Nantyffyllon
Porth Harlequins w/o v Pontypool United
Pwllheli 17 - 22 Llandudno
Rhydyfelin 24 - 16 Aberdare
Ruthin 27 - 31 Wrexham
Tondu 30 - 28 Bridgend Athletic
Ynysddu w/o v Talywain
Ystradgynlais w/o v Whitland
WRU Division 2 Cup
Aberavon Green Stars w/o v Carmarthen Athletic
Caerleon 6 - 16 Caldicot
Cowbridge 23 - 27 Caerphilly
Fishguard 27 - 34 Lampeter Town
Garndiffaith 25 - 17 Blackwood
Loughor 29 - 23 Mumbles
Nantgaredig 25 - 40 Aberavon Quins
Penarth 38 - 15 Croesyceiliog
Pencoed 20 - 26 Swansea Uplands
Pentyrch 32 - 50 Cwmbran
Pill Harriers 25 - 22 Oakdale
Porthcawl 32 - 11 Milford Haven
Resolven w/o v Pontyberem
Treharris 19 - 26 Abertillery B G
WRU Division 3 Cup
Aberaeron 25 - 28 Laugharne
Abercarn 17 - 20 Blaina
Abertysswg 34 - 3 RTB Ebbw Vale
Baglan 27 - 17 Llangadog
Bangor 10 - 36 Newtown
Betws 33 - 10 St Davids
Bryncethin w/o v Taibach
Bynea 26 - 27 Llandybie
Cardigan w/o v Bryncoch
Cefn Cribwr 34 - 60 Abercrave
Chepstow 20 - 27 CRC Caerdydd
Colwyn Bay w/o v Abergele
Cwmafan 36 - 22 Furnace United
Cwmllynfell w/o v Pembroke Dock Quins
Fairwater 24 - 18 Fleur De Lys
Llangwm 13 - 31 Cwmgors
Llanhilleth 15 - 48 Nantyglo
Llanybydder 7 - 50 Llandeilo
Nant Conwy II 46 - 17 Dinbych
Nantymoel 24 - 21 Haverfordwest
Neath Athletic w/o v Tregaron
New Dock Stars 29 - 21 Neyland
Old Illtydians 32 - 42 Rhymney
Pembroke 27 - 14 Trimsaran
Penygraig 21 - 15 Machen
Penygroes 7 - 45 Cefneithin
Rhyl & District 29 - 29 Shotton Steel
Shotton won on try count.
St Albans 26 - 45 Cardiff Quins
Treherbert 26 - 20 Pontyclun
Tumble 33 - 14 Tonmawr
Tylorstown 18 - 29 Canton
Wattstown 25 - 11 Llandaff
Welshpool 33 - 3 Bro Ffestiniog
WRU Division 4 Cup
Caerau Ely 35 - 17 Hafodyrynys
Crickhowell 0 - 55 Newport Saracens
Crumlin 15 - 16 New Panteg
Ferndale w/o v Whitehead
Glyncorrwg w/o v Crynant
Gwernyfed 16 - 13 New Tredegar
Llandaff North 16 - 10 Bettws
Llantwit Major 45 - 14 Brackla
Maesteg w/o v Alltwen
Pontrhydyfen 0 - 28 Briton Ferry
Pontycymmer w/o v Bedwellty
South Gower 34 - 13 Glais
St Julians HSOB 34 - 29 Blackwood Stars
Tonna w/o v Pontardawe
Tonyrefail w/o v Old Penarthians
Ynysowen 20 - 16 Cefn Coed
WRU Division 5 Cup
Abersychan 19 - 15 Hirwaun
Bala II w/o v Pwllheli II
Beaufort 0 - 47 Deri
Bro Gwernant w/o v Llangefni II
Cardiff Saracens w/o v Cardiff Internationals
COBRA II w/o v Wrexham II
Colwyn Bay II w/o v Llanidloes
Cwmtwrch 32 - 15 Pontyates
Dinas Powys w/o v Girling
Dinbych II w/o v Holyhead
Flint 22 - 52 Rhosllanerchrugog
Hartridge P - P Sully Sports
Llandrindod Wells 21 - 39 Pontllanfraith
Menai Bridge 14 - 79 Caernarfon II
Mold II w/o v Rhyl & District II
Ogmore Vale w/o v Brynithel
Old Tyleryan 26 - 28 Magor
Penlan w/o v Cwmgwrach
Penybanc 43 - 36 Fall Bay
Porthmadog w/o v Dolgellau II
Ruthin II w/o v Machynlleth
Seven Sisters w/o v Banwen
Tredegar Ironsides w/o v Cwmcarn United
West Mon 5 - 32 Hollybush
Whitchurch w/o v Trefil