Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Josh Adams has played 52 internationals for Wales

2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales wing Josh Adams says the squad are motivated to achieve World Cup quarter-final qualification with a game to spare.

Warren Gatland's side secured bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal and will reach the knockout stages if they defeat Australia in Lyon.

A victory would guarantee a top-two finish in Pool C.

"It is in our hands now, which is a nice feeling, it depends on us and how we perform," said Adams.

"We're aware of the carrot at the end, it has motivated us a lot this week."

Wales have a 13-day break before their final group game against Georgia in Nantes and Adams says they have thrown everything into this preparation for the Wallabies.

"It is the best week we've had in my opinion," he said.

"I have felt the energy build as the week has gone on, which has been a good thing.

"We've talked about different aspects of the game, what it means for us as a squad going forward. Sunday will be a great contest, with both teams going after each other."

Rugby World Cup 2023: Wales like a "band of brothers" in Australia build-up - King

Wales attack coach Alex King described the squad as a "band of brothers" in the build-up.

Adams, 28, insists the players have bonded following a gruelling preparation which included training camps in Switzerland and Turkey.

"We have shown aspects of that brotherhood, how much we are willing to work hard for each other," said Adams.

"We have had three months of it prior to coming here and that work we have done has put us in good stead.

"We understand what we expect from each other. I expect the best of everybody else and they should not expect anything less from me.

"As a squad we make a promise to each other before we play that no matter what happens out there we will constantly keep fighting for everything.

"We want to be a difficult team to beat and break down and we have shown passages of that. We can get better and push it further."