Rugby World Cup Pool A: France v Uruguay France: (54) 96 Tries: Penaud 3, Danty 2, Ollivon 2, Flament, Dupont, Bielle-Biarry 2, Couilloud, Jaminet, Penalty Con: Ramos 12 Namibia (0) 0

France are on the brink of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals after claiming the biggest win of the tournament so far with a 96-0 victory over Namibia.

The hosts led by 54 points at half-time after a thrilling opening 40 minutes.

Damian Penaud scored a hat-trick, while Jonathan Danty, Charles Ollivon and Louis Bielle-Biarry all scored twice.

Antoine Dupont, Thibaud Flament, Baptiste Couilloud and Melvyn Jaminet also crossed before a penalty try took their total tally to 14 in Marseille.

More to follow.

Line-ups

France: Ramos; Penaud, Fickou, Danty, Bielle-Biarry; Jalibert, Dupont; Baille, Mauvaka, Atonio; Woki, Flament; Cros, Ollivon, Jelonch.

Replacements: Bourgarit, Wardi, Aldegheri, Taofifenua, Boudehent, Couilloud, Moefana, Jaminet.

Namibia: Van der Bergh; Mouton, Deysel, Burger, Greyling; Loubser, Theron; Sethie, Van der Westhuizen, Coetzee, Tjeriko, Ludick, Katjijeko, Retief, Gaoseb.

Replacements: Nortje, Benade, Shifuka, Van Lill, Hardwick, Blaauw, Izaacs, Rossouw.

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)