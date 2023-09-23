Close menu

England 71-0 Chile: Henry Arundell scores five tries in Rugby World Cup pool game

By Mike HensonBBC Sport in Lille

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Henry Arundell
Arundell's five tries helped England to their biggest win of this Rugby World Cup campaign
Rugby World Cup: Pool D
England: (31) 71
Tries: Arundell 5, Dan 2, Rodd, Smith 2, Willis Cons: Farrell 8
Chile: (0) 0

Wing Henry Arundell scored five tries as England sliced apart Pool D's weakest opposition to all but qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The 20-year-old's clutch of scores against Chile matches the most scored by an England men's player in a Test and moves him to the top of the tournament try-scoring standings in his first appearance of the campaign.

England, as expected, were far too strong for the spirited, but limited Chile, as their forward power and backline edge had the Rugby World Cup debutants in near-constant retreat.

While Arundell's feat will steal the headlines, the pick of their 11 tries came from Marcus Smith, who raced on to his own kick after a searing break from his new role as a full-back.

England will complete their pool-stage campaign in a fortnight's time against Samoa, and could even be assured of their last-eight place before then should other results work their way.

This performance will give coach Steve Borthwick plenty to consider during England's break week as an exciting backline, containing warp-speed Arundell and Smith's defence-breaking agility, bristled with threat, admittedly against weak opposition.

Owen Farrell didn't miss a beat on his return to the team after a four-match ban and England combined all three of their main playmakers to good effect - Farrell, Smith and George Ford - after the latter was introduced off the bench in the 55th minute.

Chile's underdogs overpowered

Marcus Smith scores for England against Chile
Smith was making his first senior start at full-back for either club or country

Chile are dwarfed by England in terms of history and resources. England have made the quarter-finals at least, in all but one of 10 Rugby World Cups, while Chile have qualified for the tournament only once. Their squad is drawn from only four clubs and half of it is the product of just two schools in Santiago. In total, Chile has a player pool numbering about 28,000, while England's is in excess of 1.9m.

But the underdogs, who scored the first tries in their pool-stage defeats by Japan and Samoa, started strongly again, holding England at arm's length for most of the first quarter.

Stubborn in defence and slick with the ball, they even threatened the England line on a couple of gleeful breaks downfield off turnover ball.

Second row Clemente Saavedra cantered into space, centre Matias Garafulic pinged a 50:22 deep into England territory and, for a moment, South American chants drowned out Swing Low Sweet Chariot.

But, as in their previous encounters in the tournament, Chile burned bright, but briefly.

England's pressure told as Arundell sauntered into the corner from a floated mispass from Farrell on 19 minutes to start the flurry of scores.

Four minutes later, Theo Dan, making his first England start, burrowed over from the back of a driven maul before Arundell scored an almost identical try to his first, gathering another Farrell pass to dot down in the same corner, and Bevan Rodd barged over from close in.

Up until that point, Smith had played his unaccustomed full-back role to mixed reviews. His footwork had sparkled briefly in space, but he had also lobbed a pass over the head of Max Malins when the line was beckoning and misjudged a grubber kick for Arundell.

In the final play of the first half though he produced a showreel score, making full use of the extra space and time afforded by his new position.

He broke though the defence with a jet-heeled spurt of pace, before dropping the ball on to his instep, haring after his own kick, regathering and sliding in for a fine individual try on the stroke of half-time.

England piled on the points and pain after the interval.

Dan got his second try at the back of another advancing line-out, before Arundell completed his hat-trick by pouncing on a mis-fielded grubber kick.

The wing, who will move to Racing 92 and out of England consideration after this tournament, deftly chipped over Chile's cover defence for his fourth before appearing on the shoulder of Smith for his fifth.

His tally matches that collected by Josh Lewsey in a landslide win over Uruguay in the 2003 Rugby World Cup and the five scored by Rory Underwood against Fiji in 1989.

There was still time for the impressive Smith to wriggle through and flanker Jack Willis to crash under the posts in the final attack of the game, even if Marc Ellis' World Cup record of six tries in a match - scored in New Zealand's 145-17 win over Japan in 1995 - remained out of Arundell's reach.

England lead Pool D from Samoa with Japan third, Argentina fourth and Chile last

What they said

England captain Owen Farrell on his return to the team: "I enjoyed it. It's always brilliant to pull this shirt on, but to do it in the fashion we did today and play some good rugby at times was enjoyable."

"The energy from the boys who've come in, the energy to play as a team - when it can be individual when there's that many changes to a team - that's a step forward for us.

"We showed some good variety and hopefully can kick on from here."

Line-ups

England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.

Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant

Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.

Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza

Comments

Join the conversation

678 comments

  • Comment posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 18:35

    So England fans, hands up if you would prefer YOUR team to play with that style and those tactics for the rest of the World Cup….????

    • Reply posted by alex1817, today at 18:39

      alex1817 replied:
      Even if we still get beat, I’d rather lose with that type of rugby rather than Kick Kick Kick.

  • Comment posted by muz2549, today at 18:35

    Even Though I'm a very passionate English fan of rugby, the commentary team where absolutely dreadful, saying things like where has this England team been, England fantastic, England superb.
    Even though give some credit to England, In total respect to Chile, they played a team who should be badly beaten every time by top sides. Well done England, but let's keep our feet firmly on the ground.

    • Reply posted by CwmTD, today at 18:47

      CwmTD replied:
      Refreshing take

  • Comment posted by alex1817, today at 18:36

    Give it a bloody rest ITV!

    Farrell is going to beats Jonny’s scoring record. We get it. Don’t need to bleet on about it every bloody conversion!

    Honestly it seems the commentators are given the same 5 items on a list to talk about every 10 mins! Talk about the live action!

    And Henry the Fifth - cringe!

    • Reply posted by Oh Danny boy, today at 18:40

      Oh Danny boy replied:
      But yet who would you rather have in your starting XV - Farrell or Wilkinson?

  • Comment posted by Lions Yawn, today at 18:37

    Marcus Smith was outstanding! Henry is a finisher!

    • Reply posted by JC Bath, today at 18:41

      JC Bath replied:
      As were England. Let's hope we can continue playing attacking rugby. QFs here we come.

  • Comment posted by short and curly, today at 18:41

    Malins is not international standard.

    • Reply posted by Blimmer, today at 18:43

      Blimmer replied:
      Yep he struggled but maybe it's a form thing. I've seen him play much better than that

  • Comment posted by Simon , today at 19:01

    Care recycled quickly - young’s came on and slowed game down at a time when it should have been stepped up a gear . So tired of watching him stand over ball at back of ruck - just get on with it ffs .

  • Comment posted by JGR, today at 18:50

    Why oh why are ITV so bad at rugby ?

    They do the Tour De France brilliantly so what's going on with this bunch of clowns. It's embarassing and never watched so many games with the sound turned off.

    • Reply posted by Sulky, today at 18:53

      Sulky replied:
      they were never rugby

  • Comment posted by Mostly Harmless, today at 18:39

    Another ridiculous and farcical mismatch, vs part timers. Nothing to be excited about here. Tonight’s entertainment is coming up, a proper game between two well matched teams, a fascinating comparison of tactics and styles.

    • Reply posted by longsuffren, today at 18:44

      longsuffren replied:
      Completely agree, the real rugby comes tonight, England are tier two, chile tier 4, utter dross.

  • Comment posted by CWBA2017, today at 18:40

    A good result, sure, but we want to see a performance against a top tier side...

    Arundell was top drawer.

    • Reply posted by luckyspurs, today at 18:54

      luckyspurs replied:
      We got one against Argentina.

  • Comment posted by get real, today at 18:43

    And thus ended the international career of Ben Youngs. Billy and Freddie must be worried too. Thanks, Ben, but this was a WC too far.

    • Reply posted by Justin Waller, today at 18:49

      Justin Waller replied:
      Maybe a good call. Think Freddie has some credit on the the bank however

  • Comment posted by 3lions, today at 18:35

    If Borthwick doesn't start Smith in any game from now on he's a mug. Don't diss Chile, he just does things others simply can't.

    • Reply posted by FeIchmeister 5000, today at 18:38

      FeIchmeister 5000 replied:
      Because every game Smith has started for England, he’s done so well?

  • Comment posted by Tykesabroad, today at 18:54

    Refreshing attitude shown today. Ribbons was excellent and Itojo should be put on notice that he does not get an automatic place. Malins slow and dreadful.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 19:08

    Farrell had a really good game. Considering been out for four games he was excellent. Right decisions and played well

    That won't go down well but it's true

    • Reply posted by Olly P, today at 19:40

      Olly P replied:
      I agree but so has Ford so tough decision for Borthwick as he cannot play both IMO. Must keep Smith on bench when we undoubtedly will need to change our game plan in QF against better opponents

  • Comment posted by DVM, today at 18:55

    Let's see if England play like that against NZ; SA; Aus; Ire; Fra; Scot & Wales.
    ITV get some proper commentators and summarisers. I have to turn the sound off because thestandards are so poor.

    • Reply posted by SimonofSurrey, today at 19:19

      SimonofSurrey replied:
      Well only one of Oz, Wales or Scotland is likely to get as far as the knockout stages, so with them it’s a largely hypothetical question. England probably would play a little differently if they got to the SF against any of the others you mention, ie the top four in the world.

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 18:38

    Obviously you can only beat what's in front of you & Chile tried hard but were poor. Still onwards and upwards & well done England.

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 19:20

      blues1959 replied:
      First 20 mins i thought chile were marginally the better side!

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 18:36

    Well played to Chile, they had some good phases but came across a stronger team.

    England should be pleased, scored some great tries. Positives were, strong pack including good performances from Dan, Ribbands, and Willis. In the backs Smith is the star player and Arundell did well to finish his tries.

    Job done.

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 18:53

    Arundell, Willis, Earl and Smith ae the future of this England team.

    • Reply posted by Mindcrime, today at 19:32

      Mindcrime replied:
      I would totally agree, except for the fact that Arundell and Willis can't be picked after the RWC as they will be playing in France. Absolutely farcical rule which HAS to change immediately

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 18:46

    Farrell looked OK at 10, playing against a bunch of semi-pros. Then moved to 12 and England immediately looked worse going forward, even as the semi pros tired.

    Obviously it's all immaterial against a side that is barely Tier 2. But worrying signs that Baldrick's cunning plan is to fit captain not so fantastic in at 12.

    • Reply posted by blahblahblah, today at 19:33

      blahblahblah replied:
      Doesn’t matter what position Smith plays he will find the try line. He needs to be in the team, even as scrum half he’ll be fast

  • Comment posted by Assynt, today at 18:36

    A good result for England, but like the France game the other day…I’m not sure what England gain from a one sided performance? I guess there’s a confidence boost…particularly as Chile started well. But it should not be forgotten that Chile, whilst playing with a lot of heart, is a semi-professional team. The one bonus perhaps is that England don’t appear to have suffered an injury like Dupont’s.

    • Reply posted by Brian, today at 19:45

      Brian replied:
      England gain by giving players game time rather than just training, it's not that difficult to understand.

  • Comment posted by nosey bbc gimps, today at 18:40

    Much more like it.
    Some will say "it was only Chile" but we showed intent,pace and a bit of ingenuity.
    I would much prefer England to keep playing like this and maybe come up short against the 'big boys' but give it ago!!
    Didn't like Youngs coming on though, seemed to slow it right down and the kicking started again.

    • Reply posted by Leo, today at 18:47

      Leo replied:
      You really think England are in the same league as NZ, Australia & Ireland. Please. Listening to the ITV commentators apparently England are serious contenders to win: laughable.

