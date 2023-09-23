Scotland were well beaten in their World Cup opener

Scotland take on Tonga in Nice on Sunday knowing only a victory will keep alive their hopes from progressing from Pool B at the Rugby World Cup.

An opening 18-3 defeat to defending champions South Africa has taken away any margin for error before the Scots' three remaining pool matches.

Tonga got their tournament under way with a 59-16 defeat to Ireland.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has made four changes to his side from the defeat to the Springboks.

Neither of these sides feel they gave a true reflection of themselves in their opener. Scotland matched up physically to the power of South Africa for much of the game in Marseille, but a crippling lack of accuracy, especially at the line-out, saw them fail to trouble a suffocating Springboks defence.

Tonga started promisingly against Ireland in Nantes, disrupting the normally ruthless breakdown work with a succession of jackal turnovers, but wilted badly as the world's top-ranked team moved through the gears to streak away on the scoreboard.

Drawn alongside three of the world's top five sides in Pool B, progression to the quarter-finals never looked a realistic proposition for the Tongans.

They will, however, be desperate to take the scalp of at least one of those big sides and Scotland will undoubtedly be the match they have targeted as their best opportunity.

They also have the added motivation of knowing a victory over Scotland should all but seal their passage to the next World Cup in four years' time.

The most recent meeting between the teams was a 60-14 victory for Scotland at Murrayfield in October 2021, though the Tongans have been strengthened since then by a number of stellar names - including Salesi Piutau and Malakai Fekitoa - becoming eligible on ancestry grounds having previously represented other countries.

Team news

Townsend has brought Rory Sutherland and Scott Cummings into the pack to replace Pierre Schoeman and Grant Gilchrist, while Kyle Steyn and Chris Harris take the places of Darcy Graham and Huw Jones in the back-line.

Schoeman, Jones and Graham are all on a strong-looking Scotland bench which Townsend believes could be key in the final quarter.

Tonga coach Toutai Kefu has retained the same starting XV that faced Ireland.

Four former All Blacks start - full-back Salesi Piutau, centre Malakai Fekitoa, scrum-half Augustine Pulu and number eight Vaea Fifita.

Former Australia international Adam Coleman could make his Tonga debut from the bench.

View from Scotland camp

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "We know this is a really important game for us so we've put out as strong a team as we can to win it.

"We feel the last 20 minutes are going to be important so to have players like Darcy Graham, Huw Jones and George Horne coming off the bench to give something different for the Tongan defence could be as important as the guys who get to start.

"Tonga had opportunities against Ireland that they might have taken. When you've got players like [Charles] Piatau and [Malakai] Fekitoa on the field, they can score a try out of anything."

View from Tonga camp

Tonga head coach Toutai Kefu: "Last week's performance, it probably wasn't our best version of us. They deserved another chance. We are desperate to win. Last week wasn't us, so we want to fix that.

"The dream is to win three games in a row. That would be a dream. We can't look too far ahead of ourselves. We are fully focused on performance."

Line-ups

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn; Kyle Steyn, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Zander Fagerson; Richie Gray, Scott Cummings; Jamie Ritchie (captain), Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey

Replacements: Ewan Ashman, Pierre Schoeman, WP Nel, Sam Skinner, Matt Fagerson, George Horne, Huw Jones, Darcy Graham

Tonga: Salesi Piutau; Solomone Kata, Malakai Fekitoa, Pita Ahki, Afusipa Taumoepeau; William Havili, Augustine Pulu; Siegfried Fisi'ihoi, Paula Ngauamo, Ben Tameifuna (captain); Halaleva Fifita, Sam Lousi; Tanginoa Halaifonua, Sione Talitui, Vaea Fifita

Replacements: 16 Sam Moli, Tau Koloamatangi, Sosefo Apikotoa, Adam Coleman, Semisi Paea, Sione Vailanu, Sonatane Takulua, Patrick Pellegrini

Match officials

Referee: Karl Dickson (England)

Touch judges: Nika Amashukeli (Georgia) and Craig Evans (Wales)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

Pool B standings

Match facts

Head-to-head

Scotland and Tonga have met just once before at the Rugby World Cup, with that fixture taking place in the pool stage in 1995; Scotland won 41-5 with Gavin Hastings scoring 31 points, four days after he'd scored 44 against Ivory Coast - the two highest totals by a Scotland player in a match at the tournament.

Scotland have won four of their five Test matches against Tonga (L1) including each of their last two, with their only defeat coming in Aberdeen in 2012; Scotland's four victories against Tonga have all come by margins of more than 20 points.

Scotland

Scotland have lost each of their last two pool matches at the Rugby World Cup but have never lost three in a row at this stage of the tournament. Scotland have led at half-time in just two of their last eight pool stage games.

Darcy Graham has scored seven tries across his last five Test matches for Scotland, with his average of one try every 54 minutes being the best of the 13 Tier 1 players to have scored at least five tries during that period.

Tonga