Georgia 18-18 Portugal: Portugal miss out on historic Rugby World Cup win in dramatic finish

By Tom RostanceBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes
Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes failed to convert a last-gasp penalty
2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool C - Georgia v Portugal
Georgia: (13) 18
Tries: Tabutsadze, Zamtaradze Pens: Abzhandadze (2) Cons: Abzhandadze
Portugal: (5) 18
Tries: Storti (2) Pens: Marques (2) Cons: Marques

Portugal missed a last-minute penalty as they were denied a first World Cup win after staging a stirring comeback against Georgia in Toulouse.

After being 13-0 down, Portugal wing Raffaele Storti looked set to be the hero with two superb solo tries as his side led in the dying stages.

But a 79th-minute try awarded by the TV match official drew Georgia level.

Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes missed the crucial penalty kick seconds after the restart.

Georgia took just 75 seconds to open the scoring as record try-scorer Akaki Tabutsadze charged over in the corner for his 30th try in 33 Tests.

A conversion and two penalties from Tedo Abzhandadze put Georgia 13-0 up but after wasting countless visits into the Portugal 22, Georgia were stunned when Storti beat three men to race over brilliantly from distance.

Portuguese prop Francisco Fernandes was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Shalva Mamukashvili but even in his absence Portugal were on top.

Two penalties from Samuel Marques brought them to within two points at 13-11 and then, after captain Tomas Appleton was twice held up after flowing moves, Storti raced over brilliantly again after quick ball from a line-out to huge cheers from the stands.

It was the first time Portugal had scored two tries in a World Cup match.

Georgia mounted heavy pressure in the closing stages, with TMO Joy Neville awarding a try after a huge drive to the line from replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze.

Replacement Luka Matkava missed the conversion from out wide to leave the scores level and when Portugal won a penalty courtesy of a turnover from the kick-off, Sousa Guedes had the chance from range but pulled his kick wide.

Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on 7 October, while Portugal take on Australia in St Etienne the next day.

Line-ups

Georgia: Niniashvili; Tabutsadze, Kveseladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili; Chachanidze, Mikautadze; Jalagonia, Saginadze, Gorgadze

Replacements: Zamtaradze, Gogichashvili, Papidze, Cheishvili, Tsutskiridze, Lobzhanidze, Matkava, Tapladze

Portugal: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, Cerqueira; Granate, Martins, Simoes

Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Alves, Belo, Wallis, de Freitas, Lucas, Pinto

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Comments

Join the conversation

8 comments

  • Comment posted by CleverHound, today at 15:40

    I disagree with so many people saying how the Tier Two teams should be playing more Tier One teams. When?
    There are already too many matches, and player attrition is high. My controversial opinion is that the World Cup should actually reduce the number of teams to make all matches meaningful. Tier Two will still be represented of course, but qualification will happen the year before.

  • Comment posted by Steve A, today at 15:38

    Great game, praise to both sides, but particularly Portugal, really enjoyed their commitment, hope they beat Australia.

  • Comment posted by Guy Fawkes, today at 15:37

    Dear ITV,

    You know they have given the ref' his own mic' for a reason? Now you know,
    could ask your commentators to shut up so we can hear what he has to say?

    As for your pundits. I'm not going to dig them out because it's not their fault you have dunked them out of their depth, but poor John Barclay must have thought he was talking to himself. His insightfulness was in another league.

    Ta'

  • Comment posted by wilts123, today at 15:37

    Good game but neither would enhance the 6Ns. Non starter at the moment

  • Comment posted by Bellerophon, today at 15:35

    That sounded (radio) like a truly great game between these two and a draw was probably the best result.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 15:35

    Portugal have been way better than I expected. Good to see

  • Comment posted by press OK, today at 15:34

    On that evidence both Georgia and Portugal are better than Scotland

    • Reply posted by CleverHound, today at 15:37

      CleverHound replied:
      No they're not though, are they?

