South Africa v Ireland: 'Everyone will be watching' showdown of top two sides

Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

2023 Rugby World Cup - South Africa v Ireland
Venue: Stade de France, Paris Date: Saturday, 23 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST
Coverage: Listen on BBC Sounds, BBC Radio 5 Live & BBC Radio Ulster; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app.

This is where the fun really starts. Ireland have known they would be facing South Africa in the third game of this World Cup for two and a half years and now that it's finally upon us, the excitement is really kicking in.

Ireland's start to the World Cup has been smooth and satisfying. They've secured two resounding wins and have looked pretty ruthless in the process.

But Saturday night in Paris is where this side's World Cup journey really kicks into high gear.

It's the top two teams in the world. It's the Grand Slam winners against the reigning world champions, under the lights on the biggest stage France has to offer.

For rugby fans, it really doesn't get any better than this.

'South Africa got my blood racing'

South Africa's team announcement on Tuesday really got my blood racing. By naming seven forwards on the bench, they have set out their stall. We know exactly the brand of rugby they are going to try to play in Paris - it's nothing we haven't seen from them before.

But Ireland won't be overawed by the whole thing. After all, they beat the Springboks in Dublin last year. On that occasion, Ireland's pack fronted up brilliantly to South Africa in a way few teams would be capable of.

This time, South Africa will want their so-called 'Bomb Squad' to come on and tire out the Irish pack. It worked against New Zealand at Twickenham last month, but Ireland will be ready.

It is surprising, however, that Willie le Roux has not been picked for South Africa. In that Dublin match, he made a huge difference when he came on in the second half. Ireland were 10 points ahead at that stage, but Le Roux played a key role in bringing the Boks back into the game.

Jacques Nienaber not picking him is a big gamble in my opinion - his absence could be keenly felt.

I was shocked by Andy Farrell's team selection for the Tonga match, but there were fewer shocks this time around. Jamison Gibson-Park returns to scrum-half and it's no surprise because he is key to Ireland's attacking tempo.

I'm not surprised Farrell has stuck with the tried-and-tested model of naming five forwards on the bench. That's what has worked for Ireland, so why change it now?

And there has been so much focus on the South African forwards on the bench, but Ireland have a fair amount of size and power in reserve, too.

Robbie Henshaw may be a centre but he is almost like another forward, while Iain Henderson and Ryan Baird will add a lot of physicality to the Irish cause in the second half.

Gibson-Park pictured in action against Romania
Scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, restored to the team after sitting out the Tonga game, will be key to Ireland's attacking plan

Johnny Sexton again will be crucial to Ireland's plan. He's looked superb so far in this tournament and, while the task of moving the big South African pack around is a daunting one, I've no doubt he will be up for the challenge.

On the other hand, I just don't see Manie Libbok as a fly-half of Sexton's level. That could be crucial. The game management between two elite teams like this can have a massive impact and, for me, Sexton certainly has the edge in that respect.

Not having Handre Pollard, who was brilliant in the 2019 World Cup, may be a big loss from a South Africa perspective and the same can be said at hooker with Malcolm Marx out injured.

In contrast, having Dan Sheehan back fit enough for a place on the bench is huge for Ireland. Leaving out a player like Rob Herring shows the strength in depth available to Farrell in that position.

'Not make-or-break'

This is the biggest show in town this week, but it's important to remember that it won't be make-or-break for Ireland, or South Africa for that matter.

It will, however, be a revealing window into just how ready this Irish side are for a crack at the World Cup.

They have played some unbelievable rugby recently and if they keep the tempo up, they will have a great chance of delivering a famous win in front of a massive group of Irish supporters at the Stade de France.

The biggest incentive is taking the pressure off the Scotland match. In my mind, Ireland facing France or New Zealand in the quarter-finals is much of a muchness. A lot of people have said Ireland want to get New Zealand.

Yes, the All Blacks have lost to South Africa and France recently, but we're getting ahead of ourselves if we're painting New Zealand as the 'weaker team'. They are still New Zealand after all.

France showed last week they're not perfect and still think they're there for the taking. As long as Ireland get through South Africa injury-free, and with a performance they can be proud of, they'll still be on the right track.

This is not do-or-die territory just yet, but it will be the game everyone will be watching. Whether the players want to admit it or not, the pressure is on and the glare of the spotlight has never been so bright.

For Ireland, it's time to go out there and show the world why they're the best team around.

Tommy Bowe was speaking to BBC Sport NI's Matt Gault

  • Comment posted by fin, today at 08:40

    Should be a cracking game, two top sides. Perhaps I'm being optimistic but I really think Ireland will win this. Going for Ireland by 4 points in my predictor league!

  • Comment posted by Michael Reid , today at 08:34

    Totally agree regarding the possible quarter final matches. It shouldn't matter who Ireland face if they're ultimate goal is to lift the trophy and not just reach a semi-final game for the first time. This may sound silly because I know there are many logical arguments against it, but I think it would be easier to beat France in a quarter final encounter as opposed to a final.

  • Comment posted by Jmag, today at 08:33

    If the injury to Dupont is as bad as it looked it is a tragedy for France and the tournament. He is the best player in the world by a distance. This should have been his stage.

    But if he's out it takes some of the heat out of this game. The prize for winning was to avoid France in the QF. This may not be so relevant now.

  • Comment posted by Obsen, today at 08:31

    Good luck Ireland. Hope you can defuse the so called bomb squad.

  • Comment posted by StormersFan, today at 08:31

    Good luck to all. Here's hoping for a good game, no controversial cards please!

  • Comment posted by sportsfan, today at 08:27

    I think with Du Pointe injured for France both Ireland and the Boks won't mind too much ending 2nd and having to play France in the QFs minus Du Pointe and Ntamack! It suddenly has become not too important to win this one, just my opinion anyway. On paper SA should beat Tonga but Ireland still have Scotland to play, so Ireland have to win this one to almost guarantee a QF spot. Loads of pressure

  • Comment posted by flibb, today at 08:26

    Looking forward to them showing their best with the choke tackle and garryowen!

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 08:22

    I reckon Ireland will have the edge over SA.

  • Comment posted by Polzoid, today at 08:21

    At long last this weekend offers two highly charged competitive games that fans everywhere have long been waiting for.

    Let’s bite the bullet here and suggest….

    The Irish boys are going to surprise the South Africans.

    And Wales are going to prove too strong for the Aussies.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:41

      flibb replied:
      That would mean two time winners Oz knocked out by a team that has never made a final, and Ireland beating three time winners and current holders despite never going further than the quarter final.

      Which really puts what kind of achievement both wales and Ireland winning this weekend in to perspective.

      Would be a huge achievement for the NH.

  • Comment posted by Manbearpig, today at 08:14

    Would be right behind Ireland if I wasn't Scottish.
    This match should have been at the Q4 stage at least, instead we have to watch a mess like England float through to the semis.

    • Reply posted by WPL, today at 08:22

      WPL replied:
      I was going to agree. Scotland fans obviously hope SA win. Then you brought England into it? Which is probably why there are so many hys on England. Never mind, there’s always the Calcutta cup to look forward to.

  • Comment posted by Pundit, today at 08:14

    Just hope Ireland give a good showing of what they can do. Should be a cracker!

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:12

    Good luck Ireland against SA and good luck to Sexton, Scotland, wales and Chile.

  • Comment posted by Harry, today at 08:12

    Will be a good game although I see ireland comfortably beating SA by at least 20. Ireland are just a better team. The real test for Ireland will be the QF and after that the final which will be most likely against SA.. then nerves will be a big factor

    • Reply posted by Gerhard, today at 08:23

      Gerhard replied:
      My money is on Ireland getting smashed by SA and then folding to Scotland as well

  • Comment posted by vvales, today at 08:04

    Good luck Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Rob Dougal, today at 08:03

    Unfortunately, I was at the Stade de France for SA 36 - Eng 0 in 2007. Eng looked like a pub team (and Andy Farrell the landlord) but Eng still got to the final. Ire certainly don't and thankfully AF is coaching, not playing. Win and Ire get to the final. Lose and they get to a first semi, at least. The glass is half full

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 08:06

      Harry replied:
      Should ireland reach the semi, who’s gonna beat them? The other half is useless- will be an Ireland v SA final

  • Comment posted by PhilM, today at 07:59

    Hitherto Ireland have been flattered by pretty poor opposition. The Boks are seriously uncompromising and I sense hubris in the air. Having said that, good luck to Ireland - they've worked damn hard and missed out previously.

    • Reply posted by Harry, today at 08:09

      Harry replied:
      Beating NZ 4 out of last 5 including two on their turf, schooling SA last November, schooling all before them in the 6 nations.. who are the weak opposition you refer too?

  • Comment posted by Gaz, today at 07:57

    Whilst this isn't the final both sides will want to win but not at any cost. The Dupont scenario with more than one player could arise. Ireland will want to win because they still have to play scotland. Should be a cracker, especially with the 7, 1 subs bench gamble.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:33

      flibb replied:
      Kind of agree as it’s rugby on the brink of some new tactical shift, but if SA crush Ireland will people be happy about the forward split on the bench?

  • Comment posted by rolypolyjb, today at 07:57

    If Ireland win and beat the strongest team at this world cup all the comments will be "means nothing, they still won't get past the QF". All the haters are very vocal, is it jealousy I wonder?

  • Comment posted by PaulB, today at 07:55

    The four sides to make the SFs will be France, Ireland, England and Argentina.

    I’ll get my coat…

    • Reply posted by blues1959, today at 07:57

      blues1959 replied:
      English eh?

  • Comment posted by juststopjuststopoil, today at 07:49

    Hope South Africa batter them

