South Africa v Ireland: 'Everyone will be watching' showdown of top two sides

2023 Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Ireland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

This is where the fun really starts. Ireland have known they would be facing South Africa in the third game of this World Cup for two and a half years and now that it's finally upon us, the excitement is really kicking in.

Ireland's start to the World Cup has been smooth and satisfying. They've secured two resounding wins and have looked pretty ruthless in the process.

But Saturday night in Paris is where this side's World Cup journey really kicks into high gear.

It's the top two teams in the world. It's the Grand Slam winners against the reigning world champions, under the lights on the biggest stage France has to offer.

For rugby fans, it really doesn't get any better than this.

'South Africa got my blood racing'

South Africa's team announcement on Tuesday really got my blood racing. By naming seven forwards on the bench, they have set out their stall. We know exactly the brand of rugby they are going to try to play in Paris - it's nothing we haven't seen from them before.

But Ireland won't be overawed by the whole thing. After all, they beat the Springboks in Dublin last year. On that occasion, Ireland's pack fronted up brilliantly to South Africa in a way few teams would be capable of.

This time, South Africa will want their so-called 'Bomb Squad' to come on and tire out the Irish pack. It worked against New Zealand at Twickenham last month, but Ireland will be ready.

It is surprising, however, that Willie le Roux has not been picked for South Africa. In that Dublin match, he made a huge difference when he came on in the second half. Ireland were 10 points ahead at that stage, but Le Roux played a key role in bringing the Boks back into the game.

Jacques Nienaber not picking him is a big gamble in my opinion - his absence could be keenly felt.

I was shocked by Andy Farrell's team selection for the Tonga match, but there were fewer shocks this time around. Jamison Gibson-Park returns to scrum-half and it's no surprise because he is key to Ireland's attacking tempo.

I'm not surprised Farrell has stuck with the tried-and-tested model of naming five forwards on the bench. That's what has worked for Ireland, so why change it now?

And there has been so much focus on the South African forwards on the bench, but Ireland have a fair amount of size and power in reserve, too.

Robbie Henshaw may be a centre but he is almost like another forward, while Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird will add a lot of physicality to the Irish cause in the second half.

Gibson-Park pictured in action against Romania
Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, restored to the team after sitting out the Tonga game, will be key to Ireland's attacking plan

Johnny Sexton again will be crucial to Ireland's plan. He's looked superb so far in this tournament and, while the task of moving the big South African pack around is a daunting one, I've no doubt he will be up for the challenge.

On the other hand, I just don't see Manie Libbok as a fly-half of Sexton's level. That could be crucial. The game management between two elite teams like this can have a massive impact and, for me, Sexton certainly has the edge in that respect.

Not having Handre Pollard, who was brilliant in the 2019 World Cup, may be a big loss from a South Africa perspective and the same can be said at hooker with Malcolm Marx out injured.

In contrast, having Dan Sheehan back fit enough for a place on the bench is huge for Ireland. Leaving out a player like Rob Herring shows the strength in depth available to Farrell in that position.

'Not make-or-break'

This is the biggest show in town this week, but it's important to remember that it won't be make-or-break for Ireland, or South Africa for that matter.

It will, however, be a revealing window into just how ready this Irish side are for a crack at the World Cup.

They have played some unbelievable rugby recently and if they keep the tempo up, they will have a great chance of delivering a famous win in front of a massive group of Irish supporters at the Stade de France.

The biggest incentive is taking the pressure off the Scotland match. In my mind, Ireland facing France or New Zealand in the quarter-finals is much of a muchness. A lot of people have said Ireland want to get New Zealand.

Yes, the All Blacks have lost to South Africa and France recently, but we're getting ahead of ourselves if we're painting New Zealand as the 'weaker team'. They are still New Zealand after all.

France showed last week they're not perfect and still think they're there for the taking. As long as Ireland get through South Africa injury-free, and with a performance they can be proud of, they'll still be on the right track.

This is not do-or-die territory just yet, but it will be the game everyone will be watching. Whether the players want to admit it or not, the pressure is on and the glare of the spotlight has never been so bright.

For Ireland, it's time to go out there and show the world why they're the best team around.

Tommy Bowe was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Matt Gault

Comments

Join the conversation

237 comments

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 08:14

    Would be right behind Ireland if I wasn't Scottish.
    This match should have been at the Q4 stage at least, instead we have to watch a mess like England float through to the semis.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 08:22

      WPL replied:
      I was going to agree. Scotland fans obviously hope SA win. Then you brought England into it? Which is probably why there are so many hys on England. Never mind, there’s always the Calcutta cup to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by No_More_Poison, today at 07:24

    Good luck Ireland! SA are a machine and clear favourites for me. Hope you can beat them though 🤞🤞🤞

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:30

      flibb replied:
      Tbh the result doesn’t matter all that much, which is a bit of a shame and hopefully not a regular fixture in future RWCs.

      Even with France being at home I’m not sure the all blacks are a more desirable fixture and Rassie might fancy letting Ireland take this one just so he doesn’t show his hand and avoids NZ.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 07:43

    I may be an England fan, but Ireland vs South Africa and Wales vs Australia are the must watch games this weekend.

    Good luck Northern Hemisphere !

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:40

      flibb replied:
      Looking forward to both games, should be great! 💪

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 07:57

    Whilst this isn't the final both sides will want to win but not at any cost. The Dupont scenario with more than one player could arise. Ireland will want to win because they still have to play scotland. Should be a cracker, especially with the 7, 1 subs bench gamble.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:33

      flibb replied:
      Kind of agree as it’s rugby on the brink of some new tactical shift, but if SA crush Ireland will people be happy about the forward split on the bench?

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 08:55

    Come on South Africa, bring the Irish down a peg or two, getting far too carried away, especially their very biased former players who's commentary is so blatantly one sided

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:07

      flibb replied:
      The Irish are used to an armchair ride *cough* stitch up in the URC so do not have good form for losing.

  • Comment posted by Goyougoodthing, today at 07:35

    Yip we’ve heard for over a year almost daily that Ireland are world number 1….it’s exhausting!!! They should crush the Springboks and cruise the 1/4 final semi and final….according to fans, media etc!!! Time to walk the walk Ireland!!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:39

      flibb replied:
      A loss for Ireland makes the Scotland game at least mildly interesting - as long as Scotland beat Tonga, which is definitely NOT a guarantee.

  • Comment posted by carol brown, today at 09:37

    I was listening to Ronan O’Gara’s take on how he would try to beat the South African defence. He said too many teams try to go wide too early like Scotland tried to but instead teams need to go through them, specifically targeting the flailing arm using footwork.
    The other point was that you have to use your forwards as decision makers, not just 9 & 10.
    It all sounded pretty rational to me.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:55

      flibb replied:
      Not sure most teams want to be using their props and locks as the brains of the side to be perfectly honest…!

  • Comment posted by StormersFan, today at 08:31

    Good luck to all. Here's hoping for a good game, no controversial cards please!

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:59

      flibb replied:
      Yes well said.

      Also no major injuries would be nice too but sadly I think this is the week we’ll start to see more occur… 🙁

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 08:27

    I think with Du Pointe injured for France both Ireland and the Boks won't mind too much ending 2nd and having to play France in the QFs minus Du Pointe and Ntamack! It suddenly has become not too important to win this one, just my opinion anyway. On paper SA should beat Tonga but Ireland still have Scotland to play, so Ireland have to win this one to almost guarantee a QF spot. Loads of pressure

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:44

      flibb replied:
      This was true before the injury.

      No idea why NZ are being written off so readily.

  • Comment posted by Kev, today at 09:13

    Good luck Ireland from an England supporter. SA have looked pretty awesome so far, but hopefully you'll front up.

  • Comment posted by Fore Left, today at 07:43

    Ireland need to take SA on up front for the first 50 minutes and then, if fitness allows, run them ragged in the backs, they can't go for a forward orientated game plan with the bomb squad looming in the wings.
    Good luck Ireland from an England fan.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:39

      flibb replied:
      Ireland run SA ragged? Willemse, Kolbe, Arendse…run them ragged?

      No I’m afraid Ireland are an exceptionally well drilled and well coached controlling team who play to patterns and set routines, through multiphase plays that work with lots of intricate passing and close running options that opposition has not yet found a way to counter (that may change this weekend).

      Ireland trust their gameplan.

  • Comment posted by Guest, today at 07:46

    I'm afraid of what is coming for Ireland, to me it looks like they are being put under the tremendous pressure I just feel sorry for them.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:35

      flibb replied:
      Really? This is what test match rugby is all about.

      Don’t feel sorry for them, smile because it happened.

  • Comment posted by fin, today at 08:40

    Should be a cracking game, two top sides. Perhaps I'm being optimistic but I really think Ireland will win this. Going for Ireland by 4 points in my predictor league!

  • Comment posted by Tknox, today at 07:36

    South Africa will take some beating - they are playing on another level, I’m glad we are meeting them now. Hoping Ireland can prove me wrong.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 08:04

      Harry replied:
      SA cannot play outside their comfort zone and Ireland know how to take them there. This will be another comfortable win for the Irish

  • Comment posted by Cookeman, today at 08:47

    Too close to call. Just hope no silly reds to ruin it. That this is being played in group stage makes a nonsense of this tournament. So either Ireland. SA, AB or France go out in QFs n the car crashes of England or Wales progress to SF!!! Ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by OspreyOrders, today at 09:12

      OspreyOrders replied:
      All knew when the draw was taking place and so they should have tried winning games then!! This excuse is frankly boring now as the current rankings only took shape this year. where have they been since the last RWC?

  • Comment posted by RWC23, today at 09:44

    Unchartered territory for Ireland - v marginal underdogs (according to the Bookies) against the on-form reigning champs. Makes for a proper test match but no more than a bellwether of current form - a wounded Scotland await and will need to be beaten to progress. If done then France/NZ are both going to present a massive challenge either way. Team & staff are calm and aware of what's in store..

  • Comment posted by Yann, today at 08:56

    I'd replace "time for Ireland to show why they're the best" with "time for Ireland to show IF they're the best"

    • Reply posted by Waggle Yer Wallies, today at 08:58

      Waggle Yer Wallies replied:
      Splitting hairs. They will win and be elevated beyond every other team right now. Or lose and find themselves in a world of pain, both literally and psychologically….

      💥💥👻👻

  • Comment posted by Cromwellsbrain, today at 07:44

    Game of the tournament (until the final when these two could meet again) - and the opener was a belter.

    Can’t wait to watch the contrasting styles but remember that South Africa haven’t beaten Ireland since 2017. Trend to continue….

    • Reply posted by Guest, today at 07:49

      Guest replied:
      Do you believe in home advantage ? Since 2017 have you seen Ireland playing in SA ?

  • Comment posted by Llanfihangel, today at 09:02

    Neither Boks pack will dominate Ireland (nor France). A two Tadhgs team just ain't going to take a backward step. The tiny points of difference are in the backs. I'm not sure Manie Libbok's Barry John-like running is quite the point-for-point match for Sexton's savvy and boot. The centres seem matched. But I wouldn't back any back 3, even these Irish superstars, against Willemse, Arendse and Kolbe

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:23

      flibb replied:
      When SA come to play, no pack in the world can keep up with them.

  • Comment posted by K1W1, today at 09:56

    Time for Ireland to show why they're the best team around? Wouldn't want to disappear up your own ass-urance there mate.
    Why are Ireland the best team around? Barely ahead of SA in the rankings, never won a QF much less a WC, and SA hold the WC.

    The loser prob has the advantage anyway. France with mounting injury issues are looking the easier QF

    • Reply posted by User0316904008, today at 10:04

      User0316904008 replied:
      Totally agree. Best in the world in their own heads,

