England 71-0 Chile: Henry Arundell scores five tries in Rugby World Cup pool game
|Rugby World Cup: Pool D
|England: (31) 71
|Tries: Arundell 5, Dan 2, Rodd, Smith 2, Willis Cons: Farrell 8
|Chile: (0) 0
Wing Henry Arundell scored five tries as England sliced apart Pool D's weakest opposition to all but qualify for the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
The 20-year-old's clutch of scores matches the most scored by an England men's player in a Test and moves him to the top of the tournament try-scoring standings in his first appearance of the campaign.
England, as expected, were far too strong for the spirited, but limited Chile, as their forward power and backline edge had the Rugby World Cup debutants in near-constant retreat.
While Arundell's feat will steal the headlines, the pick of their 11 tries came from Marcus Smith, who raced onto his own kick after a searing break from his new role as a full-back.
England will complete their pool-stage campaign in a fortnight's time against Samoa, and could even be assured of their last-eight place before then should other results work their way.
Line-ups
England: Smith; Arundell, Daly, Lawrence, Malins; Farrell, Care; Rodd, Dan, Sinckler, Ribbans, Martin, Ludlam, Willis, Vunipola.
Replacements: Walker, Marler, Stuart, Chessum, Earl, Youngs, Ford, Marchant
Chile: Urroz; Game, D Saavedra, Garafulic, Velarde; Fernandez, B Videla; Lues, Bohme, Dittus, C Saavedra, Eissmann, Sigren (c), Silva, Escobar.
Replacements: Dussaillant, Lastra, Gurruchaga, Huete, Orchard, Martinez, Carvallo, Ayarza
Farrell is going to beats Jonny’s scoring record. We get it. Don’t need to bleet on about it every bloody conversion!
Honestly it seems the commentators are given the same 5 items on a list to talk about every 10 mins! Talk about the live action!
And Henry the Fifth - cringe!
Even though give some credit to England, In total respect to Chile, they played a team who should be badly beaten every time by top sides. Well done England, but let's keep our feet firmly on the ground.
Arundell was top drawer.
England should be pleased, scored some great tries. Positives were, strong pack including good performances from Dan, Ribbands, and Willis. In the backs Smith is the star player and Arundell did well to finish his tries.
Job done.
8 conversions
0 penalties
Fun
Well done England and all poor joking aside, well done Chile. Did superbly well to qualify and be at the WC. 👍🏼
Obviously it's all immaterial against a side that is barely Tier 2. But worrying signs that Baldrick's cunning plan is to fit captain not so fantastic in at 12.
Some will say "it was only Chile" but we showed intent,pace and a bit of ingenuity.
I would much prefer England to keep playing like this and maybe come up short against the 'big boys' but give it ago!!
Didn't like Youngs coming on though, seemed to slow it right down and the kicking started again.