Wales v Australia: Eddie Jones has 'no doubt' Wallabies will win World Cup match

By Gareth GriffithsBBC Sport Wales in Lyon

From the section Welsh Rugby

Eddie Jones
Eddie Jones has won just one of seven games since returning as Australia head coach
2023 Rugby World Cup: Wales v Australia
Venue: OL Stadium, Lyon Date: Sunday, 24 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds, BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

Australia coach Eddie Jones says he has no doubts his side will beat Wales in the crucial World Cup match in Lyon.

The Wallabies lost 22-15 to Fiji and will be on the brink of World Cup pool stage elimination for the first time if they are defeated by Wales.

Warren Gatland's side are top of Pool C with maximum bonus-point wins against Fiji and Portugal but Jones remains defiant.

"I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.

The Australian boss held a typically combative news conference in Lyon where he verbally sparred with journalists and at one point banged the table when speaking passionately about his coaching vision.

Jones also insisted he believes the Wallabies can still win the World Cup.

"The way the team's prepared and come together, I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.

"But if we don't, sometimes you've got to do the work that allows you to be successful further down the track.

"If we beat Wales on Sunday we're alive and that's all we've got to be. We were always going to get this game at some stage, it's just come a little bit earlier than we thought it would.

"We've got an opportunity to show whether we can fight and grind out to get the result we need. I'm confident we can."

People smelling blood

Jones noticed there were more people in attendance at the news conference than usual.

"You get more people when they smell blood," said Jones.

"We've got 10 times more people here than we normally do for an Australian press conference because people smell blood. That makes it even more exciting."

Jones replaced Dave Rennie as Wallabies coach before the World Cup but has come under increased criticism having won one game in seven matches so far in his second stint in charge.

"I've been coaching 30 years, I think I know what's coming but I don't listen to any of that noise," he responded.

Former wing Drew Mitchell has criticised Jones' lack of explanation for leaving experienced players like Quade Cooper and Michael Hooper at home.

"I've been clear I've been brought in to change Australian rugby," said Jones.

"I'm bringing through a young team that can be the basis going forward. I've explained that clearly and we've needed to move players on.

"Sometimes you've got to take some hard decisions to get results further down the track. I don't know of any team you can come in and blow magic over.

"You've got to go through a process and find out what's wrong with the team and try to address those problems.

"I sit here comfortably feeling like I'm doing the job I should be. I know people are upset about it, and I understand that and wouldn't be too happy as a fan, because results aren't good enough, but sometimes there's some pain before you get some success.

"I don't think anyone ever accepts a rebuild. Everyone wants results and wants them immediately. All I can say to the fans is we're working every day to get better and there's no more I can ask from my players and coaches."

It's my fault - Jones

Jones accepts responsibility for the results.

"I've let Australian rugby down," said Jones.

"I haven't done the job I was brought in to do. I was brought in to turn it around, so I feel that responsibility.

"I can get down on my knees and do the Japanese thing if you want me to. I can't apologise anymore, I'm sorry we haven't had better results but all I know is what we're doing is right for Australian rugby."

Coaching a 'drug'

The 63 year-old, sacked by England in December 2022 after a poor run of form, is coaching in his fourth World Cup and outlined why he continued.

"I just love rugby, I love trying to get a young group of players together trying to get them to be the best version of themselves," said Jones.

"That's the allure. Then you get to see the game played well, it's a buzz.

"When you coach, you make a choice to put yourself in these positions. If I didn't want to put myself in these positions, I could be teaching.

"I could have a nice life and get up every morning. The wife puts the packed lunch in the bag, I put a shirt and tie on, know I'm going to teach six periods, come home, wash the dog, clean the car, watch Channel 7 or ABC news and then get the packed lunch ready for the next day.

"I could have done that but I made a choice to coach.

"I love winning, I love it when you've got to try and create a team where everyone thinks they're going to lose to put themselves in a position to win.

"I don't know if it's a drug but that's the rush from coaching."

Jones said in a podcast this week he could be Australia boss for three weeks or three years.

When challenged about whether he was committed to staying in the role next year, Jones replied: "At the end of the World Cup, there'll be a review.

"Given the results we've had then maybe Australian Rugby doesn't want to keep me. That's the reality of the job I live in. I understand that."

46 comments

  • Comment posted by Jamie Waymie, today at 13:03

    Rugby wouldn't be the same without Eddie's outlandish pre-match comments.

  • Comment posted by User0546859077, today at 13:03

    Australia is hurting. They will be a force as long as they don't take Wales with complacency. I think this is going to be one hell of a match.

  • Comment posted by mediumsizedtree, today at 13:01

    Taxi for Eddie ....

  • Comment posted by Unclefish, today at 13:01

    Well, I was there when England got knocked out in 2015 when these two were in our group. I don’t care who doesn’t get through, can’t stand either of them as they are not humble when winning v England. Sorry but I’ve experienced it and the personal abuse wasn’t when leaving the grounds was not rugby as I know and love as a player and supporter. Goodbye to one of you, it’ll be a tasty affair!

    • Reply posted by Unclefish, today at 13:03

      Unclefish replied:
      Wasn’t good!

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:59

    I've got no doubt we'll win on Sunday," said Jones.

    "But if we don't, sometimes you've got to do the work that allows you to be successful further down the track.

    Unfortunately even within the bravado you can see Eddie knows his side is on the brink of elimination.

    Tbf he will go to the end like this, taking pressure off then likes of Porecki, Gordon, Donaldson etc so kudos to him.

  • Comment posted by stoke_lewi, today at 12:58

    'Listen mate ...... bla bla bla bla....' recycle and repeat.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:03

      flibb replied:
      I’d much rather be came out and talked about taking it one game at a time, trusting the process, the boys have trained well in the week, obviously the opposition will be a great test, just focusing on our own game, not looking ahead to the knockouts, really proud to represent their country, concentrating on their next job, obviously like.

  • Comment posted by nick_tt, today at 12:58

    I do think the Aussies will win but it’ll be inspite of Jones, not because of him!

    Fiji beat them by a score only, and but for the shocking ref in their first game they also had wales beaten by at least a score.

    On the balance of play observed it should be an Aussie win which will just take the group to the wire a bit which is good

  • Comment posted by Jon B, today at 12:58

    Might confuse my wife on Sunday by supporting Wales for the first time in 23 years! Went to Dublin for a Ireland Wales 6 nations and even at that game fans were wearing ABE shirts so returned the favour ever since

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 12:57

    I have no doubt we'll win..... but if we don't.....

    Somebody call this guy a taxi

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 12:57

    EJ "I don't know if it's a drug but that's the rush from coaching."

    It's true when you watch one of Eddies teams playing it feels like you have taken a sleeping tablet.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:00

      flibb replied:
      England are like acid, in that it’s just one long repeated kick and chase for what feels like 12 days

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 12:56

    Love Eddie’s confidence or hate Eddie’s arrogance. You decide!

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 12:55

    Can't understand why anyone would leave Michael Hooper out, but EJ likes to cause a bit of controversy. Be interesting to see how this one goes.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 13:01

      flibb replied:
      It was a risk.

      It probably has backfired.

      Eddie might lose his job over it but at the same time might be building up a new wallabies team that can beat the lions.

      We’ll see how things pan out in the long run.

      If they win on Saturday and knock wales out Eddie will be the cat who got the cream.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 12:55

    From afar he’s great entertainment.
    When he’s in charge of your national team, it’s like a never ending rollercoaster ride that you can’t get off.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:54

    Uncle Eddie with his Welsh ancestry down the paternal line knows there’s great respect between these two sides and they will both give everything out on the field in the aim of qualifying for the knock outs.

    No harm no foul in this sort of pre match chst!

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 12:54

    Can we get Eddie J to coach South Africa or Ireland next?
    These teams have been far too good recently and need destroying from within to bring them back to, or below average.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 12:55

      flibb replied:
      Eddie Jones RWC record makes Ireland weep.

  • Comment posted by Sene Valley, today at 12:53

    Got to love Gollum, he does love a good wind up story.

  • Comment posted by David Jones, today at 12:53

    Eddie Jones. Soon to go by his nom de plume of Eddie the Eagle….

  • Comment posted by john, today at 12:52

    Eddie Jones also believes in little green men and Martians.

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 12:50

    It’s shh or bust time Eddie!

    Can you feel it? Can you feel that squeaky feeling yet?

    Jac Morgan and the boys are coming for you!

    • Reply posted by kairdiffcuz, today at 12:56

      kairdiffcuz replied:
      I got the squeaky feeling. Twice this morning & once so far this afternoon 😄

