Georgia 18-18 Portugal: Portugal miss out on historic Rugby World Cup win in dramatic finish
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
|2023 Rugby World Cup: Pool C - Georgia v Portugal
|Georgia: (13) 18
|Tries: Tabutsadze, Zamtaradze Pens: Abzhandadze (2) Cons: Abzhandadze
|Portugal: (5) 18
|Tries: Storti (2) Pens: Marques (2) Cons: Marques
Portugal missed a last-minute penalty as they were denied a first World Cup win after staging a stirring comeback against Georgia in Toulouse.
After being 13-0 down, Portugal wing Raffaele Storti looked set to be the hero with two superb solo tries as his side led in the dying stages.
But a 79th-minute try awarded by the TV match official drew Georgia level.
Portugal full-back Nuno Sousa Guedes missed the crucial penalty kick seconds after the restart.
Georgia took just 75 seconds to open the scoring as record try-scorer Akaki Tabutsadze charged over in the corner for his 30th try in 33 Tests.
A conversion and two penalties from Tedo Abzhandadze put Georgia 13-0 up but after wasting countless visits into the Portugal 22, Georgia were stunned when Storti beat three men to race over brilliantly from distance.
Portuguese prop Francisco Fernandes was yellow carded for a dangerous tackle on Shalva Mamukashvili but even in his absence Portugal were on top.
Two penalties from Samuel Marques brought them to within two points at 13-11 and then, after captain Tomas Appleton was twice held up after flowing moves, Storti raced over brilliantly again after quick ball from a line-out to huge cheers from the stands.
It was the first time Portugal had scored two tries in a World Cup match.
Georgia mounted heavy pressure in the closing stages, with TMO Joy Neville awarding a try after a huge drive to the line from replacement hooker Tengizi Zamtaradze.
Replacement Luka Matkava missed the conversion from out wide to leave the scores level and when Portugal won a penalty courtesy of a turnover from the kick-off, Sousa Guedes had the chance from range but pulled his kick wide.
Georgia, fourth in Pool C, will next face Fiji in Bordeaux on 7 October, while Portugal take on Australia in St Etienne the next day.
Line-ups
Georgia: Niniashvili; Tabutsadze, Kveseladze, Sharikadze (capt), Todua; Abzhandadze, Aprasidze; Nariashvili, Mamukashvili, Gigashvili; Chachanidze, Mikautadze; Jalagonia, Saginadze, Gorgadze
Replacements: Zamtaradze, Gogichashvili, Papidze, Cheishvili, Tsutskiridze, Lobzhanidze, Matkava, Tapladze
Portugal: Guedes; Storti, Bettencourt, Appleton (capt), Marta; Portela, Marques; Fernandes, Tadjer, Ferreira; Madeira, Cerqueira; Granate, Martins, Simoes
Replacements: Costa, Campergue, Alves, Belo, Wallis, de Freitas, Lucas, Pinto
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)
