Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Zoe Harrison (left) and Jess Breach both played for England during the World Cup last November

England internationals Jess Breach and Zoe Harrison have both signed "multi-year" deals to stay with Saracens.

Winger Breach joined Saracens from Harlequins at the start of last season and has scored 14 tries in 15 games.

The 25-year-old has been capped 28 times for the Red Roses, scoring 19 tries so far.

Fly-half Harrison, also 25, has been part of three title-winning campaigns for the London club, having signed before the 2016-17 season.

She made the first of her 46 England appearances in 2017 and started the World Cup final against New Zealand last November.

But she ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament playing for Saracens in February and has not played since.

"Jess had a great first season in a Saracens shirt, and the growth of her game illustrated her talent and potential to grow in to one of the premier back three players in world rugby," said Saracens director of rugby Alex Austerberry.

"She has devastating pace and the ability to run great lines.

"Zoe has the ability to unlock defences in a number of ways and her game management in key moments illustrates her understanding of the game. It is fantastic that such a talented player with some great years ahead of her will continue to wear black and red."