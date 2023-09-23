Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Alex Lewington scored Saracens' first try against Nottingham in the ninth minute after collecting Manu Vunipola's kick

Saracens scored 11 tries in a 73-29 victory over Nottingham on a day when the top-flight sides asserted their dominance in the Premiership Rugby Cup.

Toby Knight and Ivan van Zyl crossed twice in the win over the Championship side who scored five tries.

Exeter beat Jersey 43-22 in the battle of the top two in Pool C, with Tom Wyatt scoring twice for the Chiefs.

Bath scored seven tries in a comfortable 47-11 victory over London Scottish at The Rec.

Alex Lewington got Sarries on their way before van Zyl scored the bonus-point try after 33 minutes and a penalty try made it 33-5 at half-time.

The tries continued to flow for the hosts in the second half as they scored 40 points but there were also doubles for Marcus Ramage and David Williams for Championship Nottingham, who have now lost all three games in Pool A.

Scott van Breda's early try gave Jersey the lead over Exeter

Jersey scored the opening try through Scott van Breda and put in strong first-half performance, almost going into the break level before Wyatt's try, converted by Henry Slade, made it 17-10 at half-time.

Exeter proved too strong in the second period and the win moved them five points clear of Jersey at the top of Pool C.

The other game in the group saw Bath beat London Scottish with Tom de Glanville scoring two of his side's tries.

Niall Annett, Louie Hennessey, Chris Cloete and Fergus Lee Warner also crossed for the West Country side.

Tom de Glanville scored twice in Bath's win over London Scottish at The Rec

The only all-Premiership tie of the day saw Bristol edge out Northampton by one point in a thrilling 39-38 win.

It was an even contest throughout with the teams level at 24-all at half-time.

Saints led going into the final minute but Gabriel Ibitoye popped up to seal a late win for the Bears.

The other four fixtures were all-Championship affairs, with Cornish Pirates running-in ten tries in a 64-17 victory away at Cambridge.

Coventry also enjoyed an away win, triumphing 35-19 at Hartpury to go second in Pool A, as Bedford secured a 32-24 home victory over Caldy.

Ealing continued their 100% winning record in the competition with a narrow 34-32 victory over Doncaster giving them three wins out of three to replace their opponents at the Pool D summit.