Wales v Australia: Gatland reverts to Fiji XV for Wallabies showdown

By Ceri Coleman-PhillipsBBC Sport Wales in Versailles

Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Adam Beard
Adam Beard is recalled to win his 50th cap for Wales against Australia
2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia
Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Wales have reverted to the starting team that beat Fiji for their decisive World Cup clash with Australia.

Dewi Lake is left out of the squad having led the side against Portugal, with Ryan Elias preferred at hooker.

Prop Henry Thomas is set to make his tournament debut from the bench.

Victory for Wales would guarantee a place in the quarter-finals and leave Australia on the brink of exiting a World Cup at the pool stage for the first time in their history.

Jac Morgan once again captains the side having played a full 80 minutes in the 32-26 win over Fiji and being called in as a last minute replacement for Tommy Reffell against Portugal last weekend.

He is joined in the back row by Aaron Wainwright and Taulupe Faletau at number eight.

However there is no place in the match-day squad for Morgan's squad co-captain Lake, with Elliot Dee preferred as second choice hooker.

Adam Beard is set to win his 50th cap when he resumes his second-row partnership with Will Rowlands, behind Gareth Thomas, Elias and Tomas Francis who are reinstated in the front row.

Liam Williams starts at full-back, with Louis Rees-Zammit and Josh Adams on the wings, despite stiff competition from Rio Dyer who impressed against Portugal and is named among the replacements.

George North partners Nick Tompkins in the midfield, with Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies as half-backs.

Reffell misses out on a place in the matchday squad after pulling up in the warm-up in Nice with a tight calf, with Taine Basham providing cover on the bench.

Thomas, who was unavailable for the opening two games with a hamstring complaint, replaces Dillon Lewis on the bench, while Gareth Anscombe is selected ahead of Sam Costelow as fly-half cover.

Wales head coach Warren Gatland said: "We're happy with our position going into this game. We have two wins and 10 points. There's a confidence among this group and we've had a good edge to training this week.

"Everyone wants to be involved and there were some disappointed players, which is exactly what we want with competition strong across the squad.

"Every game in the World Cup is tough, the stakes are high, and this will be no different. Australia have talented players and we know they will want to come out and put in a performance.

"Our accuracy was good against Fiji, but it was not at the level we would like against Portugal. We are looking to get better every week. Against Australia we know we have to take our chances and put them under as much pressure as possible.

"If we play the way we know we can and maintain that for 80 minutes, then we know we will be a very hard team to beat."

Wales: L Williams; Rees-Zammit, North, Tompkins, Adams; Biggar, G Davies; G Thomas, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, Wainwright, Morgan (capt).

Replacements: Dee, Domachowski, H Thomas, D Jenkins, Basham, T Williams, Anscombe, Dyer.

Australia: Kellaway; Nawaqanitawase, Petaia, Kerevi, Koroibete; Donaldson, McDermott; Bell, Porecki (capt), Slipper, Frost, Arnold, Leota, T Hooper, Valetini.

Replacements: Faessler, Schoupp, Fa'amausili, Philip, McReight, White, Gordon, Vunivalu.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (England)

Comments

Join the conversation

142 comments

  • Comment posted by Dr_John - not a Doctor of medicine, today at 11:16

    Big call from Gatland to only start with 14 players.

    Or is it the usual lack of proof reading from the BBC

    • Reply posted by Jonesy, today at 11:19

      Jonesy replied:
      LOL had to double check ... well spotted

  • Comment posted by disillusioned, today at 11:17

    And keep Biggar on for the full 80, he has his faults, but he steps up every time when the stakes are high. We completely lost control of that Fiji game when he went off.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:32

      flibb replied:
      Tend to agree but he is already carrying a muscle injury I think maybe quad or hamstring.

      Anscombe over Costelow is a really big call.

      Anscombe needs at least 2-3 games to get back to match sharpness and is clearly way off it based on the Portugal game.

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 11:16

    I know this will be controversial, but I am happy with Wayne Barnes as ref. He communicates well with the players and seems to favour the attacking team

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 11:18

      COYQs replied:
      I used to dislike him but along with Luke Pearce they are probably the two best right now.

  • Comment posted by ManBearPig31, today at 11:13

    Happy with that except for Domachowski, how is he a better option than Nicky Smith?!

    • Reply posted by Cymraes27, today at 11:17

      Cymraes27 replied:
      After his stupid yellow against Fiji, he shouldn't be near the squad

  • Comment posted by Marcus, today at 11:23

    Wales, according to the BBC, are starting with 14. I know EJ needs help, but come on boys!!!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:38

      flibb replied:
      Alright that’s enough now.

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 11:12

    That's about as good as it gets for us and should be enough to see us through IMO

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:37

      flibb replied:
      If Aaron wainwright is the best blindside flanker in wales then the moon is made of cheese.

      Would have much rather gone in to this with Reffell at 6 to poach wallabies ball.

      Basham a potential card situation if coming in to the game when wales are trailing as well.

      Let’s hope it goes to plan…

  • Comment posted by MumblesOspreyJack, today at 11:16

    Well done BBC. In your rush to get this out, you haven't listed the number 8 for Wales in the starting XV. I assume it is Faletau!

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 11:23

    Please, Wales, don't make a raft of unnecessary front row changes after 55 minutes! In particular, leave Thomas at loosehead for all 80 minutes. Domachowski will come on & give away penalties, maybe even the match losing penalty. Same with the rest of the team, only make a substitution if somebody is injured, or having a stinker.

    • Reply posted by nonethewiser, today at 11:29

      nonethewiser replied:
      Agree completely about our two props, Bell is a very effective loose head and it will need a positive performance from Francis to hold him. My worry is Frost disrupting our line out, hence, Dee on the bench.

  • Comment posted by kayester10, today at 11:15

    Might be handy to put a number 8 in the line up

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:37

      flibb replied:
      Watch out watch out watch out it’s Toby the invisible man!

  • Comment posted by Staggy, today at 11:20

    You only listed fourteen players in you team list please add Taulupe Faletau before we all start getting stressed haha

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 11:16

    Right call. Hard to say anyone who played against Portugal put their hands up for selection

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:39

      flibb replied:
      Gareth Anscombe did apparently…???!!

  • Comment posted by PaulB, today at 11:22

    You know, it's not hard, BBC. There are 15 players in a 'starting XV.' The clue's in the name.

    • Reply posted by Neo, today at 11:27

      Neo replied:
      Too busy trying to keep Scotland supporters off the HYS's!

  • Comment posted by Ellwood Davies, today at 11:17

    Much as one expected - but why have you, oh BBC, not included Faletau in your team list? No proof reading, a typo or something more sinister?

    And what is the matter with Dewi Lake?

    • Reply posted by dewend, today at 11:21

      dewend replied:
      I think it his line out throwing that is letting him down - he desperately needs to work on it

  • Comment posted by Valley Commando, today at 11:16

    Why TF is anscombe in the 23 ?

    • Reply posted by luc, today at 11:34

      luc replied:
      Must be game time just in case another 10 goes down.

  • Comment posted by DFN, today at 11:14

    The nerves are already shredded, and it's still over 2 days till kick off! Come on boys, you can do it 😊🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

    • Reply posted by dewend, today at 11:19

      dewend replied:
      I know exactly what you mean! C'mon CYMRU

  • Comment posted by Gerwyn247, today at 11:18

    No surprises really, only positions up for grabs IMO were hooker, second row and blindside. Gonna be a very nervous weekend but c'mon Wales

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 11:42

      flibb replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Macros_Le_Noire, today at 11:18

    Why are Wales down to 7 forwards on their teamsheet?

    • Reply posted by COYQs, today at 11:20

      COYQs replied:
      Wayne Barnes playing at 8 for you

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 11:28

    I fancy Australia for this one, not for any particular reason other than it's do or die for them, and it would complete the 'everyone beating each other' scenario between Aus, Wal and Fiji in this group. Not sure what the permutations are, but I've a feeling it's going to end up very close.

    • Reply posted by David, today at 11:38

      David replied:
      Six points will be enough for Wales to top the group, as long as Australia and Fiji don't both get 10 from their last two games. So a 4-1 points split in favour of Australia on Sunday would still leave Wales in the box seat, with a bonus point win against Georgia in the last round guaranteeing them top spot.

  • Comment posted by Sparksy, today at 11:15

    I assume that will include Faletau. Unthinkable not to.

  • Comment posted by James 1927, today at 11:14

    Going to be a cracker. Both teams not the best they’ve been in a long while which will add to the intensity.
    Come on Wales!!!!

