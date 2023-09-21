Close menu

France 96-0 Namibia: Hosts ruthlessly win 2023 Rugby World Cup clash

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Unioncomments15

Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay
France: (54) 96
Tries: Penaud 3, Danty 2, Ollivon 2, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarry 2, Couilloud, Jaminet, Penalty Con: Ramos 12
Namibia (0) 0

France are on the brink of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals after claiming the biggest win of the tournament so far with a 96-0 victory over Namibia.

The hosts led by 54 points at half-time after a thrilling opening 40 minutes.

Damian Penaud scored a hat-trick, while Jonathan Danty, Charles Ollivon and Louis Bielle-Biarry all scored twice.

Antoine Dupont, Thibaud Flament, Baptiste Couilloud and Melvyn Jaminet also crossed before a penalty try took their total tally to 14 in Marseille.

Line-ups

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Namibia: Van der Bergh; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Loubser, Theron; Sethie, Van der Westhuizen, Coetzee, Tjeriko, Ludick, Katjijeko, Retief, Gaoseb.

Replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:03

    There are tier two nations who are competitive and dont get humiliated at the highest level. And there are tier two nations who dont deserve to be at a World Cup. And Namibia are that nation who have been thrashed once again at this tournament

  • Comment posted by Prosper, today at 22:03

    Rugby miss ntamack, we hope rugby won't miss dupont.

  • Comment posted by wallydog, today at 22:02

  • Comment posted by bigIsland, today at 22:02

  • Comment posted by ricky53, today at 22:02

    Commentators were rubbbish!!! Oops that was last night. Are France very good or are Namibia rubbish? Discuss

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 22:01

    My, that’s a big score. Shooting fish in a barrel is the obvious expression that springs to mind.

  • Comment posted by Toghebon, today at 22:01

    Yup France have crushed possibly the weakest team in the World Cup. A huge confidence boost and nice game time for their so-called premium team. And if they lost Dupont, it only cost them a little golden trophy.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:00

    Who says you cant have an entertaining game when the match is so one sided. What we saw in the first half from France was the best piece of attacking rugby we have seen in a long time as they were so good

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 22:00

    France good but they'll be seriously regretting not taking Dupont off at half time if he's out for a few weeks.

  • Comment posted by malc, today at 22:00

    What is the point of games like this?
    A sport shouldn't host a 20-team World Cup if there aren't 20 teams good enough to play in it.

  • Comment posted by ArchaeoMan, today at 22:00

    France, at home look unstoppable.
    I feel for Namibia, cannot be easy. At least they didn't throw in the towel

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 21:59

    Respect to Namibia for playing to the end. France were superb . Hope Dupont gets the all clear to play.

  • Comment posted by MEM, today at 21:59

    That was just cruelty. If it were a boxing match, the ref would have called a halt after 20 minutes.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 21:59

    I predicted pre match with the really strong 23 France had picked the scoreboard could get ugly for Namibia and it did.
    France though simply magnificent.

    Bunker system excellent and worked well for head to head.

  • Comment posted by Cat Dad, today at 21:59

    France are an outstanding side, but how the ITV commentator kept gushing after every gain line break, offload, cross field kick, try etc, got a bit tiresome after a while.

  • Comment posted by You, today at 21:58

    Another close game between two evenly matched teams. Could have gone either way so well done to France for holding on for the victory.

    • Reply posted by woody365, today at 22:02

      woody365 replied:
      Yep, very hard to call that one !

