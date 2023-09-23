Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Mackenzie Carson scored England's third try against the country she used to represent

Women's Summer Nations Series: England v Canada England: (31) 50 Tries: Rowland 2, M Packer, Carson, Kildunne 2, L Packer, Allen Cons: Rowland 5 Canada: (12) 24 Tries: Pelletier, Beukeboom, Tuttosi, Grant Cons: De Goede 2

England cruised to a 50-24 victory in the first match of their two-Test series with Canada in preparation for next month's inaugural WXV tournament.

Helena Rowland contributed 20 points at Sandy Park in the Red Roses' first game since winning the Grand Slam in April.

Rowland and Ellie Kildunne both crossed twice, as Mackenzie Carson, Maisy Allen and Marlie and Lucy Packer also scored.

Justine Pelletier, Tyson Beukeboom, Emily Tuttosi and Maddy Grant scored tries for Canada.

The result hands interim head coach Louis Deacon a first victory in charge following predecessor Simon Middleton's departure after guiding England to a fifth consecutive Six Nations title.

Former Leicester and England second row Deacon will lead England for this series against Canada and the upcoming WXV competition, before former New Zealand coach John Mitchell leaves his coaching role with Japan's men to officially take control at the end of the ongoing men's Rugby World Cup.

The WXV is a new three-tiered global women's tournament, which starts next month.

England, Wales and France have all qualified for the top-tier WXV1 in New Zealand after finishing in the top three of the Women's Six Nations.

More to follow.

Line-ups

England: Kildunne; Breach, Rowland, Heard, Dow; Aitchison, L Packer; Carson, Atkin-Davies, Bern, Galligan, O'Donnell, Talling, M Packer (capt), Aldcroft.

Replacements: Powell, Botterman, Muir, Beckett, Allen, Hunt, Jones, MacDonald.

Canada: Tessier; Farries, Bermudez, Grant, Symonds; Gallagher, Pelletier; Hunt, Tuttosi, Menin, Beukeboom, Holtkamp, Senft, Forteza, De Goede.

Replacements: Boag, DeMerchant, Ellis, Royer, Svoboda, Apps, Perry, Harvey.