Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Exeter Chiefs will continue their trophy defence against Bristol Bears on 1 October

Exeter Chiefs began their campaign for a third consecutive Allianz Cup trophy with victory over Warriors Women.

The Chiefs, who lost the 2022 Premier 15s title to Gloucester-Hartpury, secured a dominant 39-7 win in Pool A.

Seven tries from different scorers gave the Chiefs an unassailable lead as the Warriors failed to get on the board in the second half.

Meanwhile, defending Premier 15s champions Gloucester-Hartpury beat Loughborough Lightning 19-17 in Pool B.

Emma Sing's try 15 minutes from full time was enough to secure a narrow victory, after Mia Venner scored twice either side of a Georgina Tasker try to give the hosts a 12-5 lead at half time at the Hartpury Arena.

Lightning scored twice in quick succession to go ahead and looked like putting the game to bed before Sing intercepted and ran the length of the pitch to score a try and get the league champions off the mark.

Also in Pool B, hooker Bryony Field scored a hat-trick for last season's runners-up Saracens, but it was not enough to prevent Harlequins from winning the London derby 36-29 at the StoneX.

Bryony Cleall opened the scoring for Harlequins after only one minute then added a second before Katie Shillaker also scored twice to get her side off to a winning start against their fiercest rivals.

Elsewhere in Pool A, Sale Sharks came from behind to secure a bonus-point 36-19 victory over Leicester Tigers, who were making their debut in the Allianz Cup.

Roisin McBrien had put the Tigers ahead but Sharks held a comfortable half-time lead after tries from Alice Iwanejko, Niamh Swailes and Vicky Irwin.

Bristol Bears and Ealing Trailfinders had a bye week and will begin their Allianz Cup campaigns next weekend.

The 10 teams are split into Pool A and Pool B with matches taking place throughout September and October before the rebranded Premiership Women's Rugby - formerly the Premier 15s league - begins on 18 November.

Several England players were missing from the opening round of fixtures with the Red Roses playing in a two-Test series against Canada.