Sam Matavesi has won 32 caps for Fiji and scored five tries

Cornish Pirates coach Gavin Cattle says he has been impressed by former player Sam Matavesi's form for Fiji at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Camborne's Matavesi spent two years at Pirates under Cattle and Alan Paver.

Matavesi, 31, began Fiji's historic win over Australia last week and victory over England at Twickenham in August.

"What's been so impressive about Sam is he's always been a talented rugby player, but he's stepped up at every level," Cattle told BBC Radio Cornwall.

While at the Mennaye with the Championship club, he converted from a back-row forward to hooker - a position that has seen him thrive both domestically and on the international stage.

"Converting from flanker to hooker is no easy feat, and to do it at international level and then get such an historic win is great," said Cattle.

"His career's been fantastic when you see the success he's had, and I think he's just taken that same approach into whatever level that is.

"I know that at the Navy he's had a massive influence their on players, so I think he's had some good experiences that he's passing on as well - he's a good rugby man."