Antoine Dupont: France captain suffers facial fracture in World Cup win against Namibia

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments205

Antoine Dupont receives treatment
Antoine Dupont was named World Rugby's player of the year in 2021

France captain Antoine Dupont suffered a facial fracture in Thursday's 96-0 win against Namibia, the French Rugby Federation has confirmed.

The 2021 world player of the year was forced off in the 46th minute after Johan Deysel made a head-on-head tackle and was sent off.

The FFR says Dupont will remain with the squad and will see a specialist to work out how long he will be out for.

France's final pool match is against Italy on 6 October.

The quarter-finals are scheduled for the weekend of 14-15 October, the semi-finals the weekend after and the final on Saturday, 28 October.

"Antoine Dupont has suffered a maxillo-zygomatic fracture. A specialist surgical opinion has been requested to determine the exact length of the player's unavailability. Antoine Dupont remains with the France squad," the FFR said.

The loss of Dupont would be a severe blow to France's chances of winning the World Cup for the first time.

As well as being named world player of the year he was also voted Six Nations player of the tournament in 2022 and 2023.

The 26-year-old is also unbeaten in 14 home Tests as France captain.

After beating three-time winners New Zealand in the tournament's opening game, Dupont was among 12 players rested for France's second group win over Uruguay.

He was restored to the side against Namibia in Marseille he helped the hosts into a 54-0 lead before his collision with Deysel.

The Namibia captain was initially shown a yellow card but that was upgraded to red following a review by the television match official.

'Dupont is the tournament poster boy' - analysis

Chris Jones, BBC rugby union correspondent

Dupont will see a specialist to determine what grade the fracture is, but early estimates are that he is looking at between four and six weeks out.

Not only is it a desperate blow for France but for the World Cup as a whole. Dupont is the tournament poster boy, the best player in the world by a distance, with this World Cup a chance to cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

He still might do that - a semi-final will be in five weeks if France get there - but it is touch and go, and it is shades of Dan Carter in 2011, when another all-time great was ruled out of a World Cup on home soil.

Comments

Join the conversation

206 comments

  • Comment posted by pavlev, today at 09:23

    Gutted for him and the French. Best player in the world hope it doesn't scupper their WC. All the best

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:28

      flibb replied:
      Yes what more can be said? Huge shame.

  • Comment posted by Fubber, today at 09:33

    Gutted for him, the French and the competition. But why on Earth was he on the pitch? I appreciate France want to build momentum but why risk such a talismanic player in a game that was always going to be a walk over? Makes zero sense.

    • Reply posted by Display name, today at 09:37

      Display name replied:
      Game time.

      I get its the way he plays but a number of times he took the ball right up to the line, surely he needs to be looking after himself a bit too?

  • Comment posted by Mark G, today at 09:27

    Big loss not just to the French but to the whole world of rugby. Let's hope he can be back later in the tournament

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:46

      flibb replied:
      Agreed, desperate shame for this to happen and could derail the French tournament entirely.

      An early exit for France would certainly take the buzz out of what is building in to a really great tournament.

  • Comment posted by Itsgrimdownsoof, today at 09:28

    Depends on the injury extent. If it's a full fracture, he won't play for 6-8wks, simple as that. And because it's a contact sport, maybe more. Massive loss from an entertaining team. Get well soon chap.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:47

      flibb replied:
      It’s highly unlikely he plays again this tournament.

      Galthie has a tough call on whether to bring in a replacement now or give DuPont every chance to make the final.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 09:31

    Ahh. A total disaster. Truly one of the world's great players. Hope he recovers soon.

    • Reply posted by JonnyQPR, today at 09:57

      JonnyQPR replied:
      Titanic was a disaster

      This is an injured rugby player

  • Comment posted by jkcphm, today at 09:26

    So sad for the tournament I hope he can make a return at some point in the tournament he’s such an exciting player to watch

  • Comment posted by jude nelson, today at 09:26

    So needless too with the game wrapped up. Big scores are for the record books, but this tournament will be won by whoever keeps their best 23 fit to the final. There was no reason to leave him on with the scoreline already 60-0. Such a shame and hope he can come back, as he's the destined star of this world cup.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:32

      flibb replied:
      I’m afraid you just can’t think this way. It’s a nice idea but really very much a post hoc rationalisation to try to find some sense jn what is ultimately an unfortunate accident that is also always a high probability event on a rugby field.

      And that goes for trainjng as well. Ntamack and Willemse were ruled out with long term injuries picked up in training before the tournament kicked off.

  • Comment posted by pontic, today at 09:25

    Sad for France and the RWC.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:28

      flibb replied:
      Exactly right. Hopefully it doesn’t end his tournament.

  • Comment posted by Scotsdiver, today at 09:26

    Very bad luck, a class act who will be missed by all not just France if the injury keeps him out for the remainder of the RWC. Fingers crossed Antoine.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:31

      flibb replied:
      Fingers, toes, everything crossed.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 09:37

    So sad not just for him and France but the whole rugby world will be deprived of watching this little maestro at work, I wish him a speedy recovery

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 09:28

    Desperately sad new but it looked that way on fist viewing.

    It was very reminiscent of Sam Burgess’s famous cheek fracture in 2014.

    Have to hope his tournament isn’t over but it’s not looking good.

    Commiserations Antoine and DuPont. 🇫🇷

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:30

      flibb replied:
      *Antoine and FRANCE!

  • Comment posted by Amy, today at 09:33

    Get well soon 🤕

  • Comment posted by jocktamsinsbrains, today at 09:26

    Terrible news. He is the star of the tournament. Hope he can play later games

  • Comment posted by Khouli Khan MC, today at 09:28

    This (and many other reasons) is why any head on head contact should be a red card. Full Stop.

    No point whinging and saying that cards are killing the game. Tackle behaviour has to change to preserve the halth and fitness of ALL players, and I see stiff sanctions as the only way to do it.

    • Reply posted by koolkardiff, today at 09:37

      koolkardiff replied:
      It’s a contact sport, don’t like the risk don’t play it

      They are trying to make it safer but there still has to be discretion where no foul intent.

  • Comment posted by leighlaz, today at 09:24

    Such a shame as this will be a massive loss for France.

    Want to see the best players out there.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:31

      flibb replied:
      Yes several injuries already to the French team, when other sides seem to be enjoying the extra rest periods between games and keeping lmayers fit and away from losing term injuries.

  • Comment posted by weeshoey, today at 09:24

    Big loss for France and for the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by COYR, today at 09:31

    Zut alors!

  • Comment posted by John_S, today at 10:11

    They should have substituted him in the first half when they had the game won, all pundits were saying in the commentary "in a moment they will pull off there best players to protect them". France's management at fault certainly not the Namibian's captain's fault, you could see it was not deliberate.

  • Comment posted by Brian Equator, today at 09:48

    He shouldn't be going anywhere near a rugby field for some time. Suspect they will try to rush him back but they really shouldn't. He needs to heal. And players need to tackle lower. They are perfectly capable of this, but have been taught to go high. Head collisions keep happening because players aren't doing something they could easily do. Until there's proper appetite to change, nothing will.

  • Comment posted by Sanctimonius Progressive, today at 09:24

    Let’s hope he gets to play again… he is a pleasure to watch

