Scotland make four changes for Sunday's World Cup pool meeting with Tonga in Nice.

Winger Kyle Steyn and lock Scott Cummings are promoted from the bench following the opening 18-3 loss to South Africa.

Centre Chris Harris and loose-head prop Rory Sutherland are also handed starts by head coach Gregor Townsend.

Darcy Graham, Huw Jones and Pierre Schoeman are among the replacements, while Grant Gilchrist is missing.

Hooker Ewan Ashman, second-row Sam Skinner and scrum-half George Horne are added to the options on the bench.

Sutherland, currently without a club, will make only his second start for the national team in 19 months.

Scotland: B Kinghorn; K Steyn, C Harris, S Tuipulotu, D van der Merwe; F Russell, B White; R Sutherland, G Turner, Z Fagerson, R Gray, S Cummings, J Ritchie, R Darge, J Dempsey.

Replacements: E Ashman, P Schoeman, W Nel, S Skinner, M Fagerson, G Horne, H Jones, D Graham.