Tatyana Heard had a try disallowed in Gloucester-Hartpury's Premier 15s final win over Exeter

England centre Tatyana Heard and Wales captain Hannah Jones are among six centres to sign new deals at Premiership Women's Rugby champions Gloucester-Hartpury for this season.

Heard, 28, has been at the club since 2017 and won 14 caps for England, helping them reach the World Cup final.

Jones, 26, and fellow Wales centre Kerin Lake, 33, have also signed new one-year deals at Kingsholm.

Rachel Lund, Pip Hendy and Sophie Tandy have also extended their stays.